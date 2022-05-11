Unacademy celebrates motherhood with ‘Meri Pehli Academy’ campaign

The campaign conveys the brand's promise of being a lifelong ally to learners at every step of their journey along with their mother

Learning platform Unacademy recently released their latest campaign celebrating motherhood titled ‘Meri Pehli Academy’. The film in less than five days has garnered over 16 million views across social media platforms and was seen trending on Twitter for several hours.

The film received a marvellous response for mirroring the reflection of the role our mothers play in our lives, how they guide us at every step and the mentorship throughout our journey. The film so far has received over 34K views on Twitter and over 10 Million views on YouTube.

The film was further appreciated by serval known personalities such as Soha Ali Khan, Niharika NM, Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Dixit, Apoorva Arora and others who shared their own personal stories on the most important lessons they have learnt from their ‘Pehli Academy- their mothers’

Commenting on the brand film Karan Shroff, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy, said, “Throughout our formative years, our mother figures teach us several valuable life lessons. For most of us, we do not realise during our entire lifetime, the pivotal role they play in our lives, which is that of our first Educator, our first Academy. This year, we are commemorating the learnings we all got from our #MeriPehliAcademy with the hope that the message resonates with all our Learners. It also conveys Unacademy’s promise of being a lifelong ally to Learners at every step of their journey along with their mother.”

Here's the TVC:

“A mother is our first teacher and our first school. From learning our first lessons from her, we also learn valuable life lessons. A mother is the foundation to a child's being, her/his pillar of strength. The role that a mother plays in a child’s life, can’t be paralleled by any other human relationship. This was the genesis of the wonderful idea of the film:Maa- #MeriPehliAcademy." said Puneet Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy South.

