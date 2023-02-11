Mother’s Recipe calls for creative pitch

Mother’s Recipe has called for a creative pitch. Triton Communications is the incumbent agency which has handled the brand’s account for 15 years.
Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother’s Recipe, confirmed the development to exchange4media. Desai said, “We have called for a creative pitch and have already heard from a few agencies, but are yet to finalize who we want to work with.” She was tightlipped about the names of the agencies which are participating in the pitch.
Ali Merchant, Founder of Triton Communications, too confirmed that the brand informed them about their decision a month ago. He said, “We would also like to participate in the pitch, if given a chance, and I am sure, we will come out as the best one.”
The digital mandate of Mother’s Recipe is managed by Social Panga and Publicity Parlour is their media agency.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: Axis Bank champions sign language, Croma tells a poignant tale
Our pick of the most innovative ads launched between January 16th and 31st
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
The second fortnight of January saw many brands rolling out Republic Day campaigns, which were high on patriotic fervour. While some broached topics of social and national importance, others relied on some poignant storytelling. As always, there were a few gems that stood out in the sea of ads this fortnight. And as always, we have listed them out in alphabetical order. These are some of the best ads between January 16th and 31st.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank's ad for Republic Day wins for its brilliant execution and storytelling. The engaging ad shows an elderly man addressing a crowd on how sign language is part of our everyday lives even though don't realise it. With some examples, he highlights we use some hand gestures to communicate. In a way, it is that one language that all Indians across the length and breadth of the country speak and understand. The film made in association with Grey Group highlighted the importance to recognise sign language as the 23rd language of India in 2023.
Croma
This Republic Day, Croma decided to engage viewers with a heartwarming story of a grandpa and his beloved mixer-grinder. The film 'Constitution of Joy' is based on a real event and conceptualised by the electronic retail brand's in-house team. The film is a testimony to the brand's promise of going above and beyond for the customer.
KFC
View this post on Instagram
Internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate is back this time singing about things beyond the "rasoda." The musician who is known for turning viral videos and internet memes into foot-tapping numbers created a song entirely out of comments about KFC's popular snack Chizza. The limited-edition "pizza" made from a base of crispy fried chicken is supposedly a fan favourite with many users on the internet demanding that the fast food chain bring it back. Mukhate created an entire song out of various comments and was accompanied by KFC's own Colonel Sanders.
Star Sports
Star Sports' promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup laid bare a common bias in Indian sports. Despite India's women's cricket team making immense strides in the international arena, Indians barely acknowledge their feat or remember the names of the players. The film created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates the viewers about our "sheroes" who have brought home laurels with their incredible feats.
Melorra
With Valentine's Day around the corner, jewellery brand Melorra brought out a thoughtful film to celebrate love and partnership. The ad subverts the belief that jewellery is meant only for women and holds that men should also be celebrated for bringing stability and success to relationships.
Zomato
Zomato's ad for Republic Day celebrated the various uniform-wearing warriors of India. While some uniforms are respected, Indians barely acknowledge the contributions of others. The ad shines a spotlight on sweepers, medicos, air hostesses and food delivery executives who offer steadfast services to the nation while wearing their uniforms with pride. A standout feature of the ad is when a Zomato delivery executive salutes his peer wearing an orange uniform, which is Swiggy's brand colour.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kriti Sanon is brand ambassador of Parle Agro's Appy Fizz
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:15 PM | 2 min read
Indian beverage major, Parle Agro has signed actor, Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for the beverage brand, Appy Fizz.
Recently, Appy Fizz refreshed its look and unveiled its new packaging, adding a new dimension to the brand and broadening its bold and edgy appeal. Kriti Sanon has been signed in sync with the new look, as her ultra-modern personality emphasizes Appy Fizz’s confident, bold & distinctive brand persona. She joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jr. NTR and will be the face of the brand alongside the superstars.
Speaking about the brand ambassador, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “It is exciting to have Kriti Sanon join the Appy Fizz family. Our goal is to keep the brand relevant to its customers and to inspire them to connect with it. Kriti is a fantastic youth icon and has a lot in common with the essence of our brand, particularly in light of the recent release of Appy Fizz’s fresh style and packaging. We are hoping our consumers enjoy the new avatar and show great love for our brand’s new face”.
