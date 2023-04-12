Swiggy takes 'Match Day Mania' to the court with Neena Gupta
The food delivery platform has released two TVCs to communicate the special offers and discounts for the ongoing cricket season
Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Swiggy has a penchant for coming up with witty ads with a hilarious take on real-life situations. After successfully integrating cricket commentary in their ads in the previous years, the latest TVCs, with their tongue-in-cheek courtroom humour, reel the viewers into the storytelling and clearly communicate the campaign’s proposition. The 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”
Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! adds “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”
Recently the platform was in the news when a post showing an elevator full of Swiggy delivery partners during a Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match went viral on social media. The user had shared the picture with the caption “No. of Swiggy guys in a building is directly proportional to how interesting the match is.”
With the cricket season underway, Swiggy’s Match Day Mania is back with offers valid from March 31 to May 28. Customers can avail of great deals during match hours across Swiggy’s food delivery services.
Swiggy has also launched the “Pick your Team” campaign, a limited period offer that began on March 25 and got over half a million registrations in the first week of its launch. Once users choose their respective team, they receive reminders on the app on the days their team is playing so that they may pair those games with great offers. The maximum number of users have chosen Chennai as their favourite team so far, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai.
“Match Day Mania” has over 40,000 partner restaurants to satisfy the food cravings of fans during the cricket season. With Swiggy Dineout, users can watch live screenings of matches and cheer their favourite teams while dining at the top restaurants in their city – all this while saving up to 40 per cent on their food bill. Team pickers additionally get coupons worth Rs 200 on food bills of Rs 2000 and above. On Instamart, “Match Day Mania” offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected collections during match hours. Those who pick a team get an additional 10 per cent off on the days their team plays.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Freecharge fields Jaideep Ahlawat in new IPL campaign
The new ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Freecharge has launched its new ad campaign "Pay Kar Befikar" for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16. The Ad features actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who appeared in multiple series in 2022 and was highly praised for his performance in the web series Paatal Lok and popular Bollywood films.
The new TVC of Freecharge featuring Bollywood/OTT star Jaideep Ahlawat was launched during the IPL and the Ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms. In its latest Ad,
Freecharge unleashed an unseen 'Shayrana Andaaz' of the action hero Jaideep Ahlawat. From memes to brand engagement to discourse on social media, with its launch, the campaign name "Pay Kar Befikar" has become a trending hashtag on social media platforms.
Jaideep is shown in the commercial sharing the benefits of Freecharge UPI & Pay Later and encouraging customers to use the products to claim cashback and rewards. With the new Ad campaign, Freecharge aims to deepen customer engagement of its holistic offering across payments & lending products and instil confidence in customers to live 'Befikar' without worrying about payments.
Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge said; “IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans' interest. This is a great time to interact with customers to foster brand awareness. We are extremely excited with our association with actor Jaideep Ahlawat as a new face for our Ad campaign, around the theme 'Pay Kar Befikar'.
The campaign talks about the easy payment and credit options offered by Freecharge to its consumers and the product's versatility across QR, POS, and online channels. I believe the TVC will resonate with our customers, fuelling the growth of UPI and Pay Later products. This Ad Campaign during IPL will help us to position Freecharge as one-stop solution for payment and credit needs. “
Freecharge will also be introducing several contests on its social media handles for its customers and the lucky customers will get a chance to win exiting gifts & cashback.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Foods brand Yu launches quirky campaign with Hardik Pandya
The brand video will be live across Jio Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google Ads during the ongoing IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu launched a witty new ad campaign today. Featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, the #AbNoCompromise ad campaign is an interesting spin on funding platforms and investor pitches, showcasing Yu as a proud ‘Make in India’ brand that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country.
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur say, “We are very excited that Yu’s maiden ad campaign is finally out. Inspired by the increasing popularity of reality shows based around startups and 'real investor pitches', we wanted to showcase how Yu is a proud Make in India brand set to revolutionize the instant food space in the country. Together with Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand, it’s a quirky campaign that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship while furthering our brand philosophy of making packaged foods healthier.”
Sooraj Bhalla, Founder & Director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”
The brand video will be live across JIO Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Google Ads during the course of IPL 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prajato Guha Thakurta is Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion at The Abby Awards
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-founder and CCO of Manja as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion category.
