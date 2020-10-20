Sparx enters IPL arena with ‘T 20 ke Sparx’ campaign

The brand has taken sponsorship of Super 4s on IPL and is betting big on digital media

This year, Sparx has entered the IPL bandwagon as on-air partner for Super 4s in the Indian Premier League.

Based on the insight that live matches have a high engagement rate, this will build recall and strengthen brand equity for Sparx. The digital campaign “T 20 ke Sparx” further taps the pulse of cricket enthusiasts with its peppy cheerleader rap music video and encourages them to participate in exciting Play & Win contests.

Commenting on the campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwears Limited, said, “Cricket is associated with youth and endurance, attributes similar to those of our brand. We are happy to associate with IPL T 20 this year and are sure the audience will appreciate our pop-inspired digital campaign. We are a cricket loving nation and wish all players the very best for this season.”