Commenting on being the face of Appy Fizz, actor Kriti Sanon shared “Appy Fizz is such a distinctive and bold brand. I am a fan of their iconic ads and the fact that I get to represent and be a part of a much-loved product makes me so happy. I’m thrilled to join my famous co-brand ambassadors too.”
Sanon will feature alongside Jr. NTR in a national television commercial planned for Appy Fizz. Known for their glamorous, striking and bold TVCs, consumers should be excited to see what the brand has in store for them with their favourite actor.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Throwback Thursday: Apple's 1984, The GOAT among ads
Known widely as 'the greatest ad ever', Apple's maiden commercial for Macintosh still stands unmatched in terms of creativity and impact
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:40 PM | 6 min read
At a time when the cola wars were at their peak in the 80s, a new brand rivalry was taking shape in the US. Back then, the microcomputer space was the stronghold of IBM, the makers of the most popular computers in the world back then.
Almost every office in the country depended on them for day-to-day operations. Then along came a rookie who challenged IBM’s “open” format of PC and introduced an exclusive model – the Macintosh. That underdog was Apple, the year was 1984 and the occasion was Super Bowl.
Today’s throwback ad checks some of the most important boxes in terms of what a TV commercial aspires to be. It’s one of the most-studied ads in US marketing, peerless in terms of the impact it created and considered by many as the greatest ad of all time.
That’s not all, it’s also regarded as a watershed event in television when it aired during halftime at the 1984 Super Bowl. Such was the impact that it even overshadowed conversations around the Los Angeles Raiders vs Washington Redskins match. And to think that such an ad almost didn’t make the cut. The sheer travesty!
1984
George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 is symbolic of futuristic, totalitarian regimes where a single despot has absolute control over society. Apple, when it was mulling the launch of Macintosh, was aware of the hold IBM had over the world.
Though far-fetched, Apple drew parallels between the despotic leader of 1984 and the sway held by IBM over the workplaces of the world. Steve Jobs’ 1983 Apple keynote address already contained the seeds of the idea.
“It is now 1984. It appears IBM wants it all. Apple is perceived to be the only hope to offer IBM a run for its money. Dealers initially welcoming IBM with open arms now fear an IBM-dominated and controlled future. They are increasingly turning back to Apple as the only force that can ensure their future freedom. IBM wants it all and is aiming its guns on its last obstacle to industry control: Apple. Will Big Blue dominate the entire computer industry? The entire information age? Was George Orwell right about 1984?"
It was also a time when Americans were growing vary of intrusion of privacy by technology. Invoking Orwell against its competitor could help Apple win the positioning war.
Apple approached Chiat/Day to create an ad that could do justice to the vision. Steven Hayden worked on the copy, Brent Thomas on the art direction and Lee Clow on the creative direction.
The ad was developed out of an abandoned print campaign for the brand: "[T]here are monster computers lurking in big business and big government that know everything from what motels you've stayed at to how much money you have in the bank. But at Apple we're trying to balance the scales by giving individuals the kind of computer power once reserved for corporations."
Ridley Scott, the man behind futuristic films such as Blade Runner, Alien and Legend, was roped in to direct the ad.
The 60-second ad opens with grey-themed visuals of bald zombie-like people marching into a hall through tubes. They sit in front of an enormous computer screen where a “Big Brother” like person waxes eloquently about “pure ideology” and “unification of thoughts.”
The voice says: “Today, we celebrate the first glorious anniversary of the Information Purification Directives. We have created, for the first time in all history, a garden of pure ideology — where each worker may bloom, secure from the pests purveying contradictory truths. Our Unification of Thoughts is more powerful a weapon than any fleet or army on earth. We are one people, with one will, one resolve, one cause. Our enemies shall talk themselves to death, and we will bury them with their own confusion. We shall prevail!”
The people stare blankly at the leader in seeming agreement, devoid of free will or thought.
