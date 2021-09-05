Teachers reveal their least favourite subjects and more in new Youva film

Youva, the domestic stationery brand from the house of Navneet launches a film celebrating the joy and spirit of being a teacher. The campaign #Teachersarethebest is a tribute to all the teachers for their relentless commitment towards teaching and the wellbeing of students.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for teachers as online teaching took precedence due to lockdowns and social restrictions. The drastic shift, with little warning forced teachers, students, and parents in adopting a new way of enabling education. Many teachers across the country faced difficulties shifting to online platforms from classrooms. However, with the time and efforts of the education community, teachers and educators efficiently adapted creative ways to interact and engage with students.

The film, conceptualized by Ants Digital, entails a video where teachers are asked some fun questions to reminisce their student life, favourite and least favourite subjects, being punished or scolded in school and if they enjoyed going to school as a kid.

At the end of the video, the teachers also talked about their love for being a teacher and how they would never be anything else. They also spoke about the challenges they faced during online teaching and how the students helped them with technology.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Chief Strategy Officer and spokesperson of Youva, Abhijit Sanyal said, through this campaign, Youva takes this opportunity to salute and thank all the teachers for their unabated efforts by adopting new ways of teaching and ensuring education continuity during the pandemic.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)