UniScholars unveils campaign featuring brand ambassador SuryakumarYadav
The campaign is titled 'The Right Door'
UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform, is set to launch a campaign titled ‘The Right Door’ with its brand ambassador.
“Selection of Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador is a significant move that blends perfectly with the campaign's essence. By enlisting Surya, renowned for his wide-ranging appeal and determined commitment, UniScholars aims to strengthen its mission of guiding students through its three comprehensive verticals at every step of their study-abroad journey,” the company said in a press release.
‘The Right Door’ aims to inspire the crucial need for providing students with clarity and confidence in an increasingly unsteady global educational landscape with plenty of options. The campaign highlights the critical importance of identifying the ideal study-abroad partner to empower students in making informed decisions. Since its inception, UniScholars has evolved into a comprehensive 360-degree service platform, bringing together essential services seamlessly, read the release.
Sharing his views, Abhishek Sharma, CMO at UniScholars said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first brand campaign featuring Suryakumar Yadav as our esteemed brand ambassador. The path of studying abroad can come with uncertainties. Through this campaign, we aspire to commit our unwavering support at every point of this remarkable journey, ensuring that students feel secure and well-guided. Surya Kumar's outstanding accomplishments and unparalleled work ethic align seamlessly with the core values we hold dear at UniScholars. We are glad to be associated with him”.
Suryakumar Yadav said, “I am pleased to be associated with Unischolars. Education is a great equalizer and plays a very vital role in a person’s overall growth as an individual. I believe it is imperative that everyone gets the best possible opportunity to pursue an educational programme of their choice. It is great to see Unischolars helping out aspiring students who wish to study abroad and work towards their dream.”
Apollo Tyres celebrates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming film
The film beautifully encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that symbolizes the bond of protection and care, is an occasion celebrated with zeal and fervor across India. This year, Apollo Tyres has unveiled a heartwarming short film that captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan in a unique and inclusive way. "Raksha Bandhan is for everyone. Even Those Who Play the Part," the film beautifully narrates a story that goes beyond the conventional notion of the festival. While Raksha Bandhan is widely known for celebrating the special connection between brothers and sisters, this film explores the profound meaning it holds for everyone, even those who seemingly play peripheral roles in our lives.
In the film, a young girl embarks on her journey home on Raksha Bandhan day. However, her path takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself pursued by a truck, leaving her feeling uneasy. As fate would have it, her car suddenly breaks down, leaving her stranded in an isolated area along the highway. To her astonishment, the very truck driver she had apprehended as a potential threat emerges as her unexpected savior. Through their shared experiences and mutual support, they come to realize that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan transcends traditional boundaries, encompassing all who embody its essence.
The film beautifully encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries. Apollo Tyres seeks to emphasize that the essence of Raksha Bandhan is deeply embedded in its commitment to ensuring safety and security on every journey, read a press release.
CavinKare’s Buds and Berries rolls out digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan
The campaign ‘Unseen Bonds’ captures siblings' bond set in modern times
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:05 PM | 2 min read
Buds and Berries, the garden-inspired beauty care brand from the house of Cavinkare, has rolled out a new digital campaign titled “Unseen Bonds” for Raksha Bandhan.
Whilst the new campaign beautifully captures the siblings' bond set in modern times, it also challenges the conventional notion of brothers surprising their sisters with gifts by showcasing a young sister taking the first step to surprise her brother with a special gift from the brand. Airing from 26th – 31st August, the campaign will run across digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director of E-Commerce - Cavinkare, said “We, at ‘Buds and Berries' have curated this special campaign as a reminder to treasure sibling bonds beyond the festivities. We aimed to capture the enduring support and love that siblings offer through relatable story and visuals, and what can be a better occasion than Raksha Bandhan that resonates with the gender-neutral aspect of our brand. We wanted to emphasize that sibling connections are not fleeting but lasting threads intricately woven into our lives and connect emotionally with our target audiences. It's a call to cherish and nurture these bonds, showcasing the profound essence of the occasion.”
The online campaign portrays Dia, delving into cherished memories while looking through old photos with her brother. Longing to relive those special times, she tries to talk to her busy brother, Rohan, about their upcoming Rakhi plans. Unfortunately, her attempts to connect over a call are foiled by his work commitments, leaving her feeling disheartened. Surprisingly Rohan arrives with a gift, remembering the occasion, but in a beautiful turn of events, he himself is pleasantly surprised as Dia presents him with a carefully curated Buds and Berries gift. Dia's choice to give her brother a Buds & Berries gift pack reflects the essence of the festival - a testament to unwavering love, reflecting a deeper sense of care and affection. The campaign captures how this thoughtful gesture adds a meaningful touch and breaks away from the convention of brothers always being the one to give, thereby elevating the occasion to a more profound level.
What will it take to create a culture of responsibility in advertising?