Suddenly someone sprints through the halls and into the auditorium. Dressed in a white tank top and orange shorts, she stands out in a sea of grey.
The storm-trooper-like guards chase her down the hall, but they are no match for the woman, played by British athlete Anya Major, who outruns them, hurling the large hammer at the screen and smashing it. The subjects stare with their mouth agape.
A voice-over says, “On January 24, Apple Computer will introduce Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like ‘1984.’”
The writing on the wall was clear. The underdog Apple was calling out the market leader IBM’s “tyranny” and wanted to establish a new world order with the Macintosh.
Jobs and Scully were so impressed with the ad that they purchased one and a half minutes of ad time for the Super Bowl. However, apart from them, no one on the Apple board was enthusiastic about the ad. Scully’s confidence was shaken and asked Chiat/Day to sell off the spots.
They managed to sell a 30-second spot but were left with a 60-second spot to fill. Apple ultimately aired the ad and the rest was history.
An unmatched legacy
Art director Thomas once said that the express purpose of the ad was to get Americans to think about their computers.
And think they did. Apple sold $3.5 million worth of Macintoshes soon after the ad ran. Considering that the ad aired on TV only once, the impact is unmatched.
Some brands also tipped their hats to the original ad through spoofs. More recently, it was Epic that released a commercial for Fortnight in retaliation to Apple removing the game from its app store. Epic circumvented Apple's in-app purchase policy by letting players purchase points directly from its website instead of the Apple store.
In a twist of fate, Apple found itself in its erstwhile rival IBM's place when Fortnight's parody ad cast it as the dictatorial villain. Epic's complaint also included a statement of epic proportions: "Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear.”
At the height of the US presidential elections of 2008, a video went viral, superimposing Hillary Clinton's campaign speech against the visuals of the ad.
The commercial became a gold standard for admen in the coming decades; however, it still stands unrivalled even after all these years. Over the years, many admakers with varying success tried to recreate the impact the ad generated in 1984, creating business and prestige for their clients.
As Michael Hiltzik once wrote in The Los Angeles Times: “For 33 years Madison Avenue has been trying to emulate it, match it or outdo it, and failing every time.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gaming & Metaverse mark entry into Cannes Lions 2023
The festival slated to be held from June 19 to 23 will focus on inclusivity and sustainability
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 9, 2023 8:45 AM | 5 min read
The year 2023 marks the entry of gaming and metaverse in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is slated to be held in France from June 19 to 23.
A new category “Entertainment Lion for Gaming” has been introduced this year with an aim to celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay.
Organizers announced, “Entries will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience while driving commercial success.”
Opening the doors to the buzzy Metaverse as well, the organizers have expanded the category of “New Realities and Emerging Tech”. The use of Metaverse has been defined as ‘the creative application of immersive experiences which creatively push the boundaries of technology’.
The developments have come at a time when the gaming ecosystem with nearly three billion users is becoming more and more attractive for advertisers. An Accenture report estimated that the full value of the global gaming industry crossed $300 billion by 2021, more than the combined markets for movies and music, driven by a surge in mobile gaming.
Metaverse has also seen a massive increase in popularity in the last two years. With brands increasingly using metaverse with AR and VR to woo GenZ and Facebook rebranding itself as Meta, Bloomberg has projected the metaverse to be valued at $800 billion by 2024.
Industry experts hailed the move.
According to Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, "The inclusion of gaming and metaverse at Cannes Lions 2023 reflects the changing nature of the creative and advertising industries, and the importance of staying on top of emerging trends and technologies."
"Gaming and metaverse represent new frontiers for creative expression, engagement, and monetization. They offer new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers, create immersive experiences, and tell engaging stories. As the gaming and metaverse markets continue to grow, they are likely to have a significant impact on the advertising and creative industries."
Sharing his perspective for advertisers, Ruparel said: "Given gaming is one of the key applications of the metaverse, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for advertisers.
In the future, metaverse gaming is likely to become an even more significant part of the entertainment landscape, and advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large and engaged audience through these virtual worlds. Advertisers can create branded experiences, such as virtual product placements or branded games, that allow consumers to interact with their products in a fun and engaging way. They can also use data and analytics to better understand consumer behavior and preferences, and tailor their advertising efforts to deliver more personalized and effective experiences."
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter- Gaming and eSports content platform, says that we are excited to see how brands are creatively exploring this.
“Gaming and Metaverse getting the spotlight at Cannes Lions 2023, is a truly breakout moment for the $500 Bn Gaming industry and a testament to its growing popularity among brands, creators and consumers. Building gameplay into storytelling, is a great example of how synergies between gaming content and brand marketing can lead to memorable user experiences”, Kumar said.
Inclusion & diversity in focus
This year, entrants will be asked to provide information about the composition of the teams involved ‘behind the camera’ and their approach towards diversity and inclusion.
“This move builds on the objectification and harmful stereotypes criteria introduced in 2017 and will contribute to the ongoing partnerships by continuing to work closely with the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media, and the Unstereotype Alliance,” the organizers say.
The organizers however clarify that this information won’t be part of the written submission, and so won’t contribute towards judging. It is just aimed at measuring progress and the findings will be presented (anonymously) back to the industry in the form of an annual report.
Sustainability criteria
Starting this year, all entrants will be encouraged to provide information that outlines their C02 emissions as part of the production process, using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide.
“This information is not compulsory and will not be used as part of the judging process. It will be used by LIONS to establish a benchmark of current practices,” the organizers clarify.
Changes in some Lions, CCO and CMO rankings
The Media Lions, B2B and Pharma Lions have undergone a refresh for 2023 with new criteria and addition of subcategories.
Besides, two new rankings-CCO and CMO- have been added to the Global Creativity Report for 2023. Both are based on points accumulated from the Lions Awards.
The Regional Network of the Year Award has been expanded from four regions to seven. EMEA will now be awarded across three regions: Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA. APAC will be awarded across both Asia and Pacific. North America and Latin America will remain as in previous years.
It is noteworthy that year 2022 had turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world which clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With five Grand Prix wins and first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a record 47 metals last year.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We would like to be seen as the best client servicing agency in India’
Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, spoke to us about the company’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more
By Native Content | Feb 8, 2023 4:44 PM | 8 min read
With over two decades of experience in the media industry, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, has been contributing to the creation and setting up of new categories like Gaming, Digital & Content. Over the years, she has managed to successfully keep up with the latest trends.
Kotwani shared Carat India’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Carat is a globally renowned agency. What’s its mission and vision for clients in India?
We would like to be seen as the ‘best client servicing agency in India’. Our vision ‘Designing For People’, takes into account our deep understanding of our client’s businesses and their consumers.
It concentrates on the new age areas that our clients are focussed on and further drives their business outcomes. As an agency, we are at the forefront, committed to building the domain practices, tools, and technology that drive the results for our clients.
We endeavour to bring in the ‘best of the industry talent pool’ for our clients. We ensure that our team of professionals delivers outstanding work for our clients. Since we belong to the service industry, we are people focused and that is of paramount importance to us, as an agency.
As a leading media agency, what’s your recommended media mix for brands of today?
A perfect media mix tells the right story, to the right audience, at the right time. Think of it like having dal khichdi at your cosy home or a portion of Sushi at a premium restaurant. The right timing & environment means everything. Since we work with dozens of brands from varied categories, sizes, scopes & TG, it is our core mission to consistently drive sustainability and most importantly to justify our efforts with business outcomes.
The enablers to achieve the said outcomes are the most fundamental elements of media reach, frequency, and impact. The right thresholds of these elements call for a cross-platform, integrated media mix – tying back to the right timing & environment is the key.
While channels like social media, news, OOH, print, etc. have a prominent place in the mix, the ever-growing platform YoY & something that does not see an end to exponential growth in the near future is OTT. The testimony to this fact is the Ormax report which identified 424 million active OTT subscribers in the country this year, a result of 20% growth from the previous year. The numbers speak for themselves, the audience is there, presumably for every brand from every category.
