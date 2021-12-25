Villain Lifestyle unveils digital campaign #DeoNahiVillain with Randeep Hooda

The brand through this campaign aims to change the narrative for a ‘woke’ audience and encourage the proper use of fine fragrances

Men’s Fragrance Brand Villain Lifestyle - part of India’s fastest unicorn, Mensa Brands, today launched its latest digital campaign #DeoNahiVillain with the Badass of Bollywood, Randeep Hooda. In a country like India, where the population essentially uses deodorants on every occasion, Villain through this campaign aims to change the narrative for a ‘woke’ audience and encourage the proper use of fine fragrances.

Villain’s 4-film ad campaign quirkily highlights the absurdity of using deodorants on every occasion by creating absurd scenarios set in everyday life, with the underlying communication of #DeoNahiVillain by Randeep Hooda. Consistent with their overall messaging and unapologetic approach, the films are bold and witty, with Randeep bringing alive Villain’s persona in his characteristic style. The key takeaway of how Villain fragrances add the ultimate vibe to your look like no other scent does shines through with every film.

Commenting on the new campaign, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO- Mensa Brands said, “Villain stands for being unapologetic, and we are happy to be showcasing this with Randeep Hooda’s no-holds-barred persona. The brand is already one of the fastest growing men’s fragrance brands in the country and we are looking forward to changing the conversation on fine fragrance usage through the #DeoNahiVillain campaign.

Talking about the partnership, Randeep said. “I’m thrilled to come onboard to launch #DeoNahiVillain with the brand. What I love about Villain and the campaign is that it goes beyond the common belief system of ‘what a man should be’ and encourages them to celebrate every part of themselves, no matter how badass. I also loved the unique fragrances of the brand, and I look forward to us bringing more exciting things together.”

