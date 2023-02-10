Swati Bhattacharya & Rohit Chawla create ‘The Politics of Hair’
The film and installations displayed at India Art Fair, Delhi, show the cutting of hair as an act of rebellion
FCB India and Rohit Chawla launched a campaign, ‘The Politics of Hair,’ to highlight the age-old patriarchy observed in various cultures across the globe.
The Politics of Hair is the history of Hair and Her - given the news space and the headlines that history has denied it - a newspaper that will connect the dots and make you see for yourself that a woman's hair is never about the woman's hair.
The Film and installations displayed at India Art Fair, Delhi, show the cutting of hair as an act of rebellion against those who seek to control a woman’s agency by controlling her hair.
The campaign is the brainchild of Rohit Chawla, a contemporary photographer, along with Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India. The song has been composed by Aanon H Siddiqua, a London-based Bangladeshi musician and performing artist.
Speaking on the campaign's launch, Bhattacharya states, “Unravel the history of a woman’s hair, and you unravel a history of subjugation that cuts across cultures, nations and generations. ‘Hair and Her’ calls for a clean cut with this past - asking every viewer to play a part in a plea for a freer future.”
“The dialogue around women, their place in society and the physical representation of this power dynamic is something that not only affects each one of us; it’s a conversation we all need to be part of,” said Rohit Chawla.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gaming & Metaverse mark entry into Cannes Lions 2023
The festival slated to be held from June 19 to 23 will focus on inclusivity and sustainability
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 9, 2023 8:45 AM | 5 min read
The year 2023 marks the entry of gaming and metaverse in the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is slated to be held in France from June 19 to 23.
A new category “Entertainment Lion for Gaming” has been introduced this year with an aim to celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay.
Organizers announced, “Entries will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience while driving commercial success.”
Opening the doors to the buzzy Metaverse as well, the organizers have expanded the category of “New Realities and Emerging Tech”. The use of Metaverse has been defined as ‘the creative application of immersive experiences which creatively push the boundaries of technology’.
The developments have come at a time when the gaming ecosystem with nearly three billion users is becoming more and more attractive for advertisers. An Accenture report estimated that the full value of the global gaming industry crossed $300 billion by 2021, more than the combined markets for movies and music, driven by a surge in mobile gaming.
Metaverse has also seen a massive increase in popularity in the last two years. With brands increasingly using metaverse with AR and VR to woo GenZ and Facebook rebranding itself as Meta, Bloomberg has projected the metaverse to be valued at $800 billion by 2024.
Industry experts hailed the move.
According to Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, Head Of Mobile and Emerging Tech at GroupM India, "The inclusion of gaming and metaverse at Cannes Lions 2023 reflects the changing nature of the creative and advertising industries, and the importance of staying on top of emerging trends and technologies."
"Gaming and metaverse represent new frontiers for creative expression, engagement, and monetization. They offer new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers, create immersive experiences, and tell engaging stories. As the gaming and metaverse markets continue to grow, they are likely to have a significant impact on the advertising and creative industries."
Sharing his perspective for advertisers, Ruparel said: "Given gaming is one of the key applications of the metaverse, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for advertisers.
In the future, metaverse gaming is likely to become an even more significant part of the entertainment landscape, and advertisers will have the opportunity to reach a large and engaged audience through these virtual worlds. Advertisers can create branded experiences, such as virtual product placements or branded games, that allow consumers to interact with their products in a fun and engaging way. They can also use data and analytics to better understand consumer behavior and preferences, and tailor their advertising efforts to deliver more personalized and effective experiences."
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter- Gaming and eSports content platform, says that we are excited to see how brands are creatively exploring this.
“Gaming and Metaverse getting the spotlight at Cannes Lions 2023, is a truly breakout moment for the $500 Bn Gaming industry and a testament to its growing popularity among brands, creators and consumers. Building gameplay into storytelling, is a great example of how synergies between gaming content and brand marketing can lead to memorable user experiences”, Kumar said.
Inclusion & diversity in focus
This year, entrants will be asked to provide information about the composition of the teams involved ‘behind the camera’ and their approach towards diversity and inclusion.
“This move builds on the objectification and harmful stereotypes criteria introduced in 2017 and will contribute to the ongoing partnerships by continuing to work closely with the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media, and the Unstereotype Alliance,” the organizers say.
The organizers however clarify that this information won’t be part of the written submission, and so won’t contribute towards judging. It is just aimed at measuring progress and the findings will be presented (anonymously) back to the industry in the form of an annual report.
Sustainability criteria
Starting this year, all entrants will be encouraged to provide information that outlines their C02 emissions as part of the production process, using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide.
