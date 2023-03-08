SUGAR Cosmetics launches #BeYourOwnMuse campaign

SUGAR Cosmetics has launched a #BeYourOwnMuse campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day this year.

Link to the campaign film: https://www.instagram.com/p/CphNkBYINVp/?hl=en

“Over the years, we’ve all had our own insecurities and now that we are grownups, we look back and sometimes thank ourselves for being able to make it through. Each of us has struggled and survived our own battles over time and should be proud of how far we’ve come. Keeping this in mind, SUGAR Cosmetics has launched their latest #BeYourOwnMuse campaign for this International Women’s Day where real women speak about a scary insecurity that they’ve felt growing up and give advice to their younger self. With this, the brand aims to send across a message that you don't need to be scared of anything and are enough to cope with anything that comes your way - you can be your own muse,” read a release from the company.

The campaign that went live on International Women’s Day starts with SUGAR Cosmetics’ Instagram account posting a video with real women from the organization giving advice to their younger self. They also share scary, funny, and weird insecurities that had them doubting themselves at some point in their lives. In the video, the Co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh advices her younger self and women watching to believe in themselves and their instincts. Since going live, the campaign has seen videos pouring in from women online as they give advice to their younger self and participate in the campaign.

Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics said, “Today, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for all bold, independent women who defy social expectations. With the #BeYourOwnMuse campaign, we hope to inspire them to have confidence in themselves and not let their doubts hold them back. Women are often made to feel self-conscious and tend to get insecure. In this growing age of social media, it is very easy to get influenced and have the desire to be like someone else. While we may embrace our flaws, sometimes our insecurities can get the best of us. Which is why, drown out the negative opinions of others, and never let anyone tell you that you can't do something, because you, yourself know what's best for you. Simply trust your instincts and go for it! And as you keep slaying, keep inspiring others with your journey to achieve their milestones on their path to success.”

