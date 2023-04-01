e4m Chill Out: Suchit Sikaria has staycation plans for Kashmir

Games24x7 is bringing a new mystery to this IPL season with an exciting new campaign for its fantasy sports platform, My11Circle. The leading fantasy cricket platform and official title sponsor of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has unveiled an exciting lineup of fan engagement campaigns for the upcoming cricket season. With campaigns like ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’, My11Circle aims to provide fans with a unique and entertaining experience throughout the season.

Commenting on the campaign, Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President, My11Circle, said, “At My11Circle, we have always kept the user at the centre. Our campaigns are based on the insights which we draw from our users and that’s the reason they resonate extremely well with our audience. We are positive that the new campaigns will strike a chord with our players and elevate their engagement on the platform.”

Bade se bada:

The campaign features a series of films with My11Circle’s brand ambassadors Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize My11Circle offering for this season and promises a visual treat. In a unique twist, while the campaign announces the second prize worth INR 1 crore, it leaves fans guessing on what will be the first prize.

The Campaign has been created by The Script Room along with the award-winning director Vasan Bala. commenting on the association, Ayyappan Raj, Co-Founder, The Script Room live said, “It was great working with the My11Circle team in creating another exciting IPL campaign. The collaboration resulted in an interesting concept - promote the second prize, thereby creating intrigue and excitement towards the first prize. We’ve built upon our very successful campaign “The Giants” and taken it a step further with the idea of “bade se bada” for a creative visualization. Vasan Bala has done a fantastic job!”

The Campaign will go live on Star Sports and Jio cinema on 31st March, coupled with a pre-burst on Youtube supported by performance campaigns across multiple digital platforms.

Locker Room Stories

Locker Room Stories offers fans a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite cricketers as they share personal anecdotes and superstitions from the locker room. The video series features cricket stars - Sourav Ganguly, Shubhman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad sharing personal anecdotes, superstitions, first-time experiences from the locker rooms of the Indian cricket team, among many other exciting facts.

Out of the Park

Out of the Park is the third in the series of video that captures various facets of the players like Sourav Ganguly, Shubhman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad, from their favorite sweets to their role models, and everything fun on the pitch.

With these engagement campaigns, My11Circle aims to reinforce its commitment to rewarding the passion, skill, and knowledge of Indian cricket enthusiasts and players.