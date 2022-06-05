Triton Communications not the agency behind controversial Layer’s Shot ads

The agency in a statement denied any association with the ad campaign.

Triton Communications was wrongly named as the creative agency for the controversial Layer’s Shot ads promoting “rape culture”. The MIB had ordered the suspension of controversial perfume advertisements after social media outrage and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)'s an appeal on Saturday.

Triton Communications in a statement denied any association with the creatives saying, “Triton Communications does not participate and would never at all write such low quality and distasteful advertising. The wrong association has caused large damage to our reputation and our clients and business partners have been calling us since the article appeared.”

Exchange4media regrets the error where the agency was named as part of the ad campaign.

For the unrevised, Layer’s Shot ads ran across TV channels and digital media platforms catching the ire of netizens, including several celebs and policymakers, for their offensive, tone-deaf, and harassing nature towards women. The ads have since been pulled down from TV and YouTube as well.

