Varun Dhawan to be the face of Denver
The actor will feature in campaigns for the brand’s range of facewashes
Denver has roped in actor Varun Dhawan for endorsing its latest range of facewashes.
Announcing the association, Dhawan said: “I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives.”
“Our latest campaign is a straightforward message to inspire and empower individuals to overcome their innermost obstacles and attain their goals, day by day.” In a conversation with the Director of Sales & Marketing at VCPL, Mr. Saurabh Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this partnership with Varun Dhawan presents an exceptional opportunity for Denver to make its mark in the men's grooming segment. He stated “Varun Dhawan is a true reflection of India's youth. With a commendable track record of hard work and dedication towards his family and craft, Varun's values and ethos are akin to those of Denver. His resounding success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his goals and values, which we, at Denver, uphold and appreciate.”
Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager- Denver stated, “We are really thrilled, the upcoming campaign is a unique and unparalleled concept that endeavours to inspire individuals to strive for true success. It is an extension to the existing brand equity. I hope that it will be well received by our target audience and enhance our brand's reach and outcomes.”
e4m Chill Out: Why are the hills calling Shailja Saraswati Varghese?
As part of this weekly series, Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese spoke to us about being a fitness enthusiast, how she spends her weekends and her vacation plans
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:24 AM | 1 min read
Omnicom Media Group’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Saraswati Varghese engaged in a fun chat with e4m for our weekly series ChillOut.
She spoke about being a fitness enthusiast and dedicating her weekends to yoga and her family.
"Sometimes doing nothing is doing everything," Shailja said while noting that she surely takes time off just to relax.
While she does keep a tab on what she eats throughout the day, a chocolate croissant is a vice that she can’t resist, Shailja quipped.
Sharing her love for hills, Shailja said her favourite destination for holidays was Himachal as she hailed from there. Her next vacation too will be in the hills, she revealed.
On the interests that she wanted to pursue, Shailja said she wished to get a deeper understanding of Yoga, meditation and the ayurvedic lifestyle.
#FrootiYourWay, say Alia Bhatt & Ram Charan
The three-film summer campaign has been conceptualised by &Walsh
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:27 AM | 3 min read
Parle Agro has launched a new campaign for their mango drink, Frooti. The campaign is led by their brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan.
“This summer, the excitement around Frooti is being taken a notch higher with three exciting brand films, each giving the message of #FrootiYourWay. 2023 summer’s Frooti campaign focuses on a variety of elements; be it styles, moods, occasions or reasons, to drink, enjoy and fall in love with Frooti,” the company said.
Conceptualized by &Walsh, the first ad film shows Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt debating on whether Frooti must be sipped or gulped. Backing both and adding to the quirkiness, is Frooti’s entertaining and lively, surreal world of miniature characters chanting ‘Sip It’ and ‘Gulp It’. As both debate supported by their tiny friends, they finally realise it is fine to either sip it or gulp it, depending on your way to having fun and loving Frooti, with the catchy tagline ‘Sipitta, Drinkitta, Lovitta’. The ad showcases Frooti’s Rs. 10 carton pack and PET bottle formats, where consumers can choose to sip or gulp the mango drink as they please.
In the other two ad films, the brand focuses on Frooti’s shared SKUs and party pack SKUs highlighting additional occasions and ways of enjoying Frooti. The share-pack TVC sees Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a dilemma about whether to share their Frooti with the miniature world friends or not. Since they have a 600 ml share-pack, sharing is entirely possible, but only if they want to, which they do eventually. The party pack TVC shows Ram and Alia having a party with Frooti with Ram summoning a 1.8 Litre pack. The drink is brought via an air balloon and mini friends to get the party started.
Commenting on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “Frooti is not just a drink, in India, it is an emotion. It is part of an unending list of ways, reasons and occasions to drink the beloved mango drink. We are celebrating this love of consumers for Frooti with a massive summer campaign that showcases our various formats which enable people to have #FrootiYourWay. We are taking the message to each home across the country to let each consumer know there is no restriction when it comes to drinking their favourite mango drink.”