“This information is not compulsory and will not be used as part of the judging process. It will be used by LIONS to establish a benchmark of current practices,” the organizers clarify.
Changes in some Lions, CCO and CMO rankings
The Media Lions, B2B and Pharma Lions have undergone a refresh for 2023 with new criteria and addition of subcategories.
Besides, two new rankings-CCO and CMO- have been added to the Global Creativity Report for 2023. Both are based on points accumulated from the Lions Awards.
The Regional Network of the Year Award has been expanded from four regions to seven. EMEA will now be awarded across three regions: Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA. APAC will be awarded across both Asia and Pacific. North America and Latin America will remain as in previous years.
It is noteworthy that year 2022 had turned out to be a gala affair for the Indian ad world which clocked its best performance thus far at the French Riveria. With five Grand Prix wins and first set of Titanium Lions, the Indian contingent got home a record 47 metals last year.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We would like to be seen as the best client servicing agency in India’
Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, spoke to us about the company’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more
By Native Content | Feb 8, 2023 4:44 PM | 8 min read
With over two decades of experience in the media industry, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, has been contributing to the creation and setting up of new categories like Gaming, Digital & Content. Over the years, she has managed to successfully keep up with the latest trends.
Kotwani shared Carat India’s mission and vision for India, addressing client requirements and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Carat is a globally renowned agency. What’s its mission and vision for clients in India?
We would like to be seen as the ‘best client servicing agency in India’. Our vision ‘Designing For People’, takes into account our deep understanding of our client’s businesses and their consumers.
It concentrates on the new age areas that our clients are focussed on and further drives their business outcomes. As an agency, we are at the forefront, committed to building the domain practices, tools, and technology that drive the results for our clients.
We endeavour to bring in the ‘best of the industry talent pool’ for our clients. We ensure that our team of professionals delivers outstanding work for our clients. Since we belong to the service industry, we are people focused and that is of paramount importance to us, as an agency.
As a leading media agency, what’s your recommended media mix for brands of today?
A perfect media mix tells the right story, to the right audience, at the right time. Think of it like having dal khichdi at your cosy home or a portion of Sushi at a premium restaurant. The right timing & environment means everything. Since we work with dozens of brands from varied categories, sizes, scopes & TG, it is our core mission to consistently drive sustainability and most importantly to justify our efforts with business outcomes.
The enablers to achieve the said outcomes are the most fundamental elements of media reach, frequency, and impact. The right thresholds of these elements call for a cross-platform, integrated media mix – tying back to the right timing & environment is the key.
While channels like social media, news, OOH, print, etc. have a prominent place in the mix, the ever-growing platform YoY & something that does not see an end to exponential growth in the near future is OTT. The testimony to this fact is the Ormax report which identified 424 million active OTT subscribers in the country this year, a result of 20% growth from the previous year. The numbers speak for themselves, the audience is there, presumably for every brand from every category.
The reachable massive audience is being backed by precision targeting & a plethora of offerings to advertise in multiple ad formats & integrations, the power to conquer is vested with the brands today. All in all, say a platform like Disney+ Hotstar becomes a medium with scale & power to drive impact & influence the audience. There is no reason why OTT shouldn’t be a part of every brand's media mix.
You spoke about Disney+ Hotstar as a medium to drive impact at scale. Can you elaborate on how Carat leverages the platform to amplify its clients' campaigns?
Disney+ Hotstar is a hybrid model of OTT where both subscribed & unsubscribed audiences have the highest monthly visits & unique visits across Indian OTTs in 2022. A blend of niche & regional language content on Disney+ Hotstar has helped Carat clients to target the exact audience across different brands. Not only targeting but in-content advertisement integrated with Disney+ Hotstar’s popular original shows have been an advantage to organically connect with our target audience. Apart from the entertainment shows, sports on Disney+ Hotstar have always had the highest affinity with our audience. Carat has reached out to the mass audience with bulk buying & targeting for marquee live cricket events like the ICC world cup, Asia Cup, and bilaterals. Whereas, when it comes to a niche audience, targeting football events such as EPL & Tennis events such as Wimbledon served clients, not just with regular inventory but sponsorship buys as well.
Can you throw some light on the campaigns you successfully executed with the platform?
