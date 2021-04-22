V-Guard releases TVC for its long-lasting electricals portfolio

V-Guard, a brand in the Electricals category, has just released a new TVC to kick-start its 2021 summer campaign.

It lays claim to the Long-Lasting positioning that was unveiled with a very memorable TVC in June 2018 in conjunction with the brand relaunch which had 4 school children making a nest using V-Guard Wires for a little bird that had fallen off the tree, only to discover 30 years later that the nest had stood the test of time while they had grown up.

The brand has since added attributes like Termite Proof and Moisture Guard to strengthen that positioning as well as extended the long-lasting proposition to its larger Electricals Portfolio including Switchgears and Switches.

The newly released TVC stays true to the proposition of long-lasting. This time a retired husband who loves tinkering around at home, surprises his wife of 50 years with a ring made of V-Guard wire when she chides him that he probably doesn’t even remember that it’s their 50th anniversary.

Commenting on the new TVC, Nandagopal Nair (VP & Head Brand and Communication, V-Guard Industries) said “ The task was challenging. Not only had we created a bouquet (electrical basket) communication but importantly in a low involvement category how do we create an engaging and endearing communication. The proposition of the brand in the electricals category was about long-lasting. The analogy was built around “true relationships are ones that have stood the test of time”. An emotional heartwarming communication was created and using the Wagle couple was the icing on the cake”

The TVC is conceptualized by V-Guard’s Agency Ralph&Das, Bangalore and produced by Navarasa Films.

Anil Ralph Thomas (Director and CCO, Ralph&Das) has scripted as well as directed the TVC.

“What’s most satisfying is that the disruptive Long-Lasting Positioning and the Wire Art Idea has endured for close to 3 years now and into the sequel. It’s a real idea.” says Kaustav Das (CEO, Ralph&Das).

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)