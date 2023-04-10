Varun Dhawan to be the face of Denver

Parle Agro has launched a new campaign for their mango drink, Frooti. The campaign is led by their brand ambassadors, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan.

“This summer, the excitement around Frooti is being taken a notch higher with three exciting brand films, each giving the message of #FrootiYourWay. 2023 summer’s Frooti campaign focuses on a variety of elements; be it styles, moods, occasions or reasons, to drink, enjoy and fall in love with Frooti,” the company said.

Conceptualized by &Walsh, the first ad film shows Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt debating on whether Frooti must be sipped or gulped. Backing both and adding to the quirkiness, is Frooti’s entertaining and lively, surreal world of miniature characters chanting ‘Sip It’ and ‘Gulp It’. As both debate supported by their tiny friends, they finally realise it is fine to either sip it or gulp it, depending on your way to having fun and loving Frooti, with the catchy tagline ‘Sipitta, Drinkitta, Lovitta’. The ad showcases Frooti’s Rs. 10 carton pack and PET bottle formats, where consumers can choose to sip or gulp the mango drink as they please.

In the other two ad films, the brand focuses on Frooti’s shared SKUs and party pack SKUs highlighting additional occasions and ways of enjoying Frooti. The share-pack TVC sees Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in a dilemma about whether to share their Frooti with the miniature world friends or not. Since they have a 600 ml share-pack, sharing is entirely possible, but only if they want to, which they do eventually. The party pack TVC shows Ram and Alia having a party with Frooti with Ram summoning a 1.8 Litre pack. The drink is brought via an air balloon and mini friends to get the party started.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “Frooti is not just a drink, in India, it is an emotion. It is part of an unending list of ways, reasons and occasions to drink the beloved mango drink. We are celebrating this love of consumers for Frooti with a massive summer campaign that showcases our various formats which enable people to have #FrootiYourWay. We are taking the message to each home across the country to let each consumer know there is no restriction when it comes to drinking their favourite mango drink.”

Parle Agro is driving high reach and visibility for the brand through a high-impact, multi-channel campaign across TV, OTT, Digital and Outdoor. Frooti TVCs will also be aired on national television during IPL 2023 through ad spots. An aggressive outdoor campaign is also live with large-format ads placed strategically in high traffic areas in key locations pan India. The brand films will be aired in multiple languages across national and regional channels.