Mother Dairy launches digital campaign for milkshake

The campaign is live across social media handles of the brand and OTT platforms

Taking the overall brand proposition of its value-added dairy products – Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye – to a new product category, Mother Dairy, country’s beloved milk and milk products major, is rolling out a new digital campaign – Milkshake Pe Baat Hogi Toh Baat Achchi Hogi.

The newly introduced month-long campaign is led by a DVC, live across the brand’s social media pages and select OTT platforms. With the new campaign, Mother Dairy intends to build salience for its milkshakes portfolio via relatable consumption stories and situations.

Talking about the campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “A bond between a mother and a child is precious. Given our overall positioning of Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye, this relation fits seamlessly. Our milkshakes, on the other hand, offer goodness of milk, thereby making it a natural fit for a healthy upbringing. This new campaign is an amalgamation of these two beliefs, aimed at keeping family and nutrition at the core. I am confident that our consumers and viewers will connect to an engaging and relatable storyline.”

Elaborating on the campaign’s insight, Pawan Bhatt, Executive Vice President, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Parents are often attributed for the good upbringing of their children and instilling good values in them. With the goodness of milk and delightful flavours, Mother Dairy Milkshakes provide the perfect opportunity to enable good meaningful conversations between parents and their children.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)