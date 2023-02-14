Torrent pharma launches campaign for its calcium supplement
The #BeShelcalStrong campaign addresses dietary calcium deficiency and the resultant health disorders widely prevalent today
Pharma brand Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, recently unveiled its first-ever 12-week-long campaign across TV and digital. With this new campaign #BeShelcalStrong, the company the announced the entry of its brand Shelcal 500, an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand.
“The ever-rising consumer empowerment, demand for relatable storytelling and expectation of engagement has necessitated creating multi-channel marketing campaigns. Nowadays, consumer healthcare marketers understand that engaging consumers in out-of-the-box marketing practices is increasingly helpful in getting their point across. These subsequently encourage conversations around health issues and offer solutions to help individuals fix them,” the company said.
As a part of the #BeShelcalStrong campaign, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has added a highly interactive calcium calculator on the website, www.shelcal.com, which will calculate the approximate daily dietary calcium intake of the user, meeting 100% RDA of calcium. Based on the analysis, consumers can make an informed decision about their calcium intake. In addition to this, consumers can connect via the toll-free number 18002020240 to seek assistance and resolve calcium-related queries.
Additionally, the TVC created under the campaign aims to address the aforementioned lack of dietary calcium amongst people by educating them to pay heed to their exhaustion and listen to their aching bones, especially after they turn 40. By depicting everyday instances, the film further highlights the need to supplement one’s diet with Shelcal 500 daily.
Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “With Shelcal's entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness, but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life.”
Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : “According to data, 40.6% of Indians are calcium-deficient, while 79% of Indians are Vitamin D-deficient*. Moreover, while RDA recommends 1000 mg/day of calcium, 1 out of every 2 Indians consume less than 50% of the recommended range*. However, the awareness amongst the consumers in this regard is low, or despite awareness, it is not acted upon. This is why it is important to not just spread awareness about the prevalence of calcium deficiency but also to get people to act upon filling their deficiencies. Thus, by taking Shelcal 500 to OTC while presenting a relevant, relatable and engaging campaign that is driving awareness about how critical it is to complete one’s calcium requirements, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is actively endeavouring to bridge the gap between consumers and a healthy, active lifestyle.”
PokerBaazi rolls out new app update with campaign #UpGreat
The campaign showcases the platform’s new animation engine
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
PokerBaazi has announced the launch of their latest and biggest app update of the year with their campaign #UpGreat.
The new update will bring in an improved and refreshed way to enhance the user experience on the PokerBaazi app. The company’s last major app update came in May 2021 with the rollout of version 2.0, which was an entirely new product based on the latest tech stack. While the company has added more to it with follow-up app updates since, PokerBaazi 3.0 is more focused on bringing powerful yet meaningful enhancements to make the Poker gameplay experience more engaging and immersive.
Staying true to its launch campaign called #UpGreat, this version of the Poker app delights its customers with a new animation engine that brings the game animations much closer to a real-life experience.
Speaking about the launch, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games said, “While working backwards and analysing user interaction at every stage of the game, we brought in several improvisations in the entire user journey to deliver a whole new experience to our users. Technology is a driver in the product industry today and with our motto of ‘never stop improving’, we love to constantly innovate and improvise. Our users have shown immense love for our product and today, I am really proud that we are delivering this truly #UpGreat update to them.”
Avneet Rana, Co-founder at Baazi Games, who also heads the product & technology, said, “Being a multiplayer gaming platform, a fast and seamless user interface (UI) is a key element and tech innovations to improve the gameplay experience by incorporating the finest design and UX details has been one of the USPs of this update. A considerably better app performance, added engagement features and a new game format will not just entertain our existing users but also engage the users who join our platform new.”
Self-love is at the heart of Valentine’s Day campaigns this year
Brands took the off-beat path this year with ads focused on wholesome, healthy and unconventional love
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
It’s officially the day of gifting…err of love. It’s the time of the year when brands get high on mush factor and roll out campaigns to bait lovestruck consumers. It’s also an opportune moment to create a sentimental appeal on a day when emotions run high. This year, the themes seem to be centred on self-love, female friendships, dating safety and wholesome, unconventional love. Here are some of our picks for Valentine’s Day ads in 2023.
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Bumble’s ad for Valentine’s Day is a love letter to the self. The Tara Sutaria starrer takes us through the drudgeries of modern-day dating, eventually circling back to the only person that matters – You. The film showcases a montage of relatable situations modern-day singletons experience, and ends on a reassuring note of self-love.
Cadbury
Chocolate is the official Valentine’s day food and a gifting favourite. Cadbury’s ad this year showcases the limited-edition chocolate bar with a pop-out pink heart. The ad plays upon the nerdy boy and popular girl trope.
Galaxy
View this post on Instagram
There no love as complicated yet steadfast as the love of our female friends. Mars Galaxy decided to raise a toast to female friendships this Valentine's Day.
