Vinod Cookware’s new TVC puts the spotlight on SAS-bottom pressure cookers

The TVC is a 30-second film that will go live on television and will be followed by shorter edits of 15 seconds and 5 seconds

Vinod Cookware has launched a national television commercial highlighting the SAS-bottom technology used in their pressure cookers. The film dwells on the brand’s objective of propagating ‘Intelligent Cookware’ in all products. Through this TVC, Vinod Cookware aims to showcase the benefits of using a stainless-steel SAS-bottom pressure cooker which ensures the food cooks evenly and does not get burnt, making it more hygienic to cook. Conceptualized by Network Advertising Pvt Ltd and produced by Jamurah Films, the film depicts a contemporary family dynamic, focusing on a conversation of a son with his mother and wife that takes a humorous turn to articulate the key feature of the pressure cookware.

Vinod Cookware has also released a series of four digital video commercials for OTT platforms to promote healthy cooking with less oil and no burning for today’s contemporary kitchens. Produced by Evatrical Films, these 15 seconds videos will be aired on Disney Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, Google, and Sony Liv. These films showcase the distinguished features of the brand’s four different lines of products: Platinum Range with SAS Technology, Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers with SAS bottom, Legacy Cast Iron Range, and HANOS (Hard Anodised Non-stick) Range.

"We at Vinod Cookware, have always been entrusted to adapt to the evolving consumer needs and develop solutions for modern kitchens. We are expanding our expertise in innovative products as the surge in consumer spending during this era is anticipated to continue. This campaign focuses on highlighting our efforts to bring back the traditions with a touch of modernity by using innovative SAS technology to build our cookware. The idea to keep it simple and impactful has helped us connect with a wider range of audience, both on TV & OTT.", says Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)