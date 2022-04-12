This Pôila Boishakh, Mother Dairy reaches the City of Joy

Taking the overall brand proposition of its value-added dairy products – Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye – to a new geography, Mother Dairy, country’s beloved milk and milk products major, has announced that it is rolling out its first-ever vernacular campaign focusing on its Mishti Doi.

The campaign, which is going live on the eve of Pôila Boishakh 2022, has been developed exclusively for its consumers across Kolkata and West Bengal. The campaign is led by actor Abir Chatterjee.

Talking about the campaign, Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said, “Mishti Doi has been one of the leading product categories for Mother Dairy in the state of West Bengal and this state-specific delicacy continues to be a strong carrier product for all our dairy products. Our dairy products offer the quintessential delightful refreshing taste that prolongs the time spent with friends and loved ones. Taking this cue deeper into our product portfolios, we are augmenting our overall value-added dairy products proposition of Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye in a new geography and that too for one of our much-loved product categories.”

Sharma further added, “Abir’s persona is best-suited as mature and gentleman-like. He comes across as a natural fit for the brand, displaying our caregiver brand persona in a contemporary way. Collectively, the category made a natural choice for us to begin within the eastern market, and it couldn’t have been better than kickstarting the flavor of Rishton of Swaad Badhaye in a city known as the City of Joy coupling it with the most auspicious occasion around.”

Elaborating on the association, Abir said, “It gives me immense joy to be associated with an iconic brand like Mother Dairy and a product that really symbolizes Bengal’s traditional taste. The new Mother Dairy Mishti Doi ad truly represents a very sweet message in a manner that is most relatable to any Bengali household, signifying the sweetness in relationships.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Our campaign celebrates the sweet relationship between a father and his daughter. And how the daughter, aptly named Mishti, brings out her dad’s playful side. It’s a relationship that is so mishti that you can feel the sweetness even if u don’t understand the language.”

