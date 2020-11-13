This Diwali, Max Fashion brings the festive spirit home

Max Fashion has come up with a new campaign to kickstart Diwali festivities.

The “Max Diwali Khushiyon Wali” campaign celebrates the festive spirit through a brand new film this year that showcases the importance of togetherness and celebrating the festival of lights and happiness in difficult times of Covid where the new normal is social distancing and celebrating festivals with family at home or virtually, from a distance.

This film effectively acknowledges the new normal while lighting up the mood by showcasing excitement, enthusiasm and laying extra emphasis on family togetherness celebrating the essence of celebrations. The film draws attention to a sweet slice of life moment between loved ones urging families to embrace the new normal while keeping the spirit of Diwali festivities and togetherness alive. In a world where people get caught up by daily chores, it’s mostly during the festive occasions that they appreciate the little moments of affection with their loved ones. Max fashion believes in accentuating the joy of living in these small moments.

The TVC revolves around a family all set to celebrate festival of lights where a wife buys new clothes from Max Fashion for her husband urging to celebrate Diwali keeping the festivities alive with happiness and togetherness despite of the ongoing Covid times because of which celebrating Diwali the usual way has changed but still the zeal and spirit of the festival has to be kept alive even if it is at home with loved ones.

Commenting on the campaign, Jiten Mahendra, Senior Vice President - Marketing at Max Fashion said, “Max Fashion’s mission is to democratise fashion and with this TVC we are reinforcing the brand positioning of “Make everyday Fashionable”. We believe that it is essential to have sweet moments in our day to day life with our loved ones as these moments are the ones which truly matter, more so in these tough times of the Pandemic when celebrating festivals with family and friends has become challenging. This festive season, Max Fashion wants its customers to indulge in keeping the spirit of festivals alive with family togetherness and celebrations with the new normal. We have launched an exclusive festive range for the entire family and our strategic approach is to appeal to families by creating fresh conversations and engaging experiences in our aisles. Our new TVC depicts how Max Fashion is the one-stop destination for the entire family and is the preferred choice for customers - across all age-groups. I am happy to share that MAX has played a role in making 24 million customers fashionable. It also gives me pride in sharing the news that we have launched 300 plus new stores and are now present in 136 cities.” Jiten Mahendra added.

The TVC has been conceptualised by Roadshow Films led by and directed by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen.



The brand films are being widely broadcast across TV, social media and digital platforms.