For one of our premium tech clients, Intel, we ran a few of our successful campaigns on Disney+ Hotstar. For the varied Intel campaigns across genres like gaming, education, and B2B segment, to reach out to the regional audience or niche audience of content & creators, Disney+ Hotstar was able to give us the right inventory with the right audience. For example, for an education campaign, we were reaching out to parents & students and were able to pull off Appographic Targeting with not only video inventory but also through carousel banners that detailed information about the product. In terms of ad inventory, Disney+ Hotstar stands out of all the OTTs with a mix of billboard, and video ads along with carousel cards or branded cards or a website page view, and native ads. All of these helped us to achieve CTR above 1%. A special call out to the website page views where we were not breaking the flow of consuming content and the audience could check the entire website page while watching the video ad without leaving the platform. Even the Connected TV targeting cohort on Disney+ Hotstar has given us a VTR of 96% with a huge brand recall. Overall, Disney+ Hotstar has always been an efficient buy for our clients.
Any campaign success that you could highlight during the T20 World Cup in 2022?
With Hero MotoCorp launching its premium 2W EV scooter VIDA in 3 cities (Delhi, Mumbai & Jaipur) during the festive period of 2022, we leveraged the T20 world cup on Disney+ Hotstar to build a connect with the brand’s tagline - ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ to drive awareness around the new launch.
We leveraged Moment Marketing on live cricket to drive message association for ‘MAKEWAY for VIDA’ via squeeze-ups at key moments during the matches (multiple moments were taken such as opening batsman and fielding team walking in, DRS moments, 1st over after drinks break, etc.)
With custom and contextual live match integration, we were able to grab maximum eyeballs across the intended markets and establish our communication plank with ‘MAKWAY for VIDA’, which helped in increasing search volume and organic traffic resulting in positive movement in brand and business metrics.
You spoke of campaigns that leveraged Disney+ Hotstar’s sports properties. Can you also throw light on campaigns that did well on entertainment as well?
The latest one would be the H&M campaign, Brighter Than Ever. Festive is the biggest campaign of the year for H&M and this calls for a strategy that helps us deliver higher and more relevant reach to build awareness and tap the right audience to build consideration.
Disney+ Hotstar, being the biggest OTT platform in India, gave us the reach and helped us activate a full-funnel strategy starting from building impact, driving awareness, and consideration leading to action. Using the High impact property, ‘Midroll take over’ to build the quick reach of ~9MN users in a day.
The combination of CTV inventory and bespoke audience targeting helped us drive sustenance throughout the campaign duration. Retargeting these video viewers with shorter thematic films helped us build recall, driving consideration, and closing the loop to drive business action. The campaign was exposed to ~12 Mn NCCS. The audience helped us drive reach, impact, and action.
Another campaign that I can think of is the one we did recently for Croma during the festive season of 2022, where we targeted audiences based on their online transaction history. Disney+ Hotstar, in partnership with a leading payment gateway, had just launched its Transacting Audience cohorts. to enable advertisers to target audiences based on their online spending history and purchasing habits. We were one of its very first partners to leverage this cohort and create a successful campaign for Croma. To connect with consumers across geographies during the festive season, Croma launched its festive offers campaign in different languages. Disney+ Hotstar enabled us to hyper-target relevant transacting audiences divided by geographies, which means we reached the right audience with the right ad. The campaign was a huge success amongst the Transacting Audience as the uplift was ~8X higher on brand awareness and 3X higher on ad awareness and purchase intent vis-à-vis the non-transacting audience. The uplifts were driven by the 25-54-year-olds, possibly because of the disposable income of the group to afford durables.
What OTT trends do you see widely popularising in 2023?
Niche content that caters to specific cohorts will gain traction and get only better as the size of connected TV rises.
In 2023, what is going to increase is the consumption of content in the form of gaming and education. Regional-level content is also going to grow.
5G is going to trigger streaming demand to a very large extent and further get amplified. It is going to be a key catalyst in terms of driving OTT from where it is today reaching out to the masses, deep within rural India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Arbaaz Khan or Roger Federer? SuperteamDAO ad revisits old meme, breaks the internet
The campaign has been rolled out ahead of the Solana Hackathon, inviting coders to participate for the cash prize
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Actor Arbaaz Khan has always been called the doppelganger of legendary tennis player Roger Federer. Blockchain community Superteam which handles the blockchain foundation Solana has recently rolled out their advertising campaign featuring Khan as Roger Federer where he is talking about how he became the greatest player in the world.
The campaign is launched in order to promote coders and invite them to take part in the Solana Hackathon and win prizes worth 5 million dollars. The internet is finding this idea hilarious, while some are laughing it off, others are questioning the credibility of the blockchain industry basis Federer isn’t real here. Amazon Prime, taking the advantage of the concept by SuperteamDAO tweeted about ‘Farzi Federer’ with an intention of promoting their latest webseries Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor. People applauded the plug and found it on point.
Amazon Prime tweeted -
Farzi Federer can still be the best ‘player’ once he watches #Farzi, streaming from 10th Feb, on Prime Video ?— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2023
While some people have found it hilarious, others are and calling out th move by the company. The blockchain industry is one emerging technology, meant to create a safe environment to share digital information and as a secure mode of communication for monetary transactions.
Here’s how the netizens are reacting -
While this is very witty and attention grabbing; isn't it anti-branding. Esp for blockchain company which promises trust, here we are showing an actor faking a legend. Marketeers thoughts ?— Lalit Lohia (@LOLiePoop) February 6, 2023
Blockchain aren't about trust, they're about everyone's ability to verify what's true and what's not— Austin Federa (@Austin_Federa) February 6, 2023
Witty and fun but on borderline of impersonation of a personal brand.— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 6, 2023
Bhai tumhara aur coding ka kya lena dena— Rhody (@Little_Rh0dy) February 6, 2023
Client expectation - Roger Federer— Rama Tripathi (@RamaTripathi) February 7, 2023
Delivery to client - Arbaaz khan ?
Roger Federer be like : pic.twitter.com/denS4ECtMK— Jivendra Singh (@Jivendr) February 6, 2023
Chalo aap tak meme pahuch hi gaya tha!— नबील भट्टाचार्य | Nabeel Bhattacharya (@Nabeelfish) February 6, 2023
Arbaaz mein potential hai - good he is using it!
You weren't meant to take those memes seriously ??— Anshul Kansal (@anshkansal) February 6, 2023
Best ad of the year ,decade, century ?— Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023
Best ad of the year ,decade, century ?— Boogie-woogie (@_BoogieWoogiee_) February 6, 2023
Meme got real. ??? pic.twitter.com/0in2Nhhsj9— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) February 6, 2023
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CavinKare’s Indica launches TVC for new shampoo
The campaign will run across digital platforms and TV channels in Hindi and regional languages
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
CavinKare, Indica, has announced the launch of its new TVC titled “Be Always Ready with Indica Easy- #Alwaysready”.
The latest TVC talks to consumers and presents the brand’s great proposition of 10 minutes hair coloring, which will enable them to be always ready for any opportunities and occasions with complete confidence.
It showcases a light-hearted conversation between two young women. The TVC envisions addressing the challenge of messy, time-consuming hair coloring formats while offering a simplified and effective solution to hair color users. The campaign will run across digital platforms and mainstream television channels in Hindi and regional languages.
Commenting on the TVC, Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare, said, “Since its inception, Indica Easy has always been at the forefront of constant innovation to provide a range of products in the hair color category that embody great quality and value. This new TVC campaign is a product of the aspiration to recognize the growing needs of the customers, which helped us understand a new set of challenges faced by people today, in the self-grooming arena. I congratulate the team for delivering a powerful yet memorable message through this TVC and putting a stronger emphasis on being always ready for any given opportunity. We are confident that this new campaign will further strengthen Indica Easy’s market leadership position of being No.1 in the shampoo hair color segment and build a memorable connection with our consumers, whilst encouraging them to live life in confidence.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Investment platform Inflection Point Ventures launches ad campaign with Shark Tank India
The ad campaign is currently running during Shark Tank India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
CXO-driven angel platform Inflection Point Ventures has launched its maiden ad campaign ‘Main Bhi Angel’.
The ad campaign, which is currently running during Shark Tank India on SonyLIV, is aimed at professionals and other potential investors of all ages who are keen to start their asset allocation journey with a small ticket size of Rs 1,00,000 a year.
Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV, says, “We are a big believer of the Indian startup ecosystem story. Indian startups tech prowess has put India on the global map. However, investing in startups remained a bastion of a few. IPV aims to change that by bringing in more first time investors backing world-class startups. Currently, over 80% of our investors base comprises first time investors. With the launch of Main Bhi Angel, we want to accelerate the adoption of startup investing as an asset class and a credible wealth creation tool.”
Commenting on the ad campaign, Ankur Mittal, Co founder IPV, says, “There can’t be a better platform than Shark Tank India for IPV to launch their first campaign. Shark Tank India has democratised the stories of entrepreneurs of India - each and every household in India has access to understanding how startup funding happens, what metrics are looked at and how funding decisions are made. Our campaign is also attempting to explain the whole process which otherwise may sound complicated to first time investors.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Flipkart assigns digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Flipkart has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy.
Commenting on the win, Preetham Venkky, President - 22feet Tribal Worldwide & Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ogilvy wins creative mandate for Eveready India
The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Eveready has appointed Ogilvy India as their creative partner. The mandate will be handled by Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices.
Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head - Battery & Flashlight, said: “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”
Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, said: “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”
On the win, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube