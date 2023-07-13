Starlight Gaming India appoints 21N78E Creative as AOR
The mandate was awarded prior to Starlight Gaming’s first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’
Starlight Gaming, a SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC company, appoints 21N78E Creative Labs as their Advertising AOR just prior to their first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’.
With a view to pushing boundaries by using cutting-edge technology and innovative gameplay mechanics, Starlight Gaming aims to engage and attract Indian players with games that immerse players deep into the game. 21N78E has been onboarded to take the vision of the brand right to the screens of gamers across India.
Raider SIX is a brand-new Battle Royale that is made for India. It is different from other games in the genre, in that it follows a storyline and has game mechanics that add a strategic component to the game beyond just ‘Last Man Standing’. Starlight Gaming plans on an India-focused game development and release approach and building the game around feedback provided by the community.
Speaking on the pitch, Laveesh Pandey, COO – Starlight Gaming India, said: “Our vision is to create games that truly resonate with the Indian gamer in every way. 21N78E’s pitch didn’t feel like it was done by an advertising agency but more like it was a bunch of gamers who wanted to shape the category they most enjoy, very much in line with our goal. 21N78E Creative Labs brought some much-needed category understanding along with their creative spunk that gave us the confidence that they are the right partners.”
“As a gamer first and adman second, working on Raider SIX was a breath of fresh air. Starlight Gaming has a clear winner with Raider SIX. Working to build the brand and community is an exciting task that the team is itching to pull the trigger on. Starlight Gaming has a clear pulse on the scene in India and we’re excited to partner with them on this adventure,” added Nikhil Shahane, COO – 21N78E Creative Labs.
Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's ode to chai, WhatsApp's power of private messages
Our pick of the ads that impressed us between June 16 and 30
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 9:19 AM | 2 min read
Another fortnight has come bearing some amazing ads for us to enjoy. This time around, we had a good mix of spots that were funny, thought-provoking, heart-warming and sensible. These are our pick of the best ads between June 16 and 30. As always, we have listed them alphabetically.
Brooke Bond
The brand never disappoints when it comes to making good ads. Some months ago, Brooke Bond brought out a stellar ad that showcased the importance of a stranger's kindness in trying times. The brand released a new ad on World Social Media Day, highlighting how the humble "chai" is India's biggest social media tool, bringing people together. "The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together," said the company. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
Tata Play Binge
Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated for ads before, yet this spot by Tata Play Binge portrays them as everyday characters bereft of their usual glitz and glamour. The campaign Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai shows them as slice-of-life characters talking about the essence of the offering. The ad is endearing and funny, especially since we see the usually glamorous pair bantering like a regular couple.
Pidilite
Pidilite's tile adhesive brand Roff addressed the common tile installation issues faced by customers in a hilarious ad. The film highlights how miniscule issues like a tile breaking can set anybody off, turning them into a completely different person. The ad has shades of Snickers' "You're Not You When You're Hungry” campaign. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.
WhatsApp
WhatsApp highlights the power of private messages and how far they can go in offering security and comfort to women. "Three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private," said the company. A simple ad film accompanies the larger campaign where a series of mirrored messages appear in private spaces - women’s restrooms.
Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Chairman of Rediffusion after 50 years
Dr. Sandeep Goyal to be Rediffusion’s new Chairman & Managing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 8, 2023 12:03 AM | 2 min read
Zebronics releases new campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign is created by Collective Creative Labs
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Zebronics has released a campaign, featuring Hrithik Roshan and in collaboration with their new creative partner Collective Creative Labs for projectors and speakers.
Drawing inspiration from a memorable scene in one of Hrithik's previous films, the ad takes an unexpected turn when an intimate moment is interrupted by the sound of a fart, leading to an unconventional twist in the narrative. By employing a fart as a creative device, the campaign embraces a whimsical and unconventional approach. This audacious and unprecedented move injects a sense of joy and playfulness throughout the film, making it a delightful and rewatchable experience.
Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Collective Creative Labs, Rajesh Doshi, Director & Co-Founder of Zebronics, expressed, "Ab Home Ko Banao Home Theatre is the perfect tagline that embodies our vision. Collective Creative Labs has brilliantly blended the quirkiness of an imaginative mind with elegance and reality, resulting in a captivating advertisement that has resonated well with the masses. The agency has expertly utilized the characters and pushed the boundaries of the traditional creative landscape. Through this ad, Hrithik brings to life Zebronics' commitment to revolutionize the concept of Home Entertainment for the masses, using Soundbars and Projectors."
Emphasizing the need to deliver a disruptive film, Smriti Bhaskar, the creative head at Collective Creative Labs, stated, "In today's world, where we are competing with an abundance of content across various platforms, it is crucial for an idea to stand out. It needs to be unexpected; otherwise, it becomes just another fish in the fast ocean."
