Vipasha Bhuptani, a senior strategy and communication expert has joined Mindshare as Head of Communication Planning. Vipasha will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Ajay Mehta.

Bhuptani, whose career in media and advertising spreads across two decades, has worked on senior positions in agencies like Leo Burnette, Ogilvy & Mather, and Satchi and Satchi UK and India. She has also worked on prominent brands like Ensure, Pediasure, Ola (India and London), Voot, DBS Bank, PayNearby, Reliance Fresh, Bajaj Allianz to name a few. She has also worked as a brand manager at Johnson & Johnson.

Parthasarathy Mandayam (Maps), CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “Vipasha has a proven track record of implementing strategic communication initiatives across various brands and markets. We believe that Vipasha will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in revamping their content strategies.”

Ajay Mehta, Sr. Vice President - Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships said, “Given the explosion in the content & communication landscape and with the emergence of new platforms, formats & frameworks, there is a need to address and build sharper & deeper, yet fully integrated content narrative for our set of clients. I look forward to working closely with Vipasha and I am confident that she will further strengthen our content offerings. Her expertise in strategic brand communications will further enhance our clients’ integrated content journey.”

Vipasha Bhuptani, Communications Planning Lead, Mindshare Content+ said, “These are exciting times in the content landscape as we witness its hyper-growth across platforms and formats. Clients today seek guidance and support in navigating through this intricate ecosystem. I am thrilled to be part of the Mindshare family as I embark on a journey for transforming the content narrative network for our clients.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)