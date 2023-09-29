Sunil Kataria re-elected as ISA Chairman
Says ISA's endeavour this year would be take forward efforts in the area of digital measurement
Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, has been re-elected as the Chairman of the ISA for 2023-24.
“The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 28, 2023. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, was elected Chairman of the ISA. Sunil has led the Society over the past seven years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members and other industry bodies,” stated a press release.
On his re-election as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended to prime position in India and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement along with other industry stakeholders."
He further said, “A big priority for us would be working with industry organisations in the coming months, on the roll out of Media Charter that would comprise Model Media Agency Contract, Zero tolerance to ad fraud, Brand Safety, Viewability, Common minimum standard for advertisers in the first party data space & Cross screen Measurement.
He further mentioned, “We at the ISA as founder member of the WFA are enhancing our partnership. As one of the founders of ASCI, we are also partnering with the ASCI Academy to collaborate in the area of education, training, and research with a view to contribute to the cause of honest and ethical advertising practices”
Kataria is optimistic about further partnering with BARC in digital measurement area.
He said “We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their consistent support that would surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”
He further added, “I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe, getting vaccinated and adhering to directives by health authorities and governments in the post-covid and transition times”
The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past seven years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2023-24.
Other members of the Executive Council are:
Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited
Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited
Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International
Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Electricals Limited
Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited
Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited
Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited
Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited
Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited
Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej consumer products Ltd.
Gaurav Tayal, SBU Chief Executive – Matches & Agarbatti Business, ITC Ltd
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd
Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Adrian Terron, VP – Corporate Brand & Marketing Strategy, TATA Sons Pvt Ltd.
Mrs. Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Tanishq Marketing, Titan Company Ltd.
Bacardi India’s Legacy Collective with Ranbir Kapoor
The film celebrates the spirit of homegrown brands in the country
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Bacardi’s LEGACY COLLECTIVE has launched its latest campaign featuring a TVC with brand ambassador and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Launched across TV, Social Media, Digital and Cinemas, the brand film drives home the message that a legacy is not just for a chosen few, and with time as one’s ally everyone can carve their own legacy by staying true to their passion.
Bacardi launched LEGACY COLLECTIVE in December last year with the iconic actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of the brand. The launch of its latest brand film comes as another step in this direction, aimed to celebrate and empower the spirit of homegrown brands in the country.
Commenting on the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Domestic Brown Spirits, Bacardi, India & LEGACY COLLECTIVE, said, “Furthering our dedication amidst the emboldening make-in-india wave in the country, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is thrilled to bring to Indian audiences this latest TVC that beautifully captures the ethos of the platform. Featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, this first-of-its-kind film is our ode to the spirit of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are crafting a new legacy for the future of lifestyle in India with their relentless passion and creativity.”
Talking about his experience, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Being a part of the LEGACY COLLECTIVE journey has been a thoroughly heartwarming experience. I really enjoyed working on the latest film that celebrates the power of building one’s own legacy in one’s own individualistic way. This is something that truly resonates with me as well, making it a project I will always cherish.”
Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative Orchard Advertising Pvt. Ltd., said, “At its heart, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is about progress and inspiring everyone to embrace their individual journey to success by staying true to their passion. Our campaign reflects on the insight that when time is your ally, you can carve your own legacy. And the film featuring the imitable Ranbir Kapor, an icon himself, perfectly delivers this message to our audiences.”
Punit Goenka plea against Sebi: Understanding the outcome
As SAT reserved its verdict on Goenka's plea, industry experts speculate on the impact of the possible results
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 28, 2023 11:17 AM | 4 min read
The fate of Punit Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, embroiled in a legal tussle with Sebi after it barred them from holding key positions in Zee and the merged Zee-Sony entity, is likely to be soon decided by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).
On Wednesday, the tribunal reserved its verdict on Goenka’s appeal.
exchange4media spoke to legal and industry experts to dive deep into the issue and understand the repercussions of the SAT verdict, whether in favour or against, on the father-son duo and the merged entity of Zee-Sony.
If SAT allows Punit Goenka’s appeal and overrules the ban
According to Sandeep Bajaj, Advocate, Supreme Court, if the SAT order comes in favour of Punit Goenka, it does not necessarily signal the cessation of SEBI's investigation into the alleged fund diversion.
“SEBI will continue its inquiries into the matter, albeit without the ban on Punit Goenka, thereby allowing him the freedom to participate and cooperate in the investigative process.