Enrich
View this post on Instagram
For the Valentine's season, Enrich broached the subject of putting the self first. The campaign is an extension of the brand's own motto centred on self-love.
Jalebi
The “desi dating app” Jalebi has rolled out a Valentine’s Day ad centred on adopting healthy dating practices. Targeted mainly at Gen Z, the film ‘Love, Care, Repeat’ reiterates the importance of self-care, self-empowerment and mindfulness while dating.
Melorra
Melorra’s #PartnerInSuccess campaign subverts the notion that jewellery is made only for women. The brand presents jewellery as an acceptable gift option for men, who are lauded for their contributions to their partner’s success.
Philips
Alia Bhatt stars in this unique Philips campaign, released for Valentine’s season, with an unconventional approach. The film is centred on individualism, showcasing how one can style their hair in ways that reflect one’s personality.
Senco
Blue-eyed girl of brands Kiara Advani stars in this Senco Gold and Diamonds ad, picking out jewellery options and trying to find the "perfect match" for herself.
Swiggy
Swiggy’s new ad tells a story of a budding love unfolding entirely on the Swiggy app. The film takes us through the couple’s journey from meeting each other for the first time to celebrating their anniversary with many other relationship milestones in between. The ad has been viewed over a million times on YouTube in just 24 hours.
Titan SKINN
The perfume brand SKINN from the house of Titan urges everyone to embrace their shortcomings, quirks and specialities. The ad is headlined by Kareena Kapoor, known for playing many characters that endorse self love.
Wiggles
View this post on Instagram
Pet care brand Wiggles celebrates “unconditional love” this Valentine's, the kind of love you will get only from your fur babies.
Tara Sutaria talks about self-love in Bumble’s Valentine’s Day film
According to the brand, self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 7:19 PM | 3 min read
Dating app Bumble, in collaboration with actor Tara Sutaria, has launched a new campaign for Valentine’s Day to encourage self-love.
When asked about her collaboration, actor Tara Sutaria shares, "I’ve always loved love. I’m a Scorpio, so people who know about sun signs know that Scorpios are very passionate about love. I think anybody that can bring two people together is very special and well, Bumble is doing exactly that kind of thing, right? It brings people together and it helps people fall in love so I think I couldn’t be happier to be associated with Bumble and here’s to finding more love stories.”
When asked about qualities she looks for in a partner, Tara Sutaria adds, “I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or somebody that I’m with but I’ve realised over the years what is important in every relationship in my life is a really good sense of humour. I’ve realised that life can be pretty hectic and complicated sometimes but what really helps, especially in the bad times or bad days is humour. And, I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, I think it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy even the mundane days and the crazy days. It’s not always possible and it might sound a bit idealistic but I think I look for that quality more than others, in all the relationships that I have in my life. I admire clarity in everybody that I meet, and warmth and generosity are two things that have been very important to me all my life because my family embodies that. That’s always stuck out for me – their generosity; kindness and goodness is also very important to me.”
Whether it is buying yourself flowers or a pampering day at the spa, or taking a pause to introspect on how you are doing, self-love is crucial. This Valentine’s Day, Bumble’s new campaign spotlights and celebrates self-love and the most important relationship–the one you have with yourself.
Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shared, “We often tend to forget that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Valentine’s Day can come with its set of pressures and traditional expectations, and we want to support you to focus on prioritising yourself no matter what stage you are at in your dating journey. With our new campaign we want to celebrate just that – before anything or anyone else, there was you. Self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships, and it’s important that we remember to be kind to ourselves today, on Valentine’s Day and every other day!
Myntra’s new films have Ranbir and Kiara promoting everyday fashion
The actors appear individually in two films each
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 5:42 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has released a series of ad films featuring its brand ambassadors, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani as a part of its latest brand campaign, ‘Be Extraordinary Every Day’.
“The brand campaign is aimed at highlighting Myntra’s unique offering for every customer across the country and fulfilling their everyday fashion needs, thus elevating the everyday fashion quotient of the country,” the brand said.
Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani appear individually in two films each, with Ranbir showcasing the men’s casual wear while Kiara, women’s ethnic and western wear.
As part of the association, the actors join the ensemble of superstars, who are promoting Myntra’s fashion proposition and showcasing the platform's wide range of offerings and services, across electronic and digital mediums while also playing a crucial role in enabling Myntra to deepen its connect with their wide fanbase.
About the brand campaign
Myntra’s brand campaign is created to position the platform as India's go-to destination for Everyday Fashion. The core idea, “Be Extraordinary Every Day” is built around the promise of the platform enabling its customers to select from the widest range of their favourite international and domestic brands. The idea comes from the simple insight that with easy access to the widest range of the latest styles and trends from leading brands, one’s every day style can reach new heights thus helping make ordinary moments extraordinary. Myntra’s superlative shopping features, including the under 3-day delivery option and easy return and exchange will help elevate the everyday fashion of consumers. As one of the leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle destinations of the country, Myntra offers a differentiated shopping experience to its customers.
About the ad films
Ranbir and Kiara are seen in a new avatar in this campaign, playing unique and interesting roles, unlike ones they typically don when endorsing campaigns. In their reversed roles, the celebrities are in awe of the enhanced fashion quotient of their friends, achieved through the branded fashion from Myntra. This creates a sharp focus on people and their fashion, with acknowledgement on their style from celebrities, rather than the other way round. In the films, viewers witness individuals from various walks of life appearing stunning with their elevated sense of fashion during normal course, and Ranbir and Kiara, playing the role of their friends or acquaintances, curious about where these individuals bought their fashion from. Thus, the films successfully hold viewer attention, showcasing the endless possibilities for them to make their everyday extraordinary and being the star of the moment by donning the most fashionable looks, made accessible by Myntra.
Jalebi's new campaign is all about self-care & humour in Gen-Z dating
The campaign aims to inspire and empower Gen-Z to take control of their own happiness and not settle for less in relationships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 5:26 PM | 2 min read
Jalebi, a desi dating app for Gen-Z, has launched a new ad campaign, ‘Love, Care, Repeat,’ that showcases the importance of self-care, self-empowerment, and mindfulness while dating. By injecting real-life scenarios with a blend of humour and expert advice, Jalebi is doing its part to help Gen-Z navigate online relationships and create genuine connections. Exclusively built for a single and progressive audience, Jalebi sets the bar for a long-overdue glow-up in the Indian dating scene.
Each ad film showcases a different aspect of a healthy approach to self-love and care. From focusing on your own physical and emotional needs to not settling for less than you deserve, these films encourage viewers to live their best lives – no matter what shape that takes. In the process, it showcases Jalebi as a platform for like-minded individuals who want the most out of every date.
Discussing the idea behind launching this campaign, Able Joseph, Founder & CEO, House of Aisle said, "We believe that when you take care of yourself, you're more likely to attract the right person and have healthier relationships. Dating isn't all that easy for Gen-Z. Through Jalebi, we want to provide a safe platform through which they can find meaningful relationships – and this campaign captures exactly that outlook."
The campaign, consisting of 4 ads, is created by Momo Media and aims to inspire and empower Jalebi's users to take control of their happiness and never compromise in its pursuit. The clutter-breaking storytelling was brought to life by Anant Sharma, Director, CCO, and Co-Founder of Momo Media. His mastery of modern storytelling and design aesthetics brings the nuances and complexities of dating to life, effectively conveying the emotions of the current generation. The ads are available across key social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
A lot can happen over ‘Swiggying it’, says food delivery app’s Valentine’s Day film
The digital film, titled Wrong Address, explores how wrong addresses can sometimes lead to the right places
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
For Valentine’s Day, Swiggy has launched a special digital film titled ‘Wrong Address’, exploring serendipity showing how wrong addresses can sometimes lead to the right places, and just how Swiggy has become a part of people's lives and memories.
The film opens with the protagonist Aashna who has moved to a new city and relies on Swiggy to get ‘Gharwali chicken curry’ delivered to her ‘Bangalore Home’. She gets introduced to Raghav when he accidentally puts in her address to have his Swiggy order delivered. Starting from there, the video takes us through the journey of the young couple’s love story deftly shown through the app’s UI and the usage of various Swiggy services.
For instance, Aashna turns to Swiggy’s quick commerce service Instamart when she runs out of deodorant minutes before a date night. The couple finalizes a restaurant for their date through Swiggy Dineout. The couple is seen ordering food on various occasions. While Raghav has hot soup delivered for Aashna when she is under the weather, she cooks for him as an apology and has it delivered at his office with the special instruction like “Home-cooked food. Handle with care” via Swiggy Genie.
It goes on to show how their relationship evolves to the next level when she sends him a cake with the message ‘ Will you move in with me?’ and cuts to her address being changed from Bangalore Home to Our Home ♥️.
From ordering food and grocery items from Instamart to finding restaurants for date nights with the help of Dineout, the digital film beautifully conveys how Swiggy has been the go-to place for everyday needs.
The digital film has garnered over a million views in 24 hours and effectively depicts how life and relationships evolve through a simple application.
Dentsu suspended from bidding for Tokyo and Osaka government contracts
The order follows allegations of Olympic bid rigging scandal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 3:03 PM | 1 min read
Dentsu has reportedly been suspended from bidding for Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture government contracts in Japan. The decision has been taken Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Osaka Prefecture days after Dentsu officials reportedly admitted to colluding with Tokyo Olympic officials to rig the bidding for test event contracts for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
According to a media report, Dentsu will be suspended from bidding for contracts for one year. The order, however, does not apply to existing signed contracts.
Officials in Tokyo are investigating allegations that a former Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organising committee executive and former senior managing director at Dentsu Inc received bribes from advertising agencies. The police allege that the executive colluded with agencies by ensuring they were the sole bidders for contracts to host test events at planned Tokyo Games venues.