Discussing what sets this film apart, the director, Siddharth Sen, said, "This film stands out due to its bold and unconventional approach, a rarity in conventional advertising. Kudos to Zebronics for consistently supporting creative freedom. Our intention was not to force humor but to treat the situation seriously until the moment of realization. The fun lies in the bizarre scenario, evoking contemplation and bringing a smile to people's faces."
Tata 1mg Labs unveils ‘Trust What You See’ campaign
The campaign is executed by dentsu X
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Tata 1mg Labs, a diagnostics chain of pathology labs, in association with dentsu X India, has launched the ‘Trust What You See’ campaign. The campaign aims to highlight the accuracy involved in processes and quality checks of samples at labs. It further emphasizes the brand’s commitment to delivering accurate and reliable diagnostics services.
dentsu X, the media agency from dentsu India, managed the media planning strategy for the campaign, through innovative print frames to blend the campaign video into the publications.
The campaign offers an exclusive inside tour of the world-class facilities and processes of the state-of-the-art National Reference Lab in Delhi. It highlights the stringent quality standards followed for each sample at Tata 1mg Labs. Dr. Prashant Nag, MBBS, MD (Pathology) & Clinical Head, Tata 1mg Labs, explains the quality assurance processes, addressing common queries & concerns pertaining to the handling and processing of samples.
Dr. Prashant Nag added, “Bringing Care to Health – is at the heart of everything we do at Tata 1mg Labs. With our ‘Trust What You See’ Campaign, we aim to provide our customers transparency and peace of mind when it comes to their diagnostic needs. By showcasing our meticulous lab processes and expert team, we want to assure our customers that their samples are taken care of using best-in-class quality standards & norms and that their health is in safe hands.”
Saurabh Shrivastava, Senior Partner and National Business Growth, dentsu X said, “We take great pride in being a part of this initiative. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our network’s core values of forward-thinking and innovation.”
TM Music launches fan anthem for MS Dhoni
‘Mahi hai toh Mumkin Hai’ talks of the admiration and love that each cricket fan holds for the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Inspired by the countless instances where victory seemed unattainable, yet Dhoni's firm spirit proved that with him, everything is possible, this anthem became a resounding chant across the nation: "Mahi hai to Mumkin hai."
It reflects the unwavering admiration and unconditional love that each cricket fan holds in their heart for the enigmatic captain. Just like a majestic lion on the field, Dhoni's presence invokes a sense of power, bravery, and determination, making the entire nation exclaim, "Mahi maar raha hai."
TM Music is thrilled to announce the release of a unique composition titled "Mahi hai to Mumkin Hai," dedicated to the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. This unique composition by the talented Vasudev Gandharv, soulfully sung by Vasudev & Danish Ahmed, and beautifully penned by the renowned lyricist Vasudev Gandharv, pays homage to his countless contributions to the nation through this powerful and captivating song.
Oswaal Books onboards ‘Jeetu Bhaiya’ as ambassador
The company has signed actor Jitendra Kumar for a two-year partnership
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Oswaal Books has announced the appointment of Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, as its brand ambassador.
The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education an engaging and enjoyable journey. Jeetu Bhaiya's association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.
Speaking on the collaboration, Naresh Jain, MD, Oswaal Books, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra's versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits."
Services & auto sectors take top 2 slots in advertising on Print in Jan-Mar ’23
According to the TAM Print advertising report, Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in the category
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:13 AM | 2 min read
Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the biggest advertiser in print for the January to March 2023 period. According to the TAM advertising report for the print sector, the company ascended to the top position in this period. It was on the third spot in the same period last year.
Also, over 58,000 advertisers chose to advertise on print in this period.
As per the report, advertisers like Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, Bajaj Auto, MG Motor India and Torque Pharma were the new entrants in the top ten list of advertisers. Interestingly, out of the top ten advertisers, five of them belonged to the auto sector. SBS Biotech descended to the fourth position in this period.
The report stated that the ad space per publication in Jan-Mar'23 increased by 7% compared to Jan-Mar’22. Also, ad space in first quarter of 2023 increased by 6% compared to Jan-Mar '21.
Services and the auto sectors retained their first and second positions during Jan-Mar’23 as compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Meanwhile, the top three sectors together accounted for 43% share of ad space in Print in Jan-Mar’23.
Among the top brands list, Fiitjee ascended to the first position this year and LIC descended to third during Jan-Mar’23. Also, Lotus365.Com and Kuhl Stylish Fans were the exclusive brands in the top 10 List in Jan-Mar’23. During this period, over 68000 brands advertised on print.
Over 270 categories registered positive growth. As per the record, two-wheelers and cars witnessed the highest growth in terms of ad space difference in Jan-Mar’23 over Jan-Mar’22.
The ecom-gaming category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10 i.e. 3.3 Times in Jan-Mar’23.
Furthermore, over 36000 advertisers and 46000 brands were exclusively promoted during Jan-Mar’23 in Print compared to Jan-Mar’22. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.Com were the top exclusive advertiser and brand respectively in Jan-Mar’23.
