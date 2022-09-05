Navneet Education honours teachers with the title of Tr.

Navneet Education has a 60-year legacy of educating millions of children and is a pioneer in the education field. To celebrate Teachers’ Day this year, the company launched #TrForTeachers, a campaign to honour teachers with the title of Tr. before their names.



The campaign, conceived and executed by FCB Interface, has been aired on several platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



The campaign revolves around a social experiment where people are asked to name the most and least important persons among a panel of four professionals by just looking at their names. Three of the names have titles of Dr., Capt. and Justice, and are hence deemed more important than the fourth one; an elderly lady with no title to her name.

It’s then revealed that she’s a teacher. And not just any teacher. But the one who taught the Captain, the Judge, and the Doctor. And once the respondents discover this, they have a very different opinion. The film then goes on to urge viewers to join Navneet to help recognise and honour teachers with the title of Tr., since teaching is the profession that makes all professions.



Talking about the campaign, Devish Gala, Head – Branding, Navneet Education Ltd., said, “We at Navneet believe that schooling creates the foundation of education, and teachers are the ultimate guiding force in a student’s journey. Therefore, we always strive to give our best possible support to teachers who are working relentlessly and selflessly through our expertise and new-age products. A teacher’s job is one of the most difficult jobs however it doesn’t necessarily gets the recognition like other professions. #TrForTeachers is our way of paying an ode to the spirit of teacher and a salute to their noble profession. This is just the beginning, and we are confident it will inspire many others to move in this direction.”

Rakesh Menon, National Creative Director, FCB Interface said, “Teaching is a profession that makes all other professions possible. And yet, it is perhaps the most undervalued profession of all. Honouring teachers with a title of Tr. is a small but powerful way to change the way we look at them.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)