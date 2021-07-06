Society Tea reminisces memories of bonds made for life with latest campaign

Society Tea has brewed a delightful film taking a trip down the memory lane with its latest campaign, ‘Yaadon Bhari Pyaali’. The film emphasises on our roots, where we come from, the very foundation of our existence that shapes us for tomorrow. While we grow up and move on to build our future, the bond we have with our roots becomes impenetrable.

The film features a young man, who returns to his ancestral house after a long time to take his old caretaker with him. The caretaker, who he calls ‘Kaka’, realises that the young man has lost his bond with the house he grew up in. However, the familiar smell and taste of Society Tea reminds him of all his memories in the ancestral house. He makes a pact with Kaka that he would keep returning.

Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea, said, “The task was to create a regional communication that tugs at the heartstrings of the small towns (and the big cities) of Maharashtra. We wanted to create a communication that talks about the legacy of the brand - its strong bond with its customers over the last 30 years. We wanted to do so through a relatable story, a strong insight…where the brand is not a force-fit but is naturally weaved into the story.”

Conceptualised by Black Swan Life, the film aims to remind people that some bonds cannot be broken. Sukumar Menon, Creative Head, Black Swan Life, said, “Something very familiar from an old time, when it interacts with you in a present and relevant context, it can suddenly fill your mind with long-forgotten memories. A familiar smell…a familiar taste can do that.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)