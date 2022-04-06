Vanesa Beauty launches new campaign with Kareena Kapoor

Vanesa Beauty has unveiled a new campaign with Kareena Kapoor to celebrate the strength and beauty of women. The ‘Self Love’ campaign sets out to celebrate style and confidence. The television and digital campaign will be available on various platforms soon.

“The name Vanesa stands for ‘butterfly’ in Greek. To the common mind, a butterfly can be just an exquisite beauty fluttering its flamboyant wings, but to the sharp mind, it is a creature that has withstood the excruciating pain of time and nature to grow its wings and morph into something it is today. That indomitable resilience is what a woman is, and Vanesa Beauty celebrates that,” the company said.

“We strongly believe there is an essential to every woman that goes beyond what eyes can see. Kareena has beauty with a relentless determination that has withstood the test of time, to prove her mettle year after year. She has been ruling hearts for decades with her persona, hence making her the obvious choice as the face of Vanesa”, says Saurabh Gupta, MD, and Chairman of Vanesa Care Pvt Ltd.

“The idea conveyed in the ad is so subtle yet so strong that’s where lies its power, if you get it, it’s glorious. Just like a woman if you understand her all you will ever see is her beauty,” says the diva Kareena in the brand commercial.