The reachable massive audience is being backed by precision targeting & a plethora of offerings to advertise in multiple ad formats & integrations, the power to conquer is vested with the brands today. All in all, say a platform like Disney+ Hotstar becomes a medium with scale & power to drive impact & influence the audience. There is no reason why OTT shouldn’t be a part of every brand's media mix.
You spoke about Disney+ Hotstar as a medium to drive impact at scale. Can you elaborate on how Carat leverages the platform to amplify its clients' campaigns?
Disney+ Hotstar is a hybrid model of OTT where both subscribed & unsubscribed audiences have the highest monthly visits & unique visits across Indian OTTs in 2022. A blend of niche & regional language content on Disney+ Hotstar has helped Carat clients to target the exact audience across different brands. Not only targeting but in-content advertisement integrated with Disney+ Hotstar’s popular original shows have been an advantage to organically connect with our target audience. Apart from the entertainment shows, sports on Disney+ Hotstar have always had the highest affinity with our audience. Carat has reached out to the mass audience with bulk buying & targeting for marquee live cricket events like the ICC world cup, Asia Cup, and bilaterals. Whereas, when it comes to a niche audience, targeting football events such as EPL & Tennis events such as Wimbledon served clients, not just with regular inventory but sponsorship buys as well.
Can you throw some light on the campaigns you successfully executed with the platform?
For one of our premium tech clients, Intel, we ran a few of our successful campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar. For the varied Intel campaigns across genres like gaming, education, and B2B segment, to reach out to the regional audience or niche audience of content & creators, Disney+ Hotstar was able to give us the right inventory with the right audience. For example, for an education campaign, we were reaching out to parents & students and were able to pull off Appographic Targeting with not only video inventory but also through carousel banners that detailed information about the product. In terms of ad inventory, Disney+ Hotstar stands out of all the OTTs with a mix of billboard, and video ads along with carousel cards or branded cards or a website page view, and native ads. All of these helped us to achieve CTR above 1%. A special call out to the website page views where we were not breaking the flow of consuming content and the audience could check the entire website page while watching the video ad without leaving the platform. Even the Connected TV targeting cohort on Disney+ Hotstar has given us a VTR of 96% with a huge brand recall. Overall, Disney+ Hotstar has always been an efficient buy for our clients.
Any campaign success that you could highlight during the T20 World Cup in 2022?
With Hero MotoCorp launching its premium 2W EV scooter VIDA in 3 cities (Delhi, Mumbai & Jaipur) during the festive period of 2022, we leveraged the T20 world cup on Disney+ Hotstar to build a connect with the brand’s tagline - ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ to drive awareness around the new launch.
We leveraged Moment Marketing on live cricket to drive message association for ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ via squeeze-ups at key moments during the matches (multiple moments were taken such as opening batsman and fielding team walking in, DRS moments, 1st over after drinks break, etc.)
With custom and contextual live match integration, we were able to grab maximum eyeballs across the intended markets and establish our communication plank with ‘MAKWAY for VIDA’, which helped in increasing search volume and organic traffic resulting in positive movement in brand and business metrics.
You spoke of campaigns that leveraged Disney+ Hotstar’s sports properties. Can you also throw light on campaigns that did well on entertainment as well?
The latest one would be the H&M campaign, Brighter Than Ever. Festive is the biggest campaign of the year for H&M and this calls for a strategy that helps us deliver higher and more relevant reach to build awareness and tap the right audience to build consideration.
Disney+ Hotstar, being the biggest OTT platform in India, gave us the reach and helped us activate a full-funnel strategy starting from building impact, driving awareness, and consideration leading to action. Using the High impact property, ‘Midroll take over’ to build the quick reach of ~9MN users in a day.
The combination of CTV inventory and bespoke audience targeting helped us drive sustenance throughout the campaign duration. Retargeting these video viewers with shorter thematic films helped us build recall, driving consideration, and closing the loop to drive business action. The campaign was exposed to ~12 Mn NCCS. The audience helped us drive reach, impact, and action.