“This ruling by SAT could also set a significant legal precedent for future cases involving regulatory actions by SEBI, potentially providing guidelines for the standard of fair evidence required in such matters,” said Bajaj.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, if the outcome of the case is in Goenka’s favour, he would become part of the key managerial positions of the Zee-Sony merged company.
“Also, it will be a respite for the Goenka family as the proceedings have been expedited, as against earlier indications by SAT that proceedings would take eight months to be resolved,” Taurani told exchange4media.
If SAT upholds SEBI’s ban order
Experts believe that in such a scenario, Goenka could approach the Supreme Court against the verdict but till then he would be kept in abeyance from holding any key positions in the company.
“SAT’s order turning out to be in favour of SEBI would result in him remaining barred from key positions of the ZEE-Sony entity and the said investigation as stated by the SEBI order would last till April 2024, which means that till the time he doesn’t get the clearance from Sebi he will be kept in abeyance from one of the key positions,” said advocate Soayib Qureshi, Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.
Sharing a similar view, Bajaj said, Goenka would be legally obligated to adhere to the terms of the ban as SAT's decision carries binding authority, and any failure to comply could result in legal repercussions.
Impact on ZEEL and Zee-Sony merged entity
As per the experts, if SAT upholds the Sebi ban on Goenka, significant implications would arise for the companies involved.
“Firstly, it would necessitate a substantial modification of the fundamental terms outlined in the merger agreement, particularly with regard to the continuation of Goenka as the MD and CEO. This is crucial as the proposed Zee-Sony merger explicitly identified Goenka as the key figure to assume this leadership role.
“His participation in negotiations and decision-making processes will undoubtedly have a positive influence on the merger, minimizing potential disruptions and governance challenges that may have arisen in his absence. It's worth noting that this merger, originally agreed upon by both parties in 2021, has already encountered its fair share of challenges, including legal disputes involving lenders such as Axis Finance and IDBI Bank over loan defaults by Zee Group entities. A favourable SEBI ruling will introduce yet another significant hurdle for the merger's progression,” said Qureshi.
“Given their (Goenka and Chandra) pivotal roles, this could have a profound impact on collaboration between the merging entities. Consequently, the governance and operational dynamics of the merged entity would be substantially affected by SAT's decision, ultimately influencing its performance in the market and its future prospects,” said Bajaj.
However, if the SAT order is in favour of Goenka, it will be a positive development for Zee Group and its future prospects.
According to Taurani, in either of the scenarios, the Zee-Sony merger is expected to go through as per timelines, as the NCLT approval is without any conditions.
“We expect the merged company to get re-listed by the first week of December this year. We maintain our positive stance on the merged company, backed by synergy benefit, MNC control, the positive impact of consolidation in the TV industry and scaling up of the OTT business,” Taurani said.
The SAT verdict is expected to come out in the next 8-10 days.
Avinash Pandey re-elected President of IAA's India Chapter
Abhishek Karnani was named vice-president, Nandini Das as secretary, and Jaideep Gandhi as treasurer
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 8:26 AM | 2 min read
The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the re-election of ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey as the President. Other elected members include the President, Free Press Journal Group Abhishek Karnani as vice-president, Nandini Das as secretary, and the Founder of Another Idea Jaideep Gandhi as treasurer. Members unanimously elected them at IAA's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
Five members were elected as voting members, including Srinivasan K Swamy, the Chairman and managing Director, R K Swamy Ltd; M.V. Shreyams Kumar, the Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co Ltd; Prasanth Kumar, the CEO-South Asia, GroupM; Anant Goenka, the Executive Director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd; Janak Sarda, Director, Blue Logic Systems. Megha Tata, CEO, Cosmos-Maya will continue as an ex-officio office bearer as Immediate Past President.
Avinash Pandey said, "The India Chapter of the IAA is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in the country. Its initiatives cover a wide spectrum of areas including saluting excellence in Marketing, Creativity and communicating Sustainability. In the year gone by, we also started Tech Pulse to cater to the growing digital market. The IAA has always maintained that what is good, is good for business and in that spirit it has converted its Voice of Change initiative into a nation-wide movement aimed at breaking the gender bias in advertising and the entertainment industry.
In the year ahead we will also be spear-heading two initiatives where we walk the talk that Communication is a Force for Good, and will also once again lead a group of CEO's to the USA to study the latest developments in communication.
I look forward to a very meaningful term ahead."