His last stint was at Leo Burnett where he drove the agency’s creative culture as its National Creative Director and helped turn it into one of the most awarded offices in the country. His portfolio there included brands like McDonald’s, Jeep, Google, Bajaj Auto, Isuzu, Abbott and PhonePe.
Over the years, his work has won him several awards, both national and international, including Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Adfest, Spikes and Effies.
Prajato says “I am absolutely chuffed to be a part of the Brand Activation & Promotion Jury at the Abby One Show Awards. This is arguably one of the most exciting categories, and I’m really looking forward to seeing work that is truly immersive, engaging, brave and brilliant.”
Advertising aside, he’s a voracious reader, (self) published author, trained classical pianist, budding organic farmer, hands-on dad to two kids and set-piece specialist in a fourteenth-division football team. The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cannes Lions: Virtual influencer bags speaker opportunity
Among the list of eminent speakers from across the globe is a Singaporean virtual influencer Rae
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 12, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
In the age of AI, can the concept of virtual influencers be that far behind? For the uninitiated, they have already been ruling the advertising world, influencing buyer choices and driving sales.
Virtual influencers Lil Miquela, Guggimon and Lu Do Magalu have millions of followers and have worked with some of the biggest global brands. To further cement their relevance in the ad world, Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this June will feature virtual influencer Rae as one of the speakers for the event.
Created by CGI technology and powered by AI, Rae is a Singaporean digital artist who treads the lines between fantasy, technology and reality.
Rae is one of Asia's top virtual influencers. Her fanbase on Instagram and Weibo has crossed one million since her debut in 2019, media reports say. Her collaborations range from cult music labels to fashion designers to global brands like ASUS.
View this post on Instagram
Rae shot to the limelight recently by launching an NFT collection to raise funds for more girls to pursue careers in tech. This is her second NFT project after she sold out her first collectable animated NFT series, Take a Byte, in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
The topic of her session and time slot at Cannes Lions is still unclear. It is also not known whether she would hold a question-answer session post her speech. E4m has asked Cannes Lions to share details in this regard. Their response is awaited.
Rae is among a group of virtual influencers across the globe who are redefining influencer marketing. While Singapore itself has a lot of virtual influencers, Rae’s contemporaries like Lil Miquela, Barbie, Guggimon, Any Malu, Noonoouri and bee_nfluencer are spread worldwide.
Some like Lu do Magalu have millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. A few of them have attended global events as well. For instance, Miquela attended the Prada FW18 fashion show in Milan in 2018.
India has its own meta avatars such as Kyra who describes herself as “India’s first meta influencer, Dream chaser, model and traveller”. She has more than two lakh followers on Instagram and has partnered with top brands like MG Motors and Budweiser.
While virtual influencers are not a typical approach to influencer marketing yet, they can help your brand to stand out among all the other real influencers. Most importantly, they can transform themselves quickly to represent any brand or product, experts say.
Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, considers the move as a sign that the industry is starting to recognize the potential of virtual influencers as powerful marketing tools.
“Rae, like other virtual influencers, is able to engage with audiences on a highly personalized level, thanks to the power of AI and machine learning algorithms that enable her to understand and respond to user interactions. This could be especially useful for brands looking to target younger demographics or to experiment with new, more immersive forms of marketing,” he added.
"Right from Lil Miquela now all the way to Rae, seeing virtual influencers grow has been fascinating, especially since virtual celebrity culture isn't entirely new: superfans of animated film heroes right from Despicable Me's Gru to the Flintstones to Velma from Scooby Doo are proof. Virtual celebs represent a fascinating new way to think about community building & craft for social. Apart from attending Rae's session, I'm looking forward to meeting the team behind Rae (from dentsu SGP) and picking their brains on what "creating a celebrity" from scratch takes," said PG Aditya, Co-founder, Talented.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity kickstarts on Monday, 19 June 2023. The list of speakers from India this year includes Talented's PG Aditya and Gautam Reghunath, Ogilvy’s Sukesh Nayak, L'Oréal's Asmita Dubey and Mastercard's Raja Rajamannar.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Villain launches campaign to introduce personal care range
The film features actor Yash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 5:02 PM | 1 min read
Villain Lifestyle, a men's fragrances, accessories & now grooming brand, has today announced the launch of its latest personal care range with a campaign starring Yash. Introducing the Xtreme Foam Choco Mint Face Wash, the brand makes its foray into personal care, encouraging men to look and feel the wickedest version of themselves.
