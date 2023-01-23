Star Sports launches promo ICC for Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The promo is created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
Goafest 2023 to be held from May 24 to 26
The much-awaited fest of creativity attracts advertising, marketing and media industry professionals from across the country
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 21, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
The Goafest 2023 will be held from May 24, 2023 to May 26, 2023. The dates for the much-awaited advertising fest were announced by the Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday during the ceremony held to confer the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
The dates were shared by Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI.
The Goafest is a three-day annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. It attracts over 2000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration that makes each day a remarkable experience.
The festival returned to ground in 2022, after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
Colvyn Harris conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2022
The veteran has had a long and successful career in the advertising industry spanning over 40 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 9:47 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday conferred the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI; Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas; Tiesta Sen, Former Chief Creative Officer of Wunderman Thompson; Vikram Sakuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH; Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia, and President, AAAI, among others, were present on the occasion.
Sharing his gratitude, Harris said, “The journey was long, a span of 40 years, impossible to put to words. It's an honour to be selected and I’m extremely happy to receive this award. My thanks to AAAI and those of you who have served selflessly for decades, keeping the institution alive.”
“My long career has been eventful and has been a rollercoaster ride. There has never been a dull day. I am proud of being a part of the team that assures the brands they partner with become market leaders and are considered the best in the category. Here’s how I will sum up my professional life or my mantra in four statements - 1. Nothing will work unless you do. 2. Only the busiest have time to spend. 3. Positioning is the art of sacrifice, 4. Leave no stone unturned.”
On the occasion, leaders from the advertising industry gathered to celebrate Harris’ achievements and shared their experiences of working with him.
Acharya said, “Colvyn has had a long and successful career in the advertising industry spanning over 40 years. Under his leadership, JWT won numerous awards. He was the WPP nominee for World Economy Forum and Global Agenda Development Council for four years.”
Talking about her experience of working with Harris, Sen shared a beautiful anecdote about how he celebrated her promotion at JWT.
“I remember when I was promoted as the NCD, he did not give me the letter of promotion. Instead, he took us for lunch, and when the dessert arrived, he gave us the news. When I opened the dessert box, it did not have the dessert but my visiting card which said, NCD. Colvyn made JWT, a place where you belong even after work was over. He is all about kindness and grandeur. He is very large-hearted and a people person. That’s Colvyn,” Sen remember.
“I’ve been privileged to work with him. He behaves absolutely the same way with everyone, be it his senior, his colleagues, or his juniors,” she added.
Colvyn Harris has had a long and successful career in the Indian Advertising industry spanning over 40 years. His career was built in one company - JWT, a WPP Group Company, across varied roles, across India and JWT Sri Lanka where he was MD. He began his career at Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), was CEO CONTRACT, and then CEO JWT South Asia. During his tenure he built the most formidable full-service agency, most admired for its creativity, scale and reputation. He has worked on India’s most admired brands, notably Hero, GSK- Horlicks, Boost, Citibank, Ford, Airtel, Nestlé. He ended his career as Executive Director Global Growth & Client Development at JWT. He was also Managing Director (Marketing) at L. Catterton Singapore, a Global Private Equity Company, part of LVMH, where his role was to help their investee companies working with the CEOs and CMOs for achieving their growth and branding objectives globally.
Colvyn Harris took a lot of interest in Industry matters. He was a Jury member at the Cannes Lions in 2015, in the Effectiveness Category. Colvyn Harris was also President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India in 2010 and Chairman Goafest in 2009 and 2010. During his chairmanship, Goafest grew much faster and was recognized as the largest festival in India for celebration of creativity. Colvyn Harris has been a speaker at London Business School, at the Wharton India Economic Summit, Spikes Asia 2010 and Chairman of numerous forums, including a Speaker at World Economic Forum India. He was a WPP nominee to the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Development Council for 4 years. Under his leadership, JWT won several Global Awards, numerous Cannes Lions, including India’s First Grand Prix while he was CEO.
