Tribes launches India’s first non-traditional creative agency
1.618 Studios aims to provide bespoke creative solutions across OOH, retail and digital touchpoints
Tribes has announced the addition of an unconventional new member to its clan: 1.618 Studios.
The specialist brand derives its name from the 'Golden Ratio,' a mathematical concept applied to imbue harmony and aesthetic balance into design. It reinforces the agency’s commitment to strike the perfect balance between aesthetics and function, logic and emotion across its work.
The logo itself adheres to this ratio, serving as the perfect visual representation of everything the agency stands for. The vibrant, contemporary design draws inspiration from the geometrical representation of the ratio, incorporating lines and circles to form its numbers. The bright blue decimal point has been borrowed from the Tribes logo, subtly hinting towards the agency’s origins.
1.618 Studios is a first-of-its-kind non-traditional creative agency that works with brands to craft bespoke designs and communication for OOH, Retail and Digital media.
The agency opens its doors today and offers a variety of services ranging from outdoor to digital design solutions. On the retail front, the brand offers a wide gamut of services that include KV creation and POSM designing. To help brands immerse customers into their unique worlds, 1.618 Studios also conceptualises and designs brand experience centres. The digital arm is all about creating stunning visuals you can’t scroll past.
Speaking about the new offering, Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group, which has been partnering with Tribes for a long time, said, “Max Pub, a unit of Tribes, has been a great partner to OMG and have delivered some fantastic solutions for our clients. With this new creative agency launch it’s a step in the right direction and I believe it will bring back creativity to the forefront and is the need of the hour. I am sure this new initiative from Tribes will further strengthen Tribes' offering and we wish them the very best.”
Gour Gupta, Chairman of Tribes Group, said “Brands want to move beyond using screen grabs of their TVCs with minor adapts for their OOH campaigns because they don’t even break the clutter, let alone enhance brand recall. The true potential of digital billboards and anamorphic hoardings needs to be explored further. We want to help these brands truly connect with their audiences and get their money’s worth in non-traditional spaces.”
This zeal for breaking the mould extends into the agency’s approach to retail solutions, where it’s crucial to entice and convince shoppers. 1.618 Studios aims to provide clients with insight-backed creatives that influence shopper behaviour by optimally utilising every touchpoint on their in-store journeys. It believes that its urgency-inducing, conversion-driven communication paired with compelling design can make any product fly off the shelves.
Consumers only spare a few precious seconds of their attention for brand communication when they’re scrolling through their phones, putting the pedal to the metal, and browsing store aisles. Any creative deployed in these spaces needs to be tailored for the touchpoint and the audience’s state of mind, to make them pause and interact with your brand.
At a time when creatives on these mediums are mere extensions of brands’ mainline campaigns, the agency emphasises the importance of a medium-first perspective for every idea.
Disruption through tech innovation will be one of its focus areas, especially for OOH and shopper spaces. The objective of 1.618 Studios is to evolve with technology, to consistently create meaningful and impactful experiences for brands and their customers.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
D’Decor launches new campaign featuring Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’ has been created by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:48 PM | 2 min read
D’Décor has unveiled its new campaign ‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’ featuring star couple Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
The campaign centres around a heart-warming interaction between a loving husband and a wife emphasizing that curtains are not just visually appealing, but they also radiate warmth and comfort, making every home an ideal setting for creating beautiful stories and cherished memories. Shah Rukh in a charming twist, chooses to draw the curtain for his wife Gauri Khan, revealing the enchanting allure of D’Decor curtains and celebrating emotions that every home nurtures.
Speaking on the campaign, Sanjana Arora, Business Head-Retail & Blinds Domestic Distribution at D'Decor Exports said, “Our new campaign is inspired by the lessons of resilience and reflection that Covid brought to our lives, celebrating the new found appreciation for the sanctuary we call ‘Home’. During these challenging times, we learnt the importance of slowing down, catching a breath and finding solace in our personal spaces. With our new campaign, we embark on a voyage in transforming houses into homes and letting D’Décor be the tapestry that weaves your dreams into reality”.
Sanjay Arora, Managing Director at D’Décor said, “ There is a seamless synergy between D’Decor and its values being narrated by our favourite iconic couple Gauri and Shahrukh Khan with our newest campaign. The campaign focuses on our core category of curtains, weaving a captivating tale around the window at home, and many stories & moments it creates. As we journey through this campaign, we celebrate the emotions and connections that homes nurture. D’Decor curtains stand as the perfect embodiment of this idea, as an extension to the brand's tagline – “Beautiful Homes Tell Beautiful Stories”. Our beautiful collections of curtains are guaranteed to provide a style option for every home and will surely meet everyone’s personal style as they arrive at our stores this Diwali.”
D'Décor strongly believes that every story is imbued with pure emotions and deep connections. With the new campaign ‘Curtains You Will Love to Draw’, the brand unfolds heartfelt moments of one’s home that deserve the perfect backdrop. D’Décor also expands its product offerings in the wide width curtain category, much matured blind collections that will be available across 1800 stores in the country to provide finest shopping experience for their consumers.
The creative agency of the campaign is Lowe Lintas.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HSBC’s film with Virat Kohli fosters a sense of belonging among Indian overseas students
The campaign comes as HSBC research* reveals the challenges faced by international citizens (including students and their parents) during their settling-in period
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 6:36 PM | 3 min read
As India gears up to celebrate Independence Day, HSBC has unveiled a new digital campaign to nurture a sense of belonging among Indian overseas students. The campaign, aptly timed to coincide with India’s Independence Day, aims to bridge the geographical gap that can often separate Indian students studying abroad from their roots.
Designed to evoke nostalgia for Indian overseas students, the social experiment campaign shows cricket legend Virat Kohli, an embodiment of discipline and commitment, surprise a group of UK international students as he unexpectedly joins their gully cricket match – instantly igniting joy and excitement. A poignant 30-second film masterfully captures the essence of the Indian spirit through the universal language of cricket transcending borders.
In the film, Virat Kohli, who resonates with the aspirations of young Indians both at home and abroad, mulls over the emotions that accompany the decision to send a child abroad for education.
The campaign comes as HSBC research* reveals the challenges faced by international citizens (including students and their parents) during their settling-in period. The research highlights that they would benefit from more support, especially as their experience on the ground may be different to what their parents are anticipating or perceiving.
Of those surveyed, international students generally take longer (9.53 months) to feel like they belong than other international citizens (8.31 months), such as expats and investors.
From this research, HSBC developed a campaign idea that celebrates the emotions a parent and their child go through when moving abroad for study. The objective of the campaign was to help inspire international students and their parents to believe they can create a new sense of belonging in their new home abroad with something that is so close to home.
The social experiment campaign is directed towards the international offerings of HSBC for international students. In India, the campaign will be live across digital and owned channels to drive top-of-mind awareness of HSBC amongst international students and their parents.
Commenting on the association, Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “The flow of international students has been steadily increasing over the last few years, reaching a record high in 2022 and is expected to surpass in 2023. International education represents an important opportunity for HSBC. For international students and their parents, our proposition extends beyond conventional banking with offerings such as planning support, beyond banking, cross border banking, account opening set up and global support. With an expansive array of offerings, we are strategically poised to bolster various aspects of the journey for international students, positioning ourselves for significant growth.”
On the campaign, Jaswinder Sodhi, Head of Customer Proposition, Digital and Marketing - Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India said, “Gully cricket with Virat Kohli celebrates the unbreakable bond that bridges distances and cultures whether at home or abroad. Through the campaign, we are reiterating our purpose of ‘Opening up a world of opportunity’. We are committed to invest for the long-term success of our clients globally, fostering a sense of belonging that transcends borders and resonates with international students and their parents.”
Recently, HSBC India had unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring their new brand influencer Virat Kohli. The campaign highlights HSBC's purpose of "Opening up a world of opportunity" as it works to support the goals of an aspirational India going global and features Virat in a never-before-seen avatar. More information available here.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Philips Airfryer’s latest campaign shows ‘what’s new on the menu’
Puts spotlight on the versatility of Philips Airfryer and the various recipes one can create using it
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Philips Airfryer has launched its new campaign ‘What’s new on the menu’ challenging the common misconception on the limited usage of the gadget when it comes to creating Indian recipes. The campaign emphasizes on appliance's versatility in the Indian setting, showcasing a variety of traditional, everyday dishes that can be expertly and easily prepared using the Philips Airfryer.
