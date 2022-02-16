Trade Desk's OpenPath to give advertisers access to premium digital advertising inventory

The Trade Desk (TTD), ad buying software maker, has announced the launch of OpenPath, a new product designed to provide advertisers with direct access to premium digital advertising inventory. OpenPath enables publishers the ability to integrate directly with The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk has communicated to advertising technology partners that it plans to depart from Google’s Open Bidding platform by April 15, 2022. The Trade Desk will continue to buy through Google’s Ad Exchange.

With the new tool, advertisers can gain direct access to advertising impressions created by those publishers, and publishers are better positioned to maximize revenue from those impressions. OpenPath aims to remove the inefficiencies often present in the programmatic supply chain for digital advertising, including opaque and harmful privileges of the walled gardens.

The Open Path product will enable publishers to solicit bids directly from its advertising clients, thereby cutting out intermediaries. Initial publisher partners to join OpenPath include Reuters, The Washington Post, Gannett | USA Today Network, Conde Nast, McClatchy, Hearst Magazines, Hearst Newspapers, Advance Local, MediaNews Group, Tribune Publishing, Nexstar Digital and CafeMedia, among others. With this announcement, The Trade Desk remains committed to serving only advertisers.

With the launch of OpenPath, The Trade Desk will turn off Google Open Bidding on its platform. Jeff Green, co-founder, chairman and CEO, The Trade Desk said, “OpenPath levels the playing field for advertisers, ensuring they get transparent and objective access to the very best digital advertising inventory, starting with many of the world’s top journalistic outlets". “OpenPath is an excellent example of industry leaders working together to advance an open market that ensures transparent price competition and maximizes value for both advertisers and publishers", Green added.

"As the world’s leading provider of trusted news, we are excited to partner with The Trade Desk on a solution that will drive the media industry forward in a positive way,” said Eric Danetz, Head of Revenue, Reuters. “Transparency and trust are key to any client relationship. We expect this solution to guide advertisers back to trusted news environments where their media dollars will reach an engaged audience of globally-minded individuals and professionals while driving successful business outcomes.”

Julia Belanger, GM of Zeus at The Washington Post, said, “We have long believed that a more streamlined supply chain benefits both advertisers and publishers. With Zeus, we have seen this translate into real revenue for publishers as they’ve taken control of their programmatic strategy". “We’re pleased to partner with The Trade Desk, creating an OpenPath integration that enables our Zeus Performance publishers access to this new network", Belanger added.

“OpenPath aligns with our objective to build a transparent, well-lit digital ad environment, driven by journalism that strengthens the communities we serve,” said Tony Berg, Chief Revenue Officer, McClatchy. “We are excited to partner with The Trade Desk on this important step forward to improve programmatic supply chain efficiency and transparency.”