Hardee's asks AI to create a 'Super Star Burger' and the results are fantastic yet not
The social media campaign by the company showcases the limitations of Ai when it comes to creating the perfect burger
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
We are in the midst of all things Ai. Conversations around ChatGPT, Mid Journey and DALL-E platforms have been dominating the internet thanks to all the breathtaking artwork created by Ai on the basis of simple prompts. American burger chain Hardee's decided to cash in on the hysteria with an Ai campaign of their own.
The company asked the Ai system DALL-E to create the Hardees' classic "SUPER STAR burger.” The Ai came back with a series of fantastical images of the Super Star Burger, but none could accurately create the image of the real deal. Despite 10,000 attempts, DALL-E couldn't nail the burger to a T, although the pictures were awe-inspiringly surrealistic.
The attempts were documented and released as a campaign across Hardee's social media pages. The Dubai-based agency ‿ and us has conceptualised the campaign for the burger chain.
Hardee's exercise with Ai goes on to prove that not even the infallible DALL-E could recreate the perfect burger, despite a zillion prompts.
Hussein Kandil – Hardee’s Regional Marketing Director MENA commented: “The campaign rides on the hot topic of the hour, for people in the region and around the world. This is a message everyone needs to hear right now – that it’s OK, take a breath, ‘Ai isn’t coming for you just yet’. And if we can make this much-needed message with the help of a delicious Hardee’s Super Star burger, then all the better.”
Jamie Kennaway – Executive Creative Director, ‿ and us said: “We acted fast to bring a tongue-in-cheek message of hope in the moment people needed it the most, heading into a new year, with the spectre of Ai hanging over us all. It was the perfect time to show not what it can do, but what it can’t. Each image Ai generated therefore became an eye-catching reminder (and proof) that Ai isn’t quite there yet.”
Justin Hunter: Hardee’s Senior Marketing Manager also commented: “The response has been dramatic, and we have clearly struck a chord with people. It’s a brave new world, and while thought leaders are still figuring out the implications of Ai, as a brand we’re happy to lead with a message to make everyone feel just a little better. A message to come enjoy a real flame grilled Super Star, safe in the knowledge Ai isn’t going to take over everything. Well just now anyway.”
Sonu Sood gives a glimpse into 'the house of tomorrow' in APAR Anushakti ad
The commercial has been conceptualised by Rediffusion
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 21, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
APAR Industries Limited recently launched its second TVC with brand Ambassador Sonu Sood, featuring APAR Anushakti, the only wires in the Indian market, powered by electron beam technology.
With a dazzling depiction of the year 2070, The ad envisages the future where we take jet packs to work, plan travel through 3D interactive holographic computers and have robotic pets teach our children lessons.
Sood traverses through the future life of Indians, where households have upgraded and adopted all the latest technologies.
He concludes by revealing, in 50 years’ time a great deal will change, but what won’t change in a house are the APAR Anushakti wires and cables, that offer 50 years of life, powering the future.
Electricity consumption in Indian homes has tripled since 2000. As the number of gadgets, appliances and household energy requirements increase day-by-day, APAR Industries, through the ad campaign, is raising awareness across the country; for the installation of electrical wires that sustain an increasing electricity load for not 10-20 years but for the next 50 years. If existing wires cannot handle these growing energy demands, short-circuits will occur, endangering our beloved homes and families.
The Ad is live on TV in Kerela, and on digital platforms Pan India.
JioMart launches #OnPublicDemand campaign for Republic Day sale
The ad films have been conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 22, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail’s JioMart brings in its first sale of the year for the Republic Day festivities with #OnPublicDemand campaign.
As part of Grand Republic Day sale, JioMart has launched two TVCs under the #OnPublicDemand campaign.
Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad films play on the term ‘On Public Demand’. In our country, there’s always a debate around what the public wants. Through a parody, the TVCs connote that the one thing that remains constant for Indian public is the demand for savings and great deals. Thereby, featuring the offers available across categories on JioMart.
The first TVCs opens to a concert where a rock star says he is ending his set with a song on ‘public demand’ but is soon interrupted and enlightened by a fan that it’s not a song that the public demands in life but instead some great deals and savings on shopping. The second TVC shows an activist student leader appealing and stirring the students to go against the institution and continue with the morcha as it is the public’s demand, just then a fellow student corrects him that it’s not the morcha that the public desires but some deals and savings like what’s on offer on JioMart.
Apart from the two TVCs, JioMart has planned for an intensive 360-degree marketing campaign including all major mediums like TV, print, digital, social media, and impact properties. The Grand Republic Sale brings the best of the offers and discounts of up to 80% off across categories and some lucrative bank tie-ups.
Freshey takes a cheerful route to introduce its paneer
The campaign will run across TV channels and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 22, 2023 12:00 PM | 2 min read
Freshey's, the ready-to-cook brand from the house of WayCool, has unveiled a new TVC ‘Soft and Strong’ with the core communication "Soft Amma’kum Strong Chutti’kum-kaana paneer (Paneer for every strong kid and their Supermom)". The TVC acts in parallel to the brand's endeavor to shine the spotlight on the fun element in paneer.
The new Freshey’s TVC builds on the thought - Moms make it Fun with Freshey’s. The TVC envisions the chaos mothers go through in dealing with their active kids every day, the verbal tussle between them, and how moms transform the whole situation into an enjoyable affair by cooking up a delicious paneer dish.
Commenting on the campaign, BP Ravindran, Chief Business Officer, WayCool said, "We are delighted to roll out this campaign celebrating the daily banter and relationship between the mother and the child while showcasing Freshey's Paneer as a delicious accompaniment or treat. The film will be very relatable to children and young mothers while communicating the product’s attributes - convenient, fresh and fun. We are certain that this campaign will accelerate our journey to become the preferred choice of Paneer and will nudge consumers to include protein (Paneer) in their regular meal regimes, more often.”
The campaign will run across television channels, digital platforms like YouTube and OTTs like SunNxt and Hotstar.
ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shares happiness hack with #HugHerMore campaign
A survey conducted by the company found participants hug their mothers 50% less compared to when they were children
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 22, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
In today's fast-paced world, stress levels rise for a variety of reasons. Often, we resort to watching content online, gaming and spending time on social media to de-stress and relax. On the contrary, spending time and physical closeness with our parents is decreasing as work and other social obligations take precedence. However, a recent social experiment conducted by ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic shows that ‘hugging mom’ was the most powerful stress reliever for the protagonist, giving him a boost of happiness.
To propagate this message, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic this new year launched a nationwide campaign #HugHerMore, with an objective to encourage everyone to hug their moms more frequently.
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic conducted a survey with 321 participants across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai in collaboration with Crownit to ascertain how hugging one’s mother, has changed over the years.
Key highlights of the survey among the participants:
- The frequency of hugging their mom when they were a kid vs now reduced by 31% for the Gen Zs and by 33% for the millennials. Students hug their mothers more than working professionals.
- Listening to music is the most common form of de-stresser, followed by watching content on over-the-top (OTT), hugging mothers ranked third.
- Hugging one's child stands at 6 times per week, frequency of hugging spouse is approximately 5 times per week whereas hugging mothers is about 3 times a week.
- When the participants of the survey were asked how they felt upon hugging their mothers - more than 60% said that they felt a sense of comfort, mood upliftment and happiness.
The survey saw participation from age groups of 13 to 35, both males and females. The survey was further bifurcated into segments of students, working professionals, homemakers, and youngsters staying with and away from their parents.
Speaking about the survey and the social experiment campaign, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, "Hugging is an expression of love and is integral for bonding between a mother and her children. As we grow older and life catches up, physical closeness, with our moms significantly reduces. The gap just keeps increasing leading to loneliness for mothers as kids become more independent. As a purpose driven brand, we have been vocalising support and making everyday problems related to moms a conversation in the mainstream. The intent has always been to communicate that ‘Mothers are the warmest superpower’. This year, on behalf of the mothers we wanted to convey the message to all children that hugging mothers is healing and magical for both. Our campaign, #HugHerMore is aimed to encourage everyone to hug their moms more often. Infact, our social experiment shows that hugging his mom gave a boost of happiness to the participant. As the New Year progresses, we should take a pledge to hug our mothers more just as we did when we were children."
