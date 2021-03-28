Tanishq celebrates the moment ‘when it rings true’ with its engagement film

Jewellery brand Tanishq has launched a new campaign to promote its range of engagement rings with a heartening digital film. Engagement is an occasion that signifies being one step closer to a commitment of a lifetime and the memories associated with it are cherished forever.

The 90 seconds heart-warming digital film conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas celebrates a very special moment that every couple cherishes as true love and brilliance of such moments deserve to be celebrated with timeless diamond rings that imbibe trust and togetherness forever. The film shines a light on a very special and sweet moment that every couple treasures for life; a moment #WhenItRingsTrue of the perfect love.

The film gives viewers a peek into candid yet romantic moments of a simple conversation that can turn one’s dreams into reality. The film opens with the bride-to-be tapping her fingers anxiously as she is re-evaluating her choices that would transform her life. The film features a couple at the helm of making the most crucial decision of their life and the moment ‘When It Rings True’ to celebrate the start of their happily ever after.

Made in true Tanishq signature style, this slice of life film beautifully captures the story of how just one moment made them realise that they were meant to be together! The film reaches a high point when the woman’s indecisiveness vanishes with an epiphany that she has truly found the one. The soothing touch of the background score used in the film infuses a myriad of emotions that only adds to the charm.

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said “There comes a moment in our lives that defines the love of a lifetime and often that very moment overwhelms us with emotions that bind us with our partner for life. We believe that in that one precious moment when you realise that you have truly found the one... in that moment #WhenItRingsTrue...you have found not just a partner, but a best friend, a confidante and a soulmate! And our Engagement film is our sincere attempt to reflect upon the priceless moment ‘When It Rings True’ of the relationship nestled in the everlasting aura of love.

Young couples today want Engagement rings that truly embody their personality and are a true reflection of the perfect love they share with their partners. A Tanishq Engagement ring is perfect for those whose love stories are blossoming and who are envisioning a life together. We present our stunning range of Engagement rings in designs to celebrate the start of this beautiful journey of togetherness with the moment that seals their memories and treasures them in the most special way.”

Quoting the film, Sagar Kapoor- Chief Creative Officer - Lowe Lintas says, “When it rings true’ is a moment that a lot of us have lived in our lives. It’s a time when you are excited about a change in your life stage, those butterflies in the belly make you wonder are things happening too soon. It’s a delicate emotion that needs a nudge from you partner. That’s what this story does. Also since these are Engagement Rings, the idea sits beautifully on the emotion.”

