Smytten kicks off festive season with #TrySomethingNew campaign

Being the largest demographic group in India and globally, millennials are largely described as the most experimental consumers, open to trying new products. More often, curiosity is construed to be the key driver for their appetite to embrace the new, further fed by higher exposure to information & technology. Keeping these consumer insights in mind, Smytten - India's sampling and engagement platform for D2C brands has announced the launch of a month-long campaign titled, #TrySomethingNew this festive season.

#TrySomethingNew campaign kicks off with a couple of digital ad films encouraging the millennials to embrace the new and experience the joy & power of being able to choose, try and then decide. The campaign is aimed at bringing forth a fundamental shift in the purchase decision journey of Millennials by the virtue of trying before buying.

The platform is employing a robust marketing strategy to create massive buzz around the campaign. It is engaging with OTT platforms such as Disney Hotstar for its marquee event - IPL It is also leveraging the power of social engagement through an innovative Instagram Reels Challenge taken up by few Bollywood Celebrities along with their instagram fans apart from high decibel video engagement on Facebook, YouTube and other digital channels.

Additionally, in line with the theme of campaign, #TrySomethingNew, the platform has also planned many interesting In-App activities over the next 30 days that allow Smytten users to try something new every day with new trials on their feed. The platform is also bringing its users a never seen before trial hour once a week at 04:00pm to try a newly launched full size product for free from one of their favourite D2C brands such as Plum, Mamaearth & Just Herbs to name a few.

Smytten is also going omni-channel for this campaign and will be present in some key cities, first one being Ahmedabad, through in-mall activations for the consumers of those cities to experience and try many new brands and products physically this festive season.

Commenting on thoughts behind the campaign, #TrySomethingNew, Swagata Sarangi, Co-Founder, Smytten said, “While growing up we always had limited options to choose from. The advent of the digital age opened a whole new arena for FMCG brands to improve customer experience, deepen engagement & deliver contextually relevant information. But there was still a huge gap in the pre-purchase experience of a product. Smytten was founded to fill in that gap.”

Swagata added, “In the current day and age, millennials are experimental consumers who are aspirational and want to try out different products and experiences that make them look good and feel good. While they want to try new things, they are also value conscious and seek for validation before they open up their wallet. Smytten caters to this segment by not only providing them an avenue to experience new and interesting premium lifestyle products through miniature/sample size, but also makes it almost free for them through 100% cash back when they try things on the app.”

Taking about the film for #TrySomethingNew Campaign, Sainath Saraban, co-founder of Studio Simple & former National Creative Director of Leo Burnett, said, “Smytten brings this unique proposition of product trials to India’s largely young, internet-savvy population who wish to keep themselves abreast of the latest products that are being launched and the lifestyle trends that are evolving continuously. We are happy to see that the campaign is able to express the merit and joy of trying new things at the same time, touching the right chords with the millennials.”

Smytten has a strong focus to digitize the pre-purchase product trial experience for consumers. With close to 10 million users, Smytten offers this unique convenience to online consumers to try products at the comfort of their homes at a very minimal or no cost before they decide to buy.