The campaign comprises three films which have been pivoted around some of the most basic ingredients like ‘besan’ (chickpea flour), Chicken and readily available vegetables such as ‘gobi’ (cauliflower) that can be found in today’s kitchen and Philips Airfryer’s ability to turn them into appetizing recipes. While the first film depicts two girls at the supermarket being amazed at the number of recipes that can be churned out using ‘Gobi’ (cauliflower), the second commercial captures flatmates discussing the variety of dishes that can be made with leftover ‘besan’ (chickpea flour) and the last one showcasing a couple awakened by a hen’s clucking sound when the half-asleep husband begins with a monologue on chicken-based munchies. All the flavours culminate into the Philips Airfryer, transforming everyday cooking into a wholesome experience.
The films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, also captures the Philips Airfryer’s unique rapid air technology which provides a 360-degree cooking results, allowing users to explore a variety of dishes, while cooking with up to 90% less fat.
Commenting on the new campaign, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), said, “The essence of our campaign lies in inspiring more and more Indian households to use the Philips Airfryer in everyday cooking. The idea was to showcase its versatility even with the most ordinary ingredients that can be found in our kitchen’s today along with encouraging our consumers to explore a wide array of homegrown delicacies from crispy snacks to hearty meals, prepared in a healthier and a more convenient way. Our endeavour continues to be to establish Philips Airfryer as the new way of cooking for Indians.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, added, “These commercials could have easily been for a food delivery service, or for a flavour-enhancing masala. Which is actually the point! An Aifryer commercial that breaks the codes of a typical Airfryer commercial. Whether it be showing college-going girls, or mouth-watering non-vegetarian dishes being prepared. Which we hope will help Philips Airfryer reach out to new and old audiences by making them look at the product in a new light. Of course, that the commercials also make you giggle, or chuckle, or (dare we hope) laugh, doesn't hurt either.”
The campaign will go live across Digital, TV and OTT platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Centre releases additional guidelines for influencers, celebs in wellness space
These guidelines are an extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 3 min read
The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has released Additional Guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness. These guidelines are an important extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 released on 9th June 2022, and in lieu of the "Endorsement Know-hows!" guide booklet released on 20th January 2023.
The Additional Influencer Guidelines for Health and Wellness Celebrities, Influencers and Virtual Influencers has been developed after detailed discussions with all stakeholders including Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ayush, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
The additional guidelines aim to deal with misleading advertisements, unsubstantiated claims and ensure transparency in health and wellness endorsements. Under the guidelines, certified medical practitioners and health & fitness experts holding certifications from recognized institutions when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must disclose that they are certified health/fitness experts and medical practitioners.
Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners, when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must provide clear disclaimers, ensuring the audience understands that their endorsements should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.
This disclosure or disclaimer is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items & nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, recovery methodologies or immunity boosting, etc. This disclosure or disclaimer should be displayed during endorsements, promotions, or at any instance of making health-related assertions.
General wellness and health advice like ‘Drink Water and Stay Hydrated’, ‘Exercise Regularly and Be Physically Active’, ‘Reduce Sitting and Screen Time’, ‘Get Enough Good Sleep’, ‘Drink Turmeric Milk for faster recovery’, ‘Use sunscreen daily to protect from harmful UV rays’, ‘Oiling of hair for better growth’, etc not associated with specific products or services or not targeting specific health conditions or outcomes, are exempt from these regulations.
However, it is important for these Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners to clearly distinguish between their personal views and professional advice and to refrain from making specific health claims without substantiated facts. It is always recommended to encourage audiences to consult with healthcare professionals for seeking professional medical advice and complete information about the products or services.
DoCA will actively monitor and enforce these guidelines. Violations may lead to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and other relevant provisions of the law.
The department is committed to safeguarding consumer interests and promoting a fair and transparent marketplace, especially in the increasingly influential digital space. This guideline will further strengthen the industry and protect consumer interests.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Every special occasion deserves an Arrow, says Hrithik Roshan
The actor features in a new campaign conceptualised by WYP, a Wondrlab company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 13, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Arrow has unveiled its new campaign. Conceptualised by WYP, a Wondrlab company. The brand attempts to strengthen its position with the new campaign that calls out “Every special occasion deserves an Arrow”.
However, their starting point wasn’t just a line. Instead of just creating an ad, Arrow wanted to create an act that would help cement the position of the brand in the minds of the consumer. They did it by creating a special occasion that would be the most natural for brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.
The first film of the campaign showcases Hrithik as a director. Where he chooses to wear Arrow for his special occasion. Whereas the second ad film features three versions of Hrithik shedding light on all the special occasions that deserve an Arrow.
Speaking about the campaign, Hrithik said, “I love how Arrow celebrates every special occasion in our lives with its versatile collection of menswear. I am thrilled to be a part of the new Arrow Campaign, in which I celebrate my milestone moment.
From 25 years of being in front of the camera, I have stepped behind it for the Arrow campaign.”
Amit Akali, Co-Founder and CCO Wondrlab said, “Arrow has always looked at creating work that pushes boundaries. So have we. That’s why for ‘Every special occasion deserves an Arrow’, we wanted to focus on an occasion that Hrithik would truly mark a day of celebration for him.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Madison BMB to become part of Madison Loop
Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
Madison World has just announced that Madison BMB, its full-service Creative advertising unit, will now become part of Madison Loop, its recently launched digital-first creative unit.
Madison Loop provides Strategy, Creatives, Social Media Management, SEO, ASO, Web Development, Technology Solutions, Influencer Management, and Content Collaborations. Madison Loop has in a short span scaled up and has marquee clients in its portfolio, including McDonald’s, Vicco, Amara Raja, Raymonds, Pidilite, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Zee5, and Zee Bangla, among many others.
The clients and employees of Madison BMB will be absorbed by Madison Loop. Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities outside Madison World.
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World commented, “We live in a fast-changing world where everything is turning Digital. The rapid acceptance of Madison Loop by marquee clients is testimony to what Advertisers need and want. This also provides a great opportunity for those in Madison BMB to hone their skills in Digital and gives those in Loop an ability to appreciate the finer nuances of Creative. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Raj Nair for his contribution to Madison BMB, during his long innings with us”.
Madison Loop is a unit of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency and the world’s 4th largest independent media agency as per RECMA. Established in 1988, Madison World through its 11 companies, served last year as many as 500 Advertisers.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI broadens definition of celebrities to include social media influencers
Celebrities now defined as people who get compensated Rs 40L or equivalent value annually for appearing in ads or have a following of 500,000 or more on any single social media handle
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:19 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated the definition of celebrities in its code to include social media influencers having a following of 500,000 or more.
The ASCI code has a specific guideline for celebrities which requires advertisements featuring celebrities to not violate the ASCI Code, and for celebrities to be familiar with the code in letter and spirit. Testimonials of celebrities must reflect their genuine, recent opinion and must be based on adequate information or experience about the product or service being advertised. The guidelines mandate that celebrities conduct due diligence to ensure that claims featured in the advertisements can be objectively verified and substantiated. Celebrities, when called upon, need to produce evidence of due diligence. Alternatively, the advertiser should have developed the advertisement following ASCI’s advertising advice. Additionally, the ASCI code requires celebrities not to participate in the advertisement of a product, treatment or remedies that are prohibited for advertising under the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954; and the updated Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940, and Rules 1945 (Schedule J).
Historically, celebrities who could lend credibility for brands and influence large masses of people largely comprised popular actors and sports personalities. However, in the recent years, the phenomenon of social media influencers has created new centers of mass-influence. In this scenario, it was necessary to broaden the definition of celebrities to include such influencers too.
The ASCI code now defines celebrities as individuals that:
- Getcompensated Rs 40 lakhor equivalent value annually for appearing in advertisements or campaigns on any medium and any format
Or
- Have a social media following of 500,000 or more on any single social media handle
It may be noted that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 puts the responsibility of due diligence on all endorsers, whether they are celebrities or not. However, due to the disproportionate influence and impact of individuals with large followership, ASCI requires celebrities to demonstrate a much greater responsibility in making sure that their followers do not get deceived or misled. ASCI has noticed a massive increase in ads featuring celebrities that are misleading. Versus the 55 ads that it processed in 2021-22, ASCI processed over 500 misleading ads featuring celebrities in 2022-23. This shows that in spite of their legal obligations, several celebrities continue to feature in ads that make misleading claims.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “With the advent of social media and the increasing popularity of influencers on digital media, the definition of celebrities has come to change drastically. Earlier, only personalities from the world of sports or entertainment were considered celebrities. Today, however, the scenario is different. We have a range of personalities who are extremely popular on social media and share a close personal connection with consumers. These personalities affect the spending habits of consumers who trust them. So, it’s vital to ensure consumer protection – especially when celebrities endorse products or services that can cause serious financial loss and physical harm. This update widens ASCI’s ambit and includes all those personalities who have a notable influence as celebrities. With this, we have taken yet another important step in furthering the cause of consumer safety with regard to advertising.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube