Tara Sutaria talks about self-love in Bumble’s Valentine’s Day film

Dating app Bumble, in collaboration with actor Tara Sutaria, has launched a new campaign for Valentine’s Day to encourage self-love.

When asked about her collaboration, actor Tara Sutaria shares, "I’ve always loved love. I’m a Scorpio, so people who know about sun signs know that Scorpios are very passionate about love. I think anybody that can bring two people together is very special and well, Bumble is doing exactly that kind of thing, right? It brings people together and it helps people fall in love so I think I couldn’t be happier to be associated with Bumble and here’s to finding more love stories.”

When asked about qualities she looks for in a partner, Tara Sutaria adds, “I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or somebody that I’m with but I’ve realised over the years what is important in every relationship in my life is a really good sense of humour. I’ve realised that life can be pretty hectic and complicated sometimes but what really helps, especially in the bad times or bad days is humour. And, I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, I think it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy even the mundane days and the crazy days. It’s not always possible and it might sound a bit idealistic but I think I look for that quality more than others, in all the relationships that I have in my life. I admire clarity in everybody that I meet, and warmth and generosity are two things that have been very important to me all my life because my family embodies that. That’s always stuck out for me – their generosity; kindness and goodness is also very important to me.”

Whether it is buying yourself flowers or a pampering day at the spa, or taking a pause to introspect on how you are doing, self-love is crucial. This Valentine’s Day, Bumble’s new campaign spotlights and celebrates self-love and the most important relationship–the one you have with yourself.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble shared, “We often tend to forget that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Valentine’s Day can come with its set of pressures and traditional expectations, and we want to support you to focus on prioritising yourself no matter what stage you are at in your dating journey. With our new campaign we want to celebrate just that – before anything or anyone else, there was you. Self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships, and it’s important that we remember to be kind to ourselves today, on Valentine’s Day and every other day!