“The film showcases Yash in a never-seen-before avatar using the Xtreme Foam Face Wash fortified with the power of Chocolate and Mint.
Commenting on the latest launch, Ananth Narayanan Founder and CEO Mensa Brands, said, "We are thrilled to have Yash launch our personal care range of products alongside our perfumes. He has been associated with the brand since its inception. As we take a leap into our next breakthrough category, we are confident that his charisma and persona will resonate with Indian men and will make us a brand to watch out for in the personal care space.”
Yash also expressed his thoughts about the campaign and said I am happy to yet again launch something exceptional with Villain. Villain has been successful in creating something unique for the men of India, and I am sure that the consumers are going to love this.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nestlé Milkybar’s new campaign talks about mother-child relationship
The campaign is named ‘imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:14 PM | 1 min read
The relationship between a mother and her child is always evolving. However, the role of the mother in her child’s life as someone who nudges them to learn and explore every day, remains constant. The new Milkybar campaign brings alive this beautiful relationship and highlights how a slight nudge from the mother to imagine leads to fun learning for the child.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head – Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “We wanted to build on the world that MILKYBAR has created – one of imagination, learning and curiosity. We wanted to focus on this strong mother child bond and how she can subtly nudge the child to unlock learning by the power of their own imagination”
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Joy Chauhan, Chief Client Officer – Wunderman Thompson South Asia & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, said, “With the new MILKYBAR thematic, we aim to build brand relevance with mothers and children with the message ‘Imagine karo, kuch naya seekho’. It leverages the concept of learning new things while they engage in imaginative play everyday. The commercial is an entertaining reminder that Milkybar believes that a kid’s imagination must be nurtured and MILKYBAR is the best way to do it.”
The new campaign would be launched across television and digital platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rigi campaign has Dhoni wanting to become a content creator
The cricketer shares his ambition to learn about content creation from Tanmay Bha, Kusha Kapila, Sharan Hegde, and Gaurav Taneja
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 3:16 PM | 2 min read
Rigi, a platform that caters to creators, has launched their new awareness campaign. This light-hearted campaign, written and Creatively Directed by Vishal Dayama and Tanmay Bhatt, produced and directed by The Rabbit Hole, stars M.S. Dhoni, spans across four films and centres on his ambition to learn about content creation from renowned creators like Tanmay Bha, Kusha Kapila, Sharan Hegde, and Gaurav Taneja. Along with its tongue and cheek humorous tones, the campaign seamlessly incorporates a call-to-action, urging viewers to download the Rigi app for one-on-one paid sessions with the renowned creators themselves.
The Rigi Campaign features MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador, showcasing his transition from cricket to becoming a creator in an attempt to display his expertise in many fields and pass on his years of experience through content creation.
M. S. Dhoni seeks advice from Creators on how to become a successful YouTuber, educate about edtech/fintech, vlogger, and Insta Creator respectively. In each humorous video, the content creators recommend M.S. Dhoni to join them in a one-on-one paid session on the Rigi app, resulting in a strong and memorable call to action at the end. The campaign highlights the importance of seeking guidance from experts in different fields of content creation and stepping out of one's comfort zone to explore new avenues.
M.S. Dhoni channels his inner mischief as he suggests slapping copyrights on the Dhoni memes that Tanmay Bhatt reacts to.
Speaking about the campaign Saptarshi Ray who handles creative marketing at Rigi commented, “We are thrilled to launch this campaign M.S. Dhoni on board to showcase the potential of our platform. Our goal has always been to empower creators with the tools they need to connect with their audiences and monetize their content, and this campaign highlights that perfectly. With great partners in Vishal, Tanmay & The Rabbit Hole, we look forward to seeing the impact this campaign will have on our community.”
Rishabh Khatter, Business Head of The Rabbit Hole, (Zoo Media Network) said, “At The Rabbit Hole, we take the opportunities to elevate a campaign very seriously and with so many great stakeholders and pieces of the puzzle coming together, things just fit right. With Rigi championing the share of voice in the creator and community building space we have faith that this partnership will triumph.”
Directed by The Rabbit Hole’s very own Dipro Ghosal and produced by Apurva Gabhe, Kalpesh Dubey, Bhumit Shah and Account Managed by Pooja Dua.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube