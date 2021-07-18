Urban Company’s latest campaign talks about the surprise it delivers

At-home services marketplace Urban Company has roped in Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, for its latest campaign.

The campaign includes two films and has been created for the salon-at-home services specifically targeted at women. The films hilariously highlight the surprise of the protagonists on seeing the unbelievably low prices of Urban Company’s professional salon services at home. With this, the campaign aims to attract new consumers as the brand continues to enter newer markets, domestically. For the record, the second film is expected to release later this year.

Speaking about the campaign, Shashank Lanjekar, Chief Strategy Officer, Taproot Dentsu said, “When the message is simple and delightful, it’s best not to let the execution come in the way. This campaign marks the accessibility of at-home salon services to a much wider set of consumers, thanks to its affordable prices.”

Rahul Deorah, Vice President - Marketing, Urban Company added, “Our services have always been synonymous with high quality. Recently, we launched Salon Classic - a new, surprisingly affordable variant in our marquee beauty-at-home business. Like all others, quality continues to remain a strong cornerstone of this initiative. Through this launch, we are aiming to accelerate our penetration into new segments, new markets, and this campaign is an important step in that direction.”

