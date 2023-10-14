Virat Kohli’s PUMADive shot gets Usain Bolt geared up for India-Pak game
Bolt, the sprinting legend, also posted his famous photo of the 2018 ‘foot race in space’ as part of the PUMADive campaign
Legendary sprinter and PUMA brand ambassador Usain Bolt on Friday told Virat Kohli that he would be watching India’s high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.
While commenting on Kohli’s PUMADive photo that he had posted on X, Bolt also made a witty comment by sharing his famous photo from 2018 when he took part in a foot race that cemented his status as a champion both on and off Earth.
“Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air. Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive,” Bolt posted.
Hey @imVkohli saw your dive the other day. You can be fastest on the pitch, but I’m faster in the air ? Will be watching your next game. Chak de fattey! #PUMADive https://t.co/E1aBdJhW3B pic.twitter.com/0W5s6LNn9X— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 13, 2023
Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching ? https://t.co/H1KafHjdbi— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 13, 2023
Kohli was smooth in his response to Bolt as he replied in jest saying, “Usain paaji! Getting ready for tomorrow with a few extra 100m sprints if you’re watching.”
In 2018, Bolt had ventured aboard an Airbus Zero G plane which simulates what it is like to be in zero gravity and challenged French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and CEO of Novespace and French Interior designer Octave de Gaulle to a foot race that he eventually won.
Participation of Bolt in PUMA India’s ‘PUMADive’ campaign gives it a new dimension and also elevates it to newer heights.
Former star cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina had also commented on Kohli’s diving skills last week. The playful social media banter between the athletes went viral and created a lot of buzz on the internet.
Panasonic Life Solutions India shows how to ‘light up’ this festival season
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a new campaign ‘Adorn your life with Right Light’ with the idea of bringing to life the festive moments that play a huge role in Indian households.
The film demonstrates how the influence and presence of "The Right Light" can light up our surroundings and bring in the festive spirit even in the most ordinary of settings. Leading us back to the message of the campaign's slogan - ‘Kyunki Tyoharon Me Lights Sirf Jalni Nahin, Jagmagani Chahiye’.
Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “India is a country of festivals and lights, marking an important time for Panasonic as a lighting brand. The motive was to bring out the essence of the range that Panasonic has to offer. The lighting category plays a huge role especially for Panasonic as a brand, this segment is a growing category and marks an innovative space for us to build our growth, especially during the festive season. Our aim is to make consumers aware of our offerings.”
Raja Mukherjee Head - Business Group and Sr Vice President - Lighting Business, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Lighting is an integral part of any festival in India. It adds an additional dimension and enriches the ambience of your home, temples, roads, malls, parks etc. The entire country “decks up” with lighting. With state-of-the-art energy-efficient sources, our lighting helps to save over 50 % of energy compared to the conventional sources and with controls, saves another 15 to 20 % of further energy. These lights are available with various CCT s right from red, green, blue, pink, amber, warm, warm white, cool daylight etc. to name a few. They set the festive mood in the true sense and impact the emotional state of an individual. With RoHS-compliant Panasonic lighting, light up your festive mood.”
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
‘Piyush taught me how a complete ownership about what one does leads to magic’
Guest Column: Vivek Sharma, Founder of Altivyst Advisors, shares the “multiple lessons” that he learnt while working with Piyush Pandey as the CMO of Pidilite
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:24 AM | 4 min read
In the last two weeks, a lot has been written about Piyush Pandey so I wonder what I can share now that is new. I have shared 34 years with him as a senior advertising colleague, boss and a mentor. However, of these 34 years, the seven years at Pidilite have been more special because, as the CMO of Pidilite, I had the good fortune of working closely with him on brands like Fevicol and Fevikwik and learn first-hand how Piyush Pandey creates the magic on these iconic brands.
Fevicol and Fevikwik already had iconic status by the time I partnered with Piyush on these, but I saw that Piyush always embarked upon a campaign on these brands with the same enthusiasm and rigor as if it was their first campaign, putting his heart and soul into it, as he always does. Few learnings that I picked up from him while working on Fevicol, Fevikwik are – First, never take the brand status as granted but keep building upon it continuously. Second, keep pushing the creative boundaries of brands with each campaign, always surprising the consumer while entertaining her. Third, the human and emotional element is most important in conveying the message, but brands must always talk in a manner as we normally talk in real life. Brand cannot be artificial or phoney and make that deep emotional connect that they always aspire. The brands that deeply connect with people are always authentic.
Over three decades, numerous entertaining and award-winning campaigns later, today if you ask a random person on street ‘What is Fevicol?’ or ‘What is Fevikwik’, they will give similar answers, often parroting the brand’s sign-off lines. How does this happen? The answer is in what Piyush told me once “keep the soul of these brands intact” – as simple as that but profound. He defined the soul of these brands and nurtured them over years, along with the team at Pidilite, and would firmly but gently defend if anyone tried to change it. Defining the soul of a brand is not easy as it seems but watching Piyush do it, I learnt that a brand’s soul is not only brand’s single-minded promise but its human connection with people, its personality, tone of voice and ultimately, how it makes people feel. And no one could define it better than Piyush with a brilliant combination of clarity and simplicity.
Piyush not only just created the communications for Fevicol and Fevikwik but he took complete ownership of these brands 24x7, 365 days a year and it meant that he would be thinking about what is next and ideas on these brands even without a brief. I remember calling up Piyush after getting the creative brief ready for Fevicol 60 years thematic communications only to hear, what was music to our ears, that “I have already thought an idea on this”. A complete ownership from mind and heart about what one does leads to magic. This has been one of my biggest learnings from Piyush Pandey.
I am sure Piyush has the same magic formula for all the brands that he nurtures. And that brings me to one of my most favourite ad of Piyush Pandey and that ad is not from Pidilite. Of all the lovable ads from Piyush, my favourite is the TVC for SBI Life insurance ‘Diamond ring’ wherein an old gentleman gifts a diamond to his wife on Valentine’s Day and when the wife hesitates saying “ab is umar main kahan pehnoongi heera’ and the husbands says “here ko kya pata, tumhari umar”. What a beautiful and touching way of infusing positive emotions of love in a category defined by safety and death. My heart goes warm every time I see this TVC.
And my heart thanks Piyush Pandey for multiple lessons in brand building that he taught me, unknowingly.
When story is star: Why some brands have dropped celebrities from their World Cup squad?
If a brand is spending a hefty sum on marketing during WC, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough rather than depend on a celebrity who may overshadow the messaging, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:24 AM | 6 min read
Be it ‘Ab Indiaaa-India ka time hai’ by Zomato or Dream11’s ‘Thoda extra’ ad campaign, brands are leaving no stone unturned to garner eyeballs using cricketers and Bollywood celebrities during the World Cup 2023 ad breaks. While it is true that celebrities can grab instant attention and are loved both by advertisers as well as the viewers, this year, there are also a fair number of brands that have chosen to cut through the clutter by taking the ‘no brand ambassador’ route. Polycab, Parle, Nium, and Nissan are a few examples.
But considering there is a barrage of brand names that are flashed to a viewer during a marquee sporting league like World Cup, the case in point is how are these brands making sure that their message, product and recall stick with the viewers?
Explaining the trend, Alchemist Brand Consulting’s Founder and Managing Partner Samit Sinha says it is generally preferable to rely on a strong creative idea that amplifies the brand’s unique narrative in a way that is relevant to its customers, rather than relying on a celebrity to get the brand noticed and remembered.
“Unfortunately, a celebrity is often used to compensate for the lack of a strong creative idea rather than to enhance it,” he opines.
Moreover, if a brand plans to spend a hefty sum of money on just advertising and marketing during the World Cup, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough for the consumer to recall rather than depend on a celebrity, who may overshadow the brand messaging. During such a time where ads are too many and the chosen celebrity faces are limited to Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and a few more, choosing a ‘no celebrity endorsement’ strategy actually helps, feel experts.
Hence, a brand’s creative has to be a hard-working piece. The presence of a brand ambassador does not matter as long as the campaign is able to strike a chord with the consumer.
Giving brand’s perspective, Parle’s Senior Category Head - Marketing, Krishnarao Buddha, shares, “as long as my ‘non-celebrity’ ad campaign is serving the brand’s purpose, I am extremely happy to not invest in a brand ambassador.”
“It's not that we haven’t had celebrities earlier, but we also look at the need as to how a celebrity can add value to the brand. If we don't really see a synergy, then it doesn't matter,” he adds.
Polycab India, which has a partnership with ICC World Cup, too has taken the no-celebrity route for the tournament.
Sharing their strategy behind not going for a celebrity ambassador, Nilesh Malani, Executive President, and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, “Our association with the World Cup started last January. We did a complete revamp of the look and feel of the brand and the entire narrative around the brand is changed. It is more about the innovations we want to bring on to the table and connect with the consumers in the B2C segment. We added a flavour of the cricket theme to our campaign, we will further amplify this throughout the World Cup.”
“While Polycab has had celebrity endorsers earlier, but this time, because we have renovated the brand, we wanted the hero to be the brand rather than a celebrity. The core philosophy was getting the brand refresh noticed. If there had been a celebrity, the brand would have not have got much attention, so we took this call. Also, partnering with an event like ICC is like a celebrity itself,” he adds.
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion, shares another reason why we are seeing lesser number of celebrity ads in World Cup this time. “The reason behind such a scenario is that a lot of brands advertising this time during the World Cup are young startups and are still looking to evangelize their ideas. Adding a celebrity to this scenario makes it much tougher.”
“Most of the well-funded startups like Upstox, and Groww don’t use a celebrity also because they feel the endorser will overshadow their brand,” according to Goyal.
Taking the Celebrity Route
While a lot of brands this time have opted to make the story the star of their campaigns, what if a brand wants to go for a celebrity?
When it comes to celebrity-led campaigns for a tournament like World Cup, brands generally have the choice between a sports star or an actor. When choosing an ambassador, the recipe to make an impactful and long-lasting ad campaign becomes more dilemmatic since sports celebrities are as promising as actors.
Sinha explains, “If money is not a consideration, then the choice of the celebrity brand endorser is guided by the following:
First, is the celebrity’s own brand value, which is a combination of how recognized the celebrity is, the degree of their prevailing fame and popularity, and the extent to which they are admired for their professional skills as well as their perceived social conduct.
Second, whether or not they endorse a competing brand, or if they had in the recent past. Third, an important consideration that often gets ignored, is to examine the brand fit in terms of compatibility between the brand’s positioning and personality and the widely perceived character traits of the celebrity.
And fourth, and perhaps only a tactical consideration, is the increased salience or topicality in the specific context of the celebrity. For instance, an upcoming blockbuster movie starring a film-star celebrity, or an imminent major sports event like the Cricket World Cup in the case of a current or past cricket player.”
It is the last factor that has contributed to the recent upsurge of brand endorsements by cricketers, according to Sinha. And it makes sense because much of the buzz and the popular narrative is going to be around cricket. Thanks to the World Cup, which incidentally also happens to coincide with the festive season.
According to Bright Angles Consulting’s Nisha Sampath, a probable reason for some brands opting for cricketers over actors could be that a lot of film stars, especially from the younger generation, are overexposed on social media leading to viewer fatigue. In contrast, cricketers, and sportspeople overall, come across as fresh and authentic. Viewers may regard them not only as more credible endorsers but also have more affinity towards them.
“Bollywood has been struggling to deliver hits, making people sceptical. Sports, on the other hand, is seeing an upward swing in performance. Look at our medal haul in the Asian Games. Sports is contributing actively to our pride and sense of achievement on an international stage. Hence, this is the right time to leverage the power of our sportspeople across categories,” she mentions.
Best ads of the fortnight: ACKO's Munna Bhai connection, DaMENSCH's 'soft' take
Our pick of the best commercials between September 15 and 30
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
Indeed it was a blessed fortnight in the adland with some very interesting and quirky ads rolled out. In this edition of the Best Ads of the Fortnight, we take stock of some of the ad campaigns that wowed us between September 15 and 30. As always, they have been listed alphabetically.
ACKO
Among our top favourite spots of the fortnight was the ACKO's Munna and Circuit ad. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprised their roles again, bringing back the same chemistry and hilarity synonymous with the characters.
Channeling nostalgia, ACKO brought back the beloved duo for the brand's ACKO Platinum Health Plan. Munna and Circuit become the voice of reason, highlighting some of the most ridiculous clauses of health insurance policies today. The characters are befitting for the ad since Munna Bhai MBBS was a film that explored ethics and compassion in the steely field of medical practice.
The ad is directed by the OG Rajkumar Hirani and is conceptualised by Leo Burnett India. This year incidentally also marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Munnabhai MBBS.
Apollo Tyres
In its ode to engineers all over the world, Apollo Tyres settled the man vs machine debates in favour of man. The brand tipped its hat to the unsung heroes behind the machines that shape our lives on Engineers' Day.
The ad shows anthropomorphic machines in a factory boasting about their superiority over human ingenuity. They contend that they can function just as well even without human help. They are, of course, swiftly proven wrong.