Parle Agro is driving high reach and visibility for the brand through a high-impact, multi-channel campaign across TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. Frooti TVCs will also be aired on national television during IPL 2023 through ad spots. An aggressive outdoor campaign is also live with large-format ads placed strategically in high traffic areas in key locations pan India. The brand films will be aired in multiple languages across national and regional channels.
Sportiqo launches digital campaign with Robin Uthappa
The ‘khel on, trade on’ campaign aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
With the IPL fever gripping the country, Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform, has announced the launch of a digital campaign featuring cricketer Robin Uthappa. The campaign is aimed at promoting Sportiqo’s sports solutions and engaging with sports enthusiasts worldwide.
The digital campaign, titled, “Khel On. Trade On,” will showcase Robin Uthappa - the brand ambassador of Sportiqo, highlighting the company's sports technology products and services and how one can learn about financial trading by applying their skills and knowledge of their favourite sport. The digital campaign will include a series of videos on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube videos/shorts and other engaging digital activities to connect with sports fans and promote Sportiqo’s offerings.
Speaking about the new digital campaign, Robin Uthappa said, “As a player, I believe that a well-executed digital campaign has the power to connect, engage, and inspire communities around the world. It’s not just about the technology, but the creative storytelling and meaningful interactions that can truly make a digital campaign a game-changer and Sportiqo have done just that, by weaving in a story beautifully of trading and cricket going hand in hand on the platform”.
With the launch of this digital campaign, Sportiqo and Robin Uthappa are all set to inspire and empower sports enthusiasts worldwide to unleash their sports IQ and learn about stock trading while being at it.
“I am thrilled to have Robin as the face of our digital campaign. He brings an unparalleled level of talent, dedication, and passion to the game, and we are honoured to have him represent our team and brand. We are confident that Robin will inspire and captivate fans all over the world. Our digital campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to our fans. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sports and online gaming,” said Anindya Kar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sportiqo.
Raj R Gupta, director of the digital campaign said, “Like every other person in India, most of my fond memories of childhood involve cricket. While shooting these ads I felt a personal resonance with the stories I was telling. As a filmmaker, I have always wanted to entertain and engage an audience. I like to tell stories about people who inspire others. This was what excited me most when I got to know that I will be working with Robin Uthappa. He has inspired the budding cricketers of a whole generation with his work ethic and sportsmanship. And I needed to bring out those qualities on screen when we were shooting these ad films.”
Aisle advocates slow dating in its latest campaign 'careful before committing'
Urges people to get to know someone before a relationship
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 9, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Aisle, a dating app, recently launched its latest campaign - "Careful Before Committing". The campaign is anchored around a short film highlighting the importance of slow dating, a global phenomenon taking shape as single men and women choose to form a connection before deciding to get into a relationship. Watch the full ad here.
The film follows a seemingly innocent meeting between a man and a woman at a café. As the conversation moves forward, it becomes clear that the man has controlling tendencies and is attempting to manipulate the woman's behaviour to fit his standards. He disapproves of her weekend plans and asks her to delete some pictures from her phone - all under the guise of wanting their relationship to be a certain way.
The message of the campaign is clear - relationships take time, and it's important to get to know someone before committing to a long-term relationship. It highlights the dangers of unnoticed behaviours and encourages viewers to focus first on building a strong emotional connection with a potential partner before considering a relationship with them. The film, brought to life by 21 Grams Collective, serves as a warning to anyone who may be tempted to compromise on their values or personality to please someone else.
Speaking about the campaign, Aisle's CEO said, "We believe that relationships are built over time on trust, honesty and mutual respect. It's important for anyone choosing a long-term relationship to take their time and get to know their potential partners before jumping into the possibilities of a future together. The 'Careful Before Committing' campaign is our way of encouraging our members to do just that."
HP encourages students to make smart choices with ‘Power to Do it All’ campaign
The brand has launched two short films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
HP India has launched ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign, featuring its latest range of Pavilion laptops. The campaign aims to appeal to the GenZs, who are digital natives and use technology in every thing they do. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the campaign focuses on real-world problems faced by students and how the HP Pavilion notebooks solve those problems.
