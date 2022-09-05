This Teacher’s Day, Himalaya BabyCare pays tribute to ‘parents of our nation’

Himalaya BabyCare has launched a video on Teacher’s Day celebrating every parent as the first teacher in a child’s life. The video gives us a sneak peek into the special bond and beautiful moments shared between the parents and their kids as they work towards shaping a better future for them.

The contribution of every parent in a child’s life is indisputable. The initial nurturing of every kid takes place at home where our parents teach us the right way to life.

As a token of their appreciation and respect, Himalaya BabyCare has captured the priceless moments between parents and their kids. The video has depicted how while growing up a small child follows every action of their parent showcasing an eternal bond of love, friendship, trust, and faith. It a 60-second short video shot to educate our audience that “our parents are our first teachers”.