DaMENSCH
Men's innerwear brand DaMENSCH is on a mission to redefine what modern masculinity means with its new campaign #SoSoft. The title is a double entendre on not only the softness of the fabric but also the softer side of masculinity that often goes underappreciated.
The ads show men moved to tears by everyday situations such as a girlfriend's thoughtfulness, finding a match on dating apps and watching sports.
It's not the first time that a brand has attempted to challenge traditional masculine stereotypes by presenting a more realistic picture of men's inner lives. But it's commendable that DaMENSCH has pushed the envelope by being quirky instead of preachy.
Disney + Hotstar
Even before the ad was released, there were pictures of a bound-and-gagged Kapil Dev getting "abducted" doing their rounds on the internet. Many people on X (Formerly Twitter), including cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambir were concerned for Dev's safety when out of nowhere integrated creative agency MANJA took "responsibility" for the so-called abduction.
It was a Disney+ Hotstar ad, announcing the free streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The film shows villagers taking Dev hostage in a spaghetti western-style drama to negotiate a deal with the local police over good streaming services.
Sting Blue
Pepsico's energy drink brand Sting recently launched a new product variant -- Blue. To call the ad quirky is an understatement and has managed to stand out despite being a 30-second spot. The ad starts with a couple on a date at night star gazing. The woman suddenly expresses her desire to see a shooting star. The man obliges by taking a swig out of the Sting Blue bottle. Lo and behold! He powers up with energy, rockets skywards and shoots across the sky like a ...you guessed it, a shooting star. It is deceptively quirky and delightfully ridiculous.
Follow no script, says Shubman Gill in TVS Ronin's latest campaign
The film has been released across platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:08 PM | 2 min read
TVS has come up with a cricket World Cup campaign #MoveLikeARonin. The campaign is for TVS RONIN, a motorcycle. For the campaign, # the key brand asset is a film starring Shubman Gill. It encourages riders to make their own moves and follow no script.
“This ideology is brought to life with an experiential on-ground activation, Test-Ride Cricket, which is a first-of-its-kind cricketing experience where you can get scored on your riding moves and have a chance to take home the World Cup Edition TVS Ronin,” read a press release.
Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS RONIN’s journey began from a blank canvas. One year later, our #Unscripted modern-retro is inspiring thousands across India to write their own stories, their own way. With our latest campaign, we’re cementing that very ideology by collaborating with Shubman Gill, a promising young icon himself. The idea is to inspire riders everywhere to go where their heart takes them and follow no script.”
Govind Pandey, CEO TBWA India, the agency that conceptualized the campaign, said, “TVS RONIN is building a community of the new-age riders in this world. Which is why, when we say ‘Move Like a Ronin’ we want to inspire people to follow their calling , and make the moves that are #Unscripted just like the TVS RONIN.”
The film has been released across platforms, with a strong on-ground test-ride activation, and the promise of a special World Cup edition TVS RONIN.
‘Piyush will always be the heart of Indian advertising’
Guest Column: Azazul Haque, CCO, Media Monks, and ex-CCO of Ogilvy South, shares his admiration for Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman who was recently appointed as Ogilvy India's Chief Advisor
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
When the world was busy thinking of ideas, Piyush taught the world how to feel them. He felt ideas and cried when he saw something emotional. He laughed when he saw something funny. He got teary-eyed when he saw something beautiful. He felt stories and words. He felt visuals and designs. Because Piyush felt for people, a quality extremely rare in Advertising. Piyush felt what the masses felt, and knew the heart of India, the pulse of India, and the Indian heartland. The reason why no other creative or no other agency could touch the hearts of consumers in a similar way was because Piyush’s ideas were not cerebral, they were heartfelt, and he built an organisation that mirrored his heart.
I was fortunate enough to work with him on brands closest to his heart - Asian Paints, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, and Rajasthan Tourism. What I learned in those years will guide me forever. I often tell him, I am his Eklavya, always following him, even from afar. Like me, there must be many Eklavyas following in his footsteps. But without following your heart, I think you cannot follow in his footsteps. Then again, to have a heart as big as his is an impossible task. We can attempt to create campaigns that might mirror his body of work, but to be a Piyush Pandey, you have to create an organisation and an industry that mirrors your heart. The reason why there can never be another Piyush Pandey is because no one can have a heart as big as his.
He is the heart of the Indian Advertising Industry.
He has created the heart of Indian Advertising.
He is not just Ogilvy, he is Indian Advertising.
Piyush is what he wrote for Madhya Pradesh Tourism -
He is Hindustan Ka Dil!