The multi-film campaign features celebrities Yashaswini Dayama and Ahsaas Channa, reprising their roles from the ‘Alisha Garima Diaries’ campaign by HP last year. Each film showcases relatable college situations, highlighting the reasons of preferring HP Pavilion range for students buying their first laptops.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India, said, “GenZ needs from computing are beyond the ordinary. Our endeavour at HP is to make their interaction with technology intuitive and effortless. The Pavilion range, with its mobility, design and features like touch, eye safe display, solves for GenZs’ every day challenges and new needs, as they step into the world of high school and college.”
“This campaign has been conceptualised as a multiple part content series. It takes off where we left last year, educating customers about features which meet their needs, ” he added.
Students are constantly juggling between school, tuition, extracurricular activities, and maintaining an active social life. There is always a lot to do and not enough time to do it in. HP believes that as lifestyles evolve, there is a need to provide innovative solutions to make the interplay between work and play seamless.
The ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign is live across TV, digital, and social media platforms. HP India hopes to cater to the needs of college students and establish the newest Pavilion range as the obvious choice for students buying their first laptops.
Govt issues fresh advisory against publishing ads of betting companies
In the advisory, the MIB took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements of betting websites
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) today directed media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements/promotional content of betting platforms.
In an advisory, the ministry took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites.
The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, with specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times.
The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website, which prima facie appears to be in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.
It emphasizes on the legal obligation as well as the moral duty of the media.
The Advisory refers to provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council which, interalia, mentions that “newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal…………”, and further that “The newspapers and periodicals should scrutinize the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor’s responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed much larger public responsibility”.
The ministry had earlier issued advisories in the months of June and October, 2022 stating that betting and gambling are illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities falls foul of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and other relevant statutes.
Fevicol’s jija-saala banter: Will the IPL spot stick to consumers’ mind?
Creative experts give mixed reactions to the film
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 7, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
It’s been almost a week since the much-awaited Indian Premiere League kicked off and cricket fans are hooked on to their screens, whether TV or mobile. With millions of eyes set on the matches, the T20 league is the best time for advertisers and brands to catch the attention of their consumers. And so, over the years, IPL has gradually become an advertising festival with brands coming up with special campaigns for the tournament.
This year, one of the most talked-about ads that has been rolled out is for Pidilite’s Fevicol. The brand is known for its quirky campaigns, and this one is no different.
The 'no chindichori' film takes the hilarious route, a conversation between a man and his brother-in-law, to show the consequences that one might have to face if he acts stingy and uses an adhesive other than Fevicol.
What experts are saying?
Creative experts gave us a mixed reaction, rating the film on factors such as creativity, entertainment and impact.
“Fevicol has always been the funny brand. So, it's nice to see them taking a different route to humour with the slice-of-life nature of the 'no chindichori' film,” says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising.
“The warm and endearing banter delivers the brand message without a fuss. So while it's not an iconic Fevicol ad, it still captures attention and evokes a smile. What else do you need?” he added.
Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka, feels the ad cuts through different segment of the society. “Fevicol advertising is something that every person in this field looks up to. It's a legacy that is very difficult to match. The ad tries to uphold this with its hilarious tone and unique words like 'chindichori' and 'lapadjhandus'.
“It also connects with families across the country with its unique pair of 'jija-saala'. The ad delivers the message on point to the families but also talks to the carpenters about the strength of the product,” she added.
Another senior creative head in the industry, who did not wish to be named, however is not too impressed with the film. “The industry is in awe of the legacy created by Fevicol when it comes to creative ads. The jija-saala story didn’t quite feel that way. The husband and wife banter over the saala uses some funny words like ‘lapadjandus’ and chindichor, but it doesn’t leave its usual effect.”
“This one also has a different approach. In most of their earlier work, the focus is on the impact of using Fevicol, it’s like a demonstration. Whereas this shows what happens when we don’t,” he added.
