Tanishq’s Pujo film is an ode the strength, progressive thinking of Bengali women

Reliance Jewels has woven a tale of timeless elegance and unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand has carved a niche for itself by paying homage to India’s rich heritage and culture. With a heart devoted to crafting the finest pieces inspired by different regions of India, they have become a beacon of trust and sophistication.

The journey began with "Apurvam", a collection that whispered the enchanting tales of Hampi. Following this, "Utkala" paid homage to the art heritage of Odisha, while "Kaasyam" drew inspiration from the divinity of Benaras.

"Rannkaar" unveiled the Karigari of the Kutch desert, and "Mahalaya" showcased the royal heritage of Maharashtra. Next in line came "Thanjavur," an ode to the mystical kingdom adorned with spellbinding art and Dravidian architecture.

Now, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Durga Puja and Diwali, Reliance Jewels presents, "Swarn Banga," a collection that captures the craft, culture and creativity of Bengal through promising poetic verses.

The Inspiration behind Swarn Banga

The Swarn Banga collection draws its creative inspiration from Bengal’s vibrant cultural heritage. Just like every other collection, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi conducted thorough research and discovered a treasure trove of fascinating insights. And when it came to deriving inspiration for the jewellery, the agency zeroed in on three key elements: Terracotta, Shantiniketan and Durga Puja.

Terracotta: Imagine Bengal's clay, moulded by skilled artisans into stunning sculptures of Bankura horses to the temples of Bishnupur. This collection pays homage to this earthy art form, reflecting the intricate textures and patterns.

Shantiniketan: Drawing inspiration from the surroundings of Tagore's serene Shantiniketan, this collection effortlessly incorporates the essence of Upasana Griha, the prayer room at Vishva Bharati University, and the exquisite Alpona designs. These intricate Alpona patterns and motifs celebrate the timeless beauty of Bengal's artistic traditions.

Durga Puja: Think of Bengal's grandest celebration, where colours, lights, joy, and devotion fill the air. The Swarn Banga collection beautifully captures this festive spirit, from the intricate idol-making at Kumartuli to the exquisite idol ornamentation, and the artistry of Sholapith and Jute Craft woven into each piece. Each piece is like a miniature celebration in itself.

A Poetic Tribute to Bengal

Bengal has always shone brightly in the world of poetry. This stunning collection from Reliance Jewels pays a heartfelt tribute to the land’s rich poetic heritage. Inspired by the verses crafted by legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Jibanananda Das, the collection breathes Bengal and solely Bengal.

Swarn Banga doesn't just capture poetry; it captures the tranquil beauty of Shantiniketan and the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja. Each piece of jewellery carries the devotion and festivity that fills the air during this grand celebration. Just like the intricate terracotta sculptures, the designs narrate the timeless tales of the poetic land.

Whether it's the graceful curves of a bangle or the intricate motifs of a necklace, every piece of jewellery tells a story, whispers verses of love, and recites the ballads of Bengal. They are a lyrical expression of the region's literary greatness.

Celebrating Bengal’s Musicians & Poets

In the heart of Bengal, where music and poetry dance as one, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has partnered with exceptional artists who breathe life into this film.

Debojyoti Mishra, a celebrated composer known for his melodies in movies like "Raincoat," "Chokher Bali," "Chitrangada," and more, has left an indelible mark. His tunes have graced the films of the esteemed director, Late. Ritu Da (Rituparno Ghosh). Mishra even secured the Best Music Director award at Spain's Imagine India Film Festival for 'Bansuri: The Flute.'

Srijato, an acclaimed poet, has woven Bengali lyrics that resonate with the essence of the land. He's the grandchild of classical vocalist Sangeetacharya Tarapada Chakraborty and the nephew of the Khalifa of Kotali Gharana, Pandit Manas Chakraborty. Srijato's words vividly capture the very spirit of Bengal.

Together, Mishra's melodies and Srijato's verses create a harmonious jugalbandi that beautifully portrays Bengal's cultural richness through its music and poetry.

The verses in Hindi, adding another layer of beauty, are penned by Manish Bhatt, co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

Swarn Banga Film- The Creation & its Creators

The Swarn Banga film, brought to life by Team Scarecrow M&C Saatchi tells a tale of a woman named Swarn Banga embarking on a treasure hunt. As she explores the Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Upasana Griha in Shantiniketan, and Durga Puja celebration, she stumbles upon hidden romantic verses penned by her lover.

The 3-minute and 18-second film is directed and cinematographed by Sudeep Chatterjee. A National Award winner, celebrated for his outstanding work on films like Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chotushkone, Guzaarish, Bajirao Mastani, Chak De India and many more, lends his attentive eyes to this masterpiece and turns it into a visual poetry.

Choreographer Vitthal Patil has masterfully breathed life into the anticipation-filled journey of the protagonist as she embarks on a quest to discover the poems. A recipient of the National Film Award and winner of esteemed dance competitions such as Nach Baliye 2, Dance Premier League, and Zara Nachke Dikha S2, his choreographic expertise has also left a mark on films such as Naach, Khoya Khoya Chand, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Yeh Ballet.

Anirban Bhattacharya’s eloquent recitation is the thread that weaves the storyline seamlessly. A versatile artist, who has excelled as an actor, singer, and director. His noteworthy films as an actor include Eegoler Chokh, Durga Shohay, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, Dhananjay, and Shah Jahan Regency.

Tapan Kumar Seth, renowned for his work on projects such as Vinci Da, Ekannoborti, Bose: Dead/Alive, Byomkesh, and Charlie Chopra, served as the Production Designer for the Swarn Banga film.

The Print Campaign has been shot by Prasad Naik. His work includes covers and fashion editorials for Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Wallpaper, Elle and L’officiel as well as campaigns for Vogue EyeWear, PH Purses, L’oreal, Swiss International Airlines, Ravissant, Nivea, Dove, Killer Jeans, Pantene, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung and many more. He has also been awarded Photographer of the Year at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2013.

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “In this era of moment marketing, I can't recall any brand embarking on a sustained series of an elaborate 360-degree campaign, including exceptionally comprehensive films. We've created 6 campaigns in this series over a 4-year period. It truly is a golden opportunity for Scarecrow to work on the 6th ad in the series with consistency. Especially in a culture that not only boasts a rich legacy but also, in contemporary times, stands as one of the most artistic and creative cultures in India, which empowers women. Poetic in its true essence.”

Sunil Nayak, the CEO of Reliance Jewels, also shared his perspective, saying, ““Bengal, with its vibrant artistic legacy, holds a special place in India’s art and craft history. And this eighth collection in our series of jewellery inspired by different regions of India is a testament to our commitment to celebrating the rich culture and traditions of our nation. The Swarn Banga collection, with its timeless design, intricate workmanship, and grace, is sure to be adored by our customers for years to come.”