Another campaign that I can think of is the one we did recently for Croma during the festive season of 2022, where we targeted audiences based on their online transaction history. Disney+ Hotstar, in partnership with a leading payment gateway, had just launched its Transacting Audience cohorts. to enable advertisers to target audiences based on their online spending history and purchasing habits. We were one of its very first partners to leverage this cohort and create a successful campaign for Croma. To connect with consumers across geographies during the festive season, Croma launched its festive offers campaign in different languages. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to hyper-target relevant transacting audiences divided by geographies, which means we reached the right audience with the right ad. The campaign was a huge success amongst the Transacting Audience as the uplift was ~8X higher on brand awareness and 3X higher on ad awareness and purchase intent vis-à-vis the non-transacting audience. The uplifts were driven by the 25-54-year-olds, possibly because of the disposable income of the group to afford durables.
What OTT trends do you see widely popularising in 2023?
Niche content that caters to specific cohorts will gain traction and get only better as the size of connected TV rises.
In 2023, what is going to increase is the consumption of content in the form of gaming and education. Regional-level content is also going to grow.
5G is going to trigger streaming demand to a very large extent and further get amplified. It is going to be a key catalyst in terms of driving OTT from where it is today reaching out to the masses, deep within rural India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ranbir Kapoor gets people to throw their phones away in Reno8 T 5G ad
The ad campaign comes after Kapoor's viral video that showed him purportedly throwing away a fan's phone
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
OML Entertainment has yet again collaborated with OPPO Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. to create a digital film for the brand’s newly launched premium smartphone - The OPPO Reno 8T. Through the launch of this smartphone, OPPO positioned Reno 8T as a premium offering in the mid-range segment, making the Reno 8T ‘A Step Above’ the other offerings in this range.
OPPO is well-known for releasing unique unboxing films which always have novel storytelling to offer that stands out and creates an impressive buzz in the media. This time, the smartphone brand has deployed a promotional campaign with the Reno series brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor, where he plays himself rather uniquely to cleverly introduce the Reno 8T.
Ranbir is known for the jovial interactions he has with his fans and the paparazzi. The audience has never seen RK act out in any manner. Leveraging this thought, OML strategized the campaign to give the audience a glimpse of the superstar in a never-seen-before persona.
View this post on Instagram
The viral video which was a part of the campaign showed RK tossing a fan’s phone after growing impatient while the guy was trying to click a selfie with the actor. This took the audience aback, immediately stirring a controversy where people started asking only one question - “Why did RK throw away his fan’s phone?” However, the full picture was later revealed and the mentioned viral footage appeared to be a cleverly crafted social engineering piece to put the upcoming OPPO Reno 8T smartphone in the spotlight. In the clarification video, Ranbir is seen to be gifting his fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the all-new OPPO Reno 8T and asking him to be ‘A Step Above’ the rest.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
99acres campaign talks of how everyone’s a property expert
The campaign highlights the ‘Insights’ feature that helps users make an informed property decision
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:47 AM | 2 min read
Property portal 99acres.com has rolled out its new advertising campaign featuring a series of brand films under the hashtag #HarKoiExpert. The ad films revolving around the brand’s proposition of helping consumers make the right property decision with its ‘Insights’ offering.
As part of 360 campaign, the ad films have been rolled out on TV, CTV, OTT and YouTube across GEC, News, Sports. The campaign has also been launched in vernacular with a strong push on regional media and content marketing leg across brand’s social handles.
The campaign has been conceptualized by Rediffusion.
The brand will be rolling out a series of films around ‘Insights’ throughout the year.
Speaking on the same, Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Info Edge, said, “At 99acres.com, our constant endeavor has been to help consumers make the right property decision. Through the campaign #HarKoiExpert, we want to establish 99acres.com as the go-to destination for property search and research be it transaction prices, resident reviews, locality insights etc. We wish to help consumers make an informed decision and become property experts with all the essential information in one place.”
Pramod Sharma – National Creative Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said, " The real estate category is very cluttered and 99acres.com has some really unique offering that empowers buyers and sellers both. Right from Ratings and Reviews, Price trends, Locality insights to Property Transaction Prices. The client brief was very clear to begin with. We wanted to keep the communication simple yet creative. In today's world, the attention spans are short so messaging has to be crisp and bang on. Our campaign #HarKoiExpert does that effectively.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube