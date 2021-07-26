Toofan rises with seamless product integrations, leaves marketing world impressed

Product integration in movies is not always an easy task to manage; to ensure that the viewer doesn’t find them disturbing and yet the brand gets its due recognition for the money spent. However, there have been a number of successful integrations that have happened seamlessly in Bollywood films over the years -- Coca Cola in Taal, Paas Paas in Yaadein, Make My Trip in Half Girlfriend, and Yonex in Saina. And the most recent to join the league is Excel Entertainment’s Toofan, currently running on Amazon Prime. The movie has a number of in film partners including Bridgestone, Goldmeal, Amul, Ola, India TV, USI, Lifestyle, Cult.fit, Flamingo and has also extended its promotions using brands like Bewakoof.com, Muscle Blaze, and AliveCor India.

Why brands joined Toofan

For the brand partners, the movie became the right kind of vehicle to promote what their brands ideally stand for and this helped in the seamless integration of products and services without the narrative getting altered.

Cult.fit Growth and Marketing Head Naresh Krishnaswamy said, “Being a sports-centric film, Toofan’s messaging ties in with our product. Boxing is a very popular workout format at Cult.fit and Toofan tells the story of a boxer. Thus, this association aligns well with our brand and can expand visibility for us. Any motivational messaging that revolves around sports and fitness resonates well with the Cult.fit brand. We always advocate for a healthy and active lifestyle via sports, workouts, and nutrition, among others. Toofan treads along these lines and complements our brand identity.”

He added that the lead actor, Farhan Akhtar, also personifies the brand and is a true fitness believer which further adds value to the association.

Kaustuv Paliwal, Head of Marketing, MuscleBlaze -- which has unveiled a special range of supplements for athletes in partnership with Toofan -- shared, “We are thrilled to have partnered with Toofaan, as it is the perfect partnership since it resonates with our brand ethos. With this range, we aim to be the nutrition companions to our customers and ensure that everyone can achieve their fitness goals without compromising their health and nutrition. We are confident that our exclusive special edition range of products will cater to all their fitness and nutrition needs.”

AliveCor India has partnered with the film to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring heart health as shared by MD Lokes Prasad, “Cardiovascular diseases have become the leading cause of mortality in India. One in 4 deaths in India is because of these diseases with ischemic heart disease and stroke responsible for 80 percent of the burden. Through our unique partnership with Toofan, we hope to elevate awareness and understanding of the importance of monitoring heart health.”

Bewakoof.com founder-CEO Prabhkiran Singh added, “Our brand stands for expressions which are a reflection of our youth and their mindset. Toofaan is the fight of the underdog. Bewakoof has always been Vocal for Local and giving unique and thoughtful Indian choices to Indians. Two hatke brands coming together to launch an exclusive collection is bound to be a Toofaani mix.”

The seamless integration impressing the industry

As the brand partners fit neatly in the story narrative and did not look like any forced addition, they are leaving the movie-watchers in the industry impressed.

SoCheers Head, Account Planning Ankita Kulkarni noted, “ I loved how the brands were integrated into the film - because they never felt like they were intruding on my viewing experience. For me, they were effortlessly woven into the film's universe and narrative, which is a big win.”

Grapes Digital COO & Strategy Head Shradha Agarwal quipped, “The integration should be in sync and merge with the script- it has to be subtle and seamless. If it looks forceful, then it might not add any value to the brand and could feel more like a brand promotion which is not a good strategy. In the Toofan movie, you won’t see too many brand integrations, which is a good thing to observe. Otherwise, it leads to clutter. The success of the brand placements often depends on the success of the movie. If it manages to strike a chord with the audience, then it leads to a positive impact on the brands as well.”

