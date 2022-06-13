Navneet Education’s Youva gears up to welcome students back to school

Youva, the stationery brand from the house of Navneet Education, is geared up to welcome the students with a newly designed brand new stationery range supported by a Back to School campaign.

Launching the campaign, Abhijit Sanyal, Chief Strategy Officer and spokesperson of Youva, said, “With students coming back to school, we thought about celebrating this event by launching a brand new campaign, “Happy hoke chale school hum”. We have created an exciting film with our digital agency 'ants digital' that expresses the joy of children returning to school. The all-new product range and the new BTS campaign will help students to re-connect with classrooms and return to normalcy. There are challenges that we are facing as far as paper cost goes and we have taken every effort to minimize passing on the burden to our customers. But witnessing this sight of kids going back to school has created a huge sense of excitement for all of us.

Commenting on the launch of the brand film, “Happy hoke chale school hum”, Sanjay Arora, CEO of Ants Digital said,” this is one of our best films that has come alive. The whole film is a narrative of all mothers who are seeing the journey of their children in these last two years and the new excitement that is experienced by kids while preparing to go back to school. We had great fun creating this film and we are sure all the kids and their parents will love this.”

