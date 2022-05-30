Star Sports launches #ChaseTheRecord campaign with Aamir Khan to back Team India

After two months of scintillating IPL action, T20 cricket continues as Team India is all set to create history in a five-match T20 International series against South Africa. India will look to accomplish a 13-0 winning streak during the first T20I when the bilateral series gets underway on June 9, 2022, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Magnifying this sentiment, the Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the series, launched its campaign, #ChaseTheRecord, featuring actor Aamir Khan.

Speaking about the campaign, #ChaseTheRecord, Star Sports spokesperson said, “Following an exciting IPL, the focus now shifts to bilateral series which brings back the ‘Believe In Blue’ narrative as Team India plays for another World Record. The campaign puts into perspective the tremendous fan support and belief the country has behind the Men In Blue. This will be a continuing journey across the calendar of events that lead to the main ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Aamir Khan was a natural fit for this film, and he has been exceptional in making the clarion call to viewers and fans to back the Men In Blue.”

Created and conceptualized by the in-house team at Star Sports, the campaign film showcases Aamir Khan donning the Team India jersey while echoing the chorus of fans and waiting to be part of this historic occasion.

Speaking about featuring in the campaign #ChaseTheRecord, Aamir Khan said, “There’s always a very special feeling when Team India is in action. This time, they come together post franchise cricket to play for India and for the world record of 13 consecutive T20I wins. Like we cheer a bowler, as he starts his run up before a hat-trick, similarly it’s time to cheer for our boys-in-blue before this historic moment! I have blocked my time from 7 PM on June 9th like all the other fans for the opening match and I’m ready to cheer for my team consisting of some amazing young and deserving talent who have proven their mettle in IPL.”

The five-match T20I series will witness the top performing players of IPL who will be looking for opportunities to grab the spotlight and stake a claim to become regulars in the Indian side. The BCCI selection committee rewarded Sunrisers Hyderabad's speedster Umran Malik and Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh with a spot in the 18-member squad that will be led by KL Rahul. 22-year-old Malik has had a breakout season, picking 22 wickets in 14 fixtures, often clocking speeds more than 150 kmph. Arshdeep meanwhile, has raised his stakes as a death bowler at Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya returns to the squad and so does Dinesh Karthik, who has been phenomenal for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