Subhash Kamath, Piyush Pandey, Vikram Sahay, Sudhanshu Vats and Atul Khosla sit down for a panel discussion at the launch of ASCI Academy
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 29, 2023 4:43 PM | 2 min read
On Monday, ASCI unveiled ASCI Academy, an initiative aimed at amplifying the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive campaigns. On the occasion, a panel discussion was held on the topic, ‘culture of responsibility - what will it take?’.
The panel was chaired by Subhash Kamath, brand consultant and mentor. The panellists were Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman of India of Ogilvy; Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Sudhanshu Vats, Deputy Managing Director at Pidilite Industries Limited; and Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor at Shoolini University.
The veterans discussed why is it important to have checks and balances in place while being creative and how brands can contribute to creating a learning atmosphere for the ad industry.
Vats said, “I think being responsible as a brand is extremely important. Brands have the role to stretch the creative envelope and brands have the role to show a mirror to the society. You have to be legally compliant, but you also have to be responsible. And if you're not responsible, you throw away something to ring bells in a big way. Brand reputations, which are built over years, can be easily lost.”
Pandey shared, “To be really honest, there's no common skill. I go back to David Ogilvy saying ‘any stuff that you would like your family to see’. Don’t make it so serious, balance it out. I don't want anyone to be incorrect. I don't want this industry to get a bad name. I don't want my ad to be pulled out. Because I want my ad to run. The beautiful way of playing a diverse suite is to be within the rules. So that's what I would suggest,” he said.
Putting forth the government’s point of view, Sahay said, “When we came to know about ASCI Academy, we wanted to support it. It's very important that we tell people or those in the corporate filed about the norms that have to be followed in general. Terms which are expressed in the guidelines have been beautifully taken out under the Consumer Protection Act and under the CTN Act.”
Khosla wished ASCI all the best. “My dream for you there should be an ASCI university,” he mentioned.
Concluding the discussion, Pandey said, “Let's put it right together in a fair balance of getting it right. And getting it beautiful.”
Finolex Pipes' Raksha Bandhan film celebrates the power of sibling relationships
The film is created by Campen Factory
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 3:11 PM | 2 min read
Finolex Pipes has unveiled a short film as a heartfelt homage to the essence of Raksha Bandhan.
“This evocative film beautifully encapsulates the enduring bond between siblings, underscoring the significance of this festival in a heart-warming way. Crafted and produced by Campen Factory, and directed by Ripunjoy B'yum, the short film captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan while celebrating the deep bond between siblings,” read a press release.
The story follows a plumber who refers to a client as 'Didi'. As the plot unfolds, the plumber’s Rakhi breaks while working, causing him emotional turmoil. Unexpectedly, the client, upon being addressed as 'Didi', decides to tie a Rakhi to the plumber. This simple yet profound act of tying a rakhi transforms what would have been a routine service call into a touching gesture, rich with meaning and emotion.
The film's narrative depth mirrors Finolex Pipes unwavering commitment to presenting resonant stories that resonate with audiences and underscore the value of long lasting relationships. This artfully crafted short film serves as a testament to the company's dedication to fostering connections that matter.
Ashok Jaiswar, VP & Head Marketing & Communications at Finolex Industries, shared his thoughts on this initiative: "At Finolex Pipes, we believe in celebrating long lasting relationships that hold our society together. This film is not just a portrayal but also a testament to the enduring bond siblings share. It aligns perfectly with our values of unity, strength, and connection. We hope it resonates with audiences across generations and reminds everyone of the significance of sibling long lasting relationship during the celebration of this festival."
Don't give up on creativity, just draw a line: DoCA to adland
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, spoke about consumer protection with respect to advertising at the launch of ASCI Academy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 2:25 PM | 3 min read
On Monday, the Advertising Standards Council of India unveiled the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs spoke about consumer protection with regard to advertising and the various initiatives being taken.
Introducing the role of DoCA, Singh said, “We do four things - first is inflation management, especially in terms of commodities; the second is protecting the interests of consumers. We assure quantity and quality, which is also our third aspect to look after.”
“When we talk of ease of doing business, especially what we are discussing today (advertising), there is always a potential of conflict between facilitating something and protecting the rights of consumers. We have to strike a balance”, he said.
He continued, “We don’t want you to give up your creativity, we want you to draw a line. We love creativity but will keep annoying you if you cross the line.”
In continuation of telling us about what DoCA does to protect the consumers, Singh said, “The fourth we have is consumer protection, we have 800 at each district, state and one at the national level. We have a national helpline, you can dial 1915 and engage with us, in many other ways we respond now in 17 languages and that is why, the complaints have gone up because of the accessibility. We get about a lakh complaints every month.”
“The number of complaints with regards to e-commerce has increased 5-fold in the last 5 years. From 8% now it has grown to 40%. Everybody is always ready to take consumers for a ride, which is why it is more important to protect consumer rights. During COVID, India’s two largest companies said that by using our paint, there would be no COVID, Who were they fooling?”
