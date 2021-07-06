Valvoline Cummins launches ‘Baccho jaisa junoon' campaign

Valvoline Cummins Pvt ltd, a supplier of branded lubricants and automotive services, announces its new TVC, ‘Baccho Jaisa Junoon’, to celebrate its passion to stay original, innovate and stay ahead of the curve while maintaining its 150-year old legacy.

Founded in 1866 by Dr. John Ellis, ValvolineTM has been a pioneer in the automotive industry and continues to stake a claim to this status through its innovative products. Building on advancements in automotive technologies, experts at Valvoline’s path-breaking R&D work, continue to work closely with great passion to invent and improve products and deliver Original Engine Oil with every changing time.

Honouring the longstanding innovation of the company, the campaign highlights Valvoline’s child-like enthusiasm, passion and curiosity to give customers the best products. Children have always been the best example of originality as they constantly innovate and experiment and Valvoline celebrates this by bringing the same curiosity and passion to the brand and its philosophy. The campaign will run across all popular GECs, news channels and digital platforms.

“Changing with Time but Staying Original’ is our motto and with the same commitment & passion we have built trust with our channel and consumers over the years. We are one of the fastest-growing lubricant brands in India and the released campaign “Baccho Jaisa Junoon” is testimony to our 150 years of trust & credibility that the brand enjoys world over,” Says Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited.

“Our new campaign reinforces the brand’s promise of continuous innovation that has been a constant for us, for over 150 years, What keeps us going is our relentless passion and curiosity around evolving technology that helps us create offerings in tune with consumer trends. The creative inspiration came from the inherent curiosity and originality children have and the passion they exhibit. That in a way embodies our brand’s essence, making us the original engine oil,” shares Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited.

“Valvoline is positioned as the Original Engine Oil across the globe. Our attempt was to craft an interpretation that will resonate best with the Indian audience. We wanted to showcase what makes and keeps the brand original, its passion for continuous innovation, in an interesting manner. The idea was to capture the innate curiosity and passion that children have when they are determined to do something. Valvoline has the same passion to stay original and deliver the best engine oil for every automobile,” Says Arjuna Gaur, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett India

