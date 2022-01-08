I was in a meeting, and I had 3 missed calls from my husband. I thought it was the usual request for an OTP on my phone or a discussion on the evening’s plans. After a brief while I got a WhatsApp message “Gerson passed away at 12.30 pm today…”. My heart stilled for a moment. I felt an ineffable sadness wash over me. A feeling of being bereft. This was unusual, as even though Gerson, being lifelong friends with my father, was a constant in our lives, I was a bit taken aback at the intensity of emotion his passing created within me.

I completed the meeting and then sat for a while in my thoughts and a sense of utter loss. Gerson Da Cunha, 1929-2022, who lived 92 years will transcend time, his impact will continue to be felt in the years to come. Much has been written about his life, the roles he played from journalist to advertising genius to theatre personality to a social activist who concerned himself with the cause of AGNI, the Sanskit word for fire or an acronym for Action for Good Governance and Networking in India. But there’s something beyond the impressive litany of achievements that defined his life. I call this something his essence or the “Idea of Gerson”.

In marketing we study great brands inspire love and command respect. It is difficult, though not unusual, to have one of the two. We all know people we love, or people we respect. But it is the rare person who inspires both in equal measure. Gerson had that quality. People both loved and respected him. He was a rare advertising person who had a taste for the “bazaar” and respected the dynamics of the market. His focus on the consumer was relentless. His force of communication legendary. There was no real distinction between the person he was and the professional. His talent earlier applied to the world of advertising seamlessly transferred to the world of activism; where he used the power of communication as a force for good and care for the consumer morphed to concern for the citizen and her rights.

However, above all what was truly special was just what a wonderful man he was. He had a wicked sense of humour and a deep sense of humanity that pervaded every action. And above all he had courage, a moral spine. I share below a mail he sent me on the passing of my father Brahm Vasudeva, his friend of over 60 years on July 10, 2020.





I like to think of them both enjoying a drink together up there. Boy they must be shaking things up!