He also gave an example of Uber, “I will give an example of Uber, our Australian counterpart called us up that we are investigating Uber because their algorithm is tweaked in favor or against the consumer who going from point A to point B daily.”, and they found the same in Indian scenario and asked the company to correct it.
Singh spoke about Greenwashing, he said, “Just because a product is coming in a recycled bag doesn’t mean it gets recycled, just because there is the green logo, doesn’t mean it is organic.”
While concluding his speech, Singh said, “Let’s be sincere to the consumer. Because as Mahatma Gandhi said - The consumer is the king."
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Advertising is about reaching consumers through credibility: Rohit Jawa
The CEO & MD of HUL was addressing the ASCI conference in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 6:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Monday, highlighted the importance of credibility in advertising in the digital age and shed light on how marketers can leverage technology to resonate with evolving consumer behaviour.
“Today, advertising is no longer restricted to written words or moving images. With consumers moving online and entering the world of AI, advertising too, has gone digital. Be it through digital ads or OTT or metaverse, advertising is about reaching consumers through credibility”, Jawa said. He was speaking at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) conference held in Mumbai on Monday.
During his address, Jawa spoke about the need for self-regulation in advertising and how important it is for brands and marketers today. He said that self-regulation ensures ads can continue to be honest, truthful, decent, safe, and fair. "The need for regulation in advertising has become more in the digital age. Self-regulation can truly benefit everyone- policymakers, consumers, the advertising ecosystem, and the society at large", Jawa further added.
Lauding the role of ASCI in maintaining credibility and transparency, Jawa said, "ASCI has successfully propagated self-regulation in advertising and made various processes transparent, backed by both technical and judicial experts. With high compliance scores, the body has demonstrated that self-regulation can indeed be a workable model that balances creativity with responsibility".
"ASCI, over the years, has shown that self-regulation takes deep roots into the advertising and marketing fraternity", he further added.
The ASCI today unveiled the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements.
Multiple stakeholders come together to form ASCI Academy
Government, consumer bodies, academic institutions, industry associations and corporations come onboard
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 4:48 PM | 4 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) proudly unveils the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. Building upon ASCI's established corrective role which comes alive post ad publication, this pioneering platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements.
“In today's digital landscape, characterized by brief campaign durations and a surge in number of advertisers, the ASCI Academy is positioned to empower current and future industry professionals including influencers and students with a foundational understanding of advertising regulations, ensuring ethical practices from the outset,” read a press release.
The ASCI Academy's core mission is to cultivate a cohort of advertising professionals dedicated to upholding responsibility in advertising, ultimately upholding consumer trust in brands.
The academy strategically consolidates ASCI's extensive thought leadership and educational programs under one comprehensive umbrella. The academy's spectrum of programs caters to diverse needs, spanning online, in-person, and hybrid formats. From e-learning modules to topical webinars, from deep-diving masterclasses on regulatory nuances to enhancing teaching skills through faculty development programs, the academy covers it all. Additionally, influencer certification programs ensure responsible endorsement practices, while consumer education initiatives foster informed choices. Through sustained training and research efforts, the ASCI Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to engage stakeholders in the preventive aspects of self-regulation. The ASCI Academy brings together stakeholders united by a shared belief in responsible advertising practices. The Academy has over 50 founding partners and supporters including Cipla Health Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, several leading universities and colleges, prominent Civil society organizations such as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, Consumer Voice, CUTS, CMS and others, and, industry bodies like the ISA, AAAI, IAA and ISWAI, as well as research insight organizations.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said “I congratulate ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. In the digital age, preventive actions need strong impetus and encouragement, and the training of industry professionals – current and future is an important systemic intervention. The Department of Consumer Affairs is supportive of such efforts by the advertising self-regulator to foster a culture of responsibility in the advertising industry. We hope that the advertising industry engages deeply with the Academy programs to make their teams better trained and educated on the aspects of advertising regulations.”
Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who is part of the ASCI Academy’s Apex Council said, “Many congratulations to ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has always supported self-regulatory mechanisms in the media and entertainment industry. We hope that the resources and support by the Academy would be extremely useful for the online advertisers and platforms.”
Addressing the opening of the academy, NS Rajan, Chairman, ASCI, said: “While ASCI has always had a strong corrective mechanism, we also wanted to harmonise the dynamic interplay between creativity and responsibility and address the broader consequences of advertising on society at large. The ASCI Academy is a big step in this direction which will facilitate a preventive footprint and shape an advertising ecosystem to help the industry to get it right.”
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, added, “With short campaign durations, it is important that attention is directed at the point of creation of ads, not just after they are published. When the only ads to hit the market are responsible and compliant, it is a win-win for both consumers and industry. Over the next three years ASCI Academy aims to train 100,000 current and emerging professionals through self-learning and on-campus workshops and sessions, besides programs for research and consumer education. This is a new chapter in self-regulation in India, and we are grateful to all our founding partners for supporting this vision. We hope to add several more believers in this agenda- this is just the beginning”.
