Themes of compassion, inclusivity & togetherness prevail in Durga Puja campaigns this year

Best Durga Puja ads Durga Puja is a special time of the year when festivities intermingle with devotional fervour. People unite to celebrate the victory of good over evil as Maa Durga vanquished Mahishasur. Pujo season is also an opportune time for brands across categories to engage with the people. They bring out some of the best campaigns to tap into some of the positive consumer sentiments.

The best campaigns of 2022 carried strong messages of social change, togetherness and inclusivity. They also celebrated Durga Puja attaining UNESCO's heritage status this year.



Asian Paints depicts Pujo through the ages

Asian Paints has been entrenched in Durga Puja festivities of Kolkata for 37 years. The brand has been giving away the Sharad Shamman award to the best decorated Durga Puja pandal in the city since 1985. This year, it paid a musical tribute to the custom with a film that depicts Puja through the ages.

Kalyan Jewellers celebrates the Goddess within

This year Kalyan Jewellers crafted a Durga Puja campaign celebrating the everyday goddesses who work around the clock, have hearts brimming with love and wish the best for everyone. Regional brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty stars in the 40-second festive film.

Times of India reinforces the message of togetherness

Wunderman Thompson India is behind Times of India's regional Durga Puja campaign. Being home for Pujo is what everyone longs for but few have the good fortune of celebrating with loved ones every year. The film ‘Maa Aaschen. Tumi Kothaye?’ shows two friends separated by distance yet longing to celebrate together. The film features actress Priyanka Sarkar and dancer, actress Sreenanda Shankar as friends who share their story of separation and how Durga Puja unites them.

Zee Bangla celebrates UNESCO heritage tag

This year, Durga Puja gained the UNESCO heritage tag, a fact that Zee Bangla highlighted in its festive campaign this year. The film tells the story of a dhaki's son who wants to witness this 'new Heritage Pujo,' but is discouraged by his father. The boy gets his wish fulfilled when the family members of the bonedi house take him along to see the Pujo. The film has been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and brought to life by Pritha Chakraborty.



SMART Bazaar has a message of inclusivity this Pujo season

When artisans prepare the idols for Durga Pujo, the mud from the courtyard of a sex worker is used as a custom. SMART Bazaar's Durga Puja film shows how a seasoned idol maker wants to turn a new leaf by also inviting sex workers to his puja, a practice which has hitherto been taboo. The film is thought-provoking with heart-rendering performances by all the actors involved.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)