BBDO India works very hard, winning awards, but its growth has been too slow: TzeKiat Tan
During her maiden trip to India, the Asia CEO of BBDO spoke to e4m about her vision for the agency’s India office, and why she wants the accounts to be evaluated among other steps
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 28, 2023 8:15 AM | 7 min read
It was in March 2022 that TzeKiat Tan assumed the role of regional Chair and CEO-Asia at BBDO. Tan had already spent 18 years with BBDO China before the elevation.
“It was the time when China was under strict lockdown and business activities were at minimal. It was a challenging time,” shared Tan, who prefers to be called Tze.
Shanghai based-Tze is on her maiden trip to India this week. She is meeting team members, taking stock of the situation, chalking out new strategies to take the agency ahead and, most importantly, is visiting BBDO India clients personally.
exchange4media caught up with her at the India launch of “BBDO Voices”, the 13th edition of the agency’s survey, which explores the impact of using brand purpose as an approach to brand positioning.
Excerpts:
You have completed more than a year and a half in the current role. This period has been quite challenging for advertising due to the global economic headwinds and the Russia-Ukraine war among other things. How far have you succeeded in achieving your targets in the first year?
When I took over, China was still under lockdown, so it was really bad. All our communications and even the press were being done online. Therefore, at that time, I didn't set any KPI for myself. It was more like: ‘I'm going to listen to you. I'm going to understand what is going on - do what you are doing right now.’
The first six months, I was trying to understand what was going on, and what was missing. And, of course, I only benchmarked it with China because that's where I had been working for the last 18 years.
We started having this KPI set in October-November when I started flying out of China along with 14 days of quarantine. I did that with all offices across Asia. From January onwards, things slowly picked up.
At BBDO, we don't say - you need to do this, you need to do that. For us, the formula is always ‘People+Work = Profit’. What I ask our country offices is: Do you have the right creative leaders? For me, work is not just about winning. Creating work that shapes the market is important. Creating work that touches the heart of the consumers and leads to sales is important. So those are the formulas I have.
We believe that if you have the right people and the right kind of work, you will have the profit coming. Southeast Asia is actually doing so much better. We can see the growth coming, but India is growing slower. Therefore, my mission is not about everybody having to give me a double-digit. Growth depends on your market.
How is your India business doing? What are your main objectives of this visit?
We have all the right people here, but we have had slow growth. We didn't do well at the Cannes Lions Awards. We want to do better next year to contribute to our global ranking because our global business is doing very well. We need to do something. Josy Paul and the rest of the Creative Council knew that. This is a KPI that we set to help. We want to do good work next year, we'll do better work on this.
The BBDO Voices report launch was one of the main objectives. When I took on last year, I felt that this report has been very mature and it has inspired our teams to do good work. We thought, why don't we launch it across Asia. Brand purpose was one of the topics that we picked.
Coming in here is not just about this report, but meeting the team to talk about 2024, meeting the press, meeting some big clients here with whom I haven't had a chance to say hello to.
What was your perception about the India team before coming here? Has it changed now?
Yes, some of it, of course. The truth is, I envied this office a lot. Josy started this office 15 years ago with a small team. I had 60 people in BBDO Shanghai. So, I envy this office as they can do work beyond the norms with a small team. You look at the work that they do. They don’t do normal TVC or campaigns. They are doing work that has a social impact. I envy the team that has been doing the “Share the Load” campaign for P&G for so long.
What I should criticize about this office is that their growth is too small, too-too small. You're going to ask me, oh, how are you going to help them? I need them to pick the right client. I think they have so many clients, but the skill is to be smart.
Some clients will give you fame because they want to do great work but all clients don't want great creative work. My advice to the team is - don't put all your energy into such work. The team needs to have the right formula and grow faster on this. If China can do that, the Indian team can do it too, because we are very similar. Our office is very similar.
Are you suggesting that the team should compromise on creativity to save resources for better growth?
I would say that you need to have the right people working in the right team. You should not spend all your efforts on each and every client. You need different people on different accounts.
Do you think that the team is not able to utilize all its potential? What is your broader brief to the team?
Yeah. There are some clients that do not appreciate you. You might need to evaluate all your accounts. You have clients that really appreciate you and want you to do more. We have to segregate those clients.
My brief is to develop new capabilities. They can start shaping their digital team properly, just like the content team. Digital is from where the growth comes.
We plan to launch a new company in the next six months to enhance the capabilities of technology for the market. The India office just needs to grow faster. The team also needs to promote all its works, not just a few of them.
How important is it for the Asia CEO to meet local clients?
Definitely very important. It was not about signing a contract. As a boss, I need to understand the business as well. I am meeting the clients to understand - Are we doing good work? How can I help you? Do you have any worries about our work? The meetings were to understand the client business. For instance, we met the Reliance team yesterday at their shopping mall.
