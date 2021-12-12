SleepX promises ‘sleep like on holiday’

SleepX, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has announced the launch of their quilting range of mattresses and rolled out a campaign ‘Sleep like you’re on Holiday’.

To spread awareness, SleepX has also come up with a campaign on quilting, showcasing the technology and benefits.

Quilting is the next big feature in mattresses and a very important feature for consumers to consider before purchase. The campaign will comprise a product film which explains the technology behind quilting and its benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Sehgal, Business Head, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “We have constantly worked towards offering the best products and quilting goes one notch further to offer an enhanced experience of good sleep. With the new feature of ‘Quilting’ in our range we hope that consumers will consider the useful benefits of quilting to help them sleep better.”