How does creativity differ from country to country within Asia regions?
I think Thailand’s work is largely around humour. In India, it is always about local culture. You try to be authentic to the Indian audience. China’s work tends to be more digital and innovative, and it looks like all the work that we won recently on Alibaba and things, that is all about innovations. They are very fast in their work. The Philippines work is largely centred around the islands. Thai work is very distinct and humane. Japan’s campaigns are very unique, they have very clear designs.
Sensodyne launches campaign to celebrate role of dentists in our lives
The digital campaign has been released to mark World Dentist's Day on October 3
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Sensodyne, an oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has launched a digital campaign to celebrate the role of dentists in our lives on World Dentist's Day, observed on October 3rd.
“As the tooth sensitivity expert, Sensodyne is proud to recognize and celebrate the indispensable role of dentists as guardians of our oral health. At the heart of this campaign are four short films that bring alive the small joys that are possible in our lives thanks to the good oral health that our dentists’ enable, thereby making them dentists of joy. These films show unique but relatable moments of joy in our consumer’s lives whether it is consuming chilled water after a long tiring day at work or relishing a piping hot cup of tea on a rainy day. It can be a special moment of a grandfather bonding with his grandson while biting into their favorite ice cream, or experiencing the transformation and newfound confidence of a teenager that comes with having braces removed. These engaging thumb stopper films are designed especially for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube creating a visually compelling experience and reaching out to approximately fifty-three million people.
To drive the importance of dentists and oral health, Sensodyne has also partnered with three prominent influencers from across the fields of fitness, travel, and culinary arts. Each of these influencers have not just shared their personal oral health stories but also brought the relationship with their dentists alive through conversations. From travel influencers relishing diverse cuisines to chefs emphasizing the importance of good oral health, the influencers talk about the critical link between oral health and living life to the fullest.
With the commencement of the digital campaign, the brand has set in motion a series of upcoming initiatives across the country with the aim of engaging a broader audience to recognize the tireless efforts of dentists in making our lives better every day.
Expressing her thoughts on the launch of this campaign, Bhawna Sikka, Category Head, Oral Healthcare, Haleon said- “This World Dentist Day, we wanted to demonstrate our firm belief in the importance of the role played by dentists in helping people maintain their overall health. Most people feel wary of visiting dentists; hence, through this campaign we hope to bring alive stories and conversations that show how dentists enable small joys throughout our life. They are the doctors of joy and people should see them more often.”
Lavie Sport gets Ranveer Singh to ‘work, play, slay’
The campaign has been conceptualised by Makani Creatives
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
Makani Creatives has crafted the maiden campaign for Lavie Sport with Ranveer Singh.
The new sub-brand positions itself as a ‘hybrid bag’ with a unisex appeal.
The campaign line, “Work, Play, Slay” encapsulates the design USP of the product line, which is sporty meets functional, with a cheeky ode to the Gen-Z lingo.
Prasad Rao, ECD at Makani Creatives said, “There is no one better than Ranveer Singh to stand true to the message of Work. Play. Slay. He has been killing it in the industry for years now. Be it his films, his roles, the characters, or even his style, he slays it every single time. And that's what excited us because that is exactly what Lavie Sport stands for. His energy defines the generation today. And the best part was it all came effortlessly to Ranveer. It’s just the way he does things, it’s his way of life. It was a pleasure to work with him and witness his energy translate beautifully onto the creatives.”
Speaking of the campaign and the partnership with Makani Creatives, Ayush Tainwala, CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport stated, “Makani has beautifully captured the active and energetic essence of our brand, in the film and stills. This formidable synergy between the products, our brand ambassador, and the campaign will surely encourage Indians to adopt an active lifestyle.”
Fitelo ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for social media campaign
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 1:43 PM | 2 min read
Fitelo, a wellness and fitness platform, has launched social media campaign #GetFitWithFitelo featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar.
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey and answers questions on fitness.
The strategic association with Pednekar is to highlight the role of lifestyle correction and dietary changes to make fitness fun and natural.
According to Bhumi, body shaming can be used as a weapon for motivation, confidence, and determination toward their goals, and it is important to love and accept one’s body to make the journey easy and enjoyable. Bhumi highlights the need for personalized diet plans to match different body types. She further indicates the need to seek guidance from a nutritionist or dietician for long-term results.
The campaign will run in multiple formats across the brand assets and social media channels.
Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."
Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”
