SKINN launches Valentine’s Day campaign with Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

SKINN, a fine fragrance brand from the house of Titan, has launched its digital campaign #BestSaidWithSKINN to celebrate Valentine’s Day with celebrated actor Rajkummar Rao and his partner Patralekha. Conceptualised by Ogilvy & produced by Interactive Avenues for the digital medium, this new film brings alive the thought that when words fail to express its #BestSaidWithSkinn.

The campaign is built around the insight that people struggle to find words to their feelings and emotions, especially love. For those who don’t have a way with words, a thoughtful & special gift can say what they feel. The film features Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha having a fun banter among each other with pickup lines and romantic dialogues. After some laughs, giggles and a barrage of loving lines, Patralekha ends up gifting a SKINN perfume to best express how she feels and wins the challenge of who is more romantic. Apart from the film, the brand is inviting users to share their most romantic lines on Instagram to win gift hampers from SKINN on social media.

Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrance and Accessories Division, Titan Company Limited shared her thoughts on the collaboration and the digital film, “The narrative of the digital campaign is very relatable and personal at the same time. There are often expressions of love that remain unsaid or words that don’t convey the true depth of feelings. Gifting a perfume to a loved one is an intimate, expressive and magical gesture. And to gift the right perfume one has to know someone so well. Just making the right choice of a fragrance, expresses the unsaid emotions beautifully! Rajkummar and Patralekha have such great chemistry which flows naturally and effortlessly in this digital film.”

The film lands the brand message- Love unsaid is best said with Skinn, effortlessly with a real-life couple in a fun and relatable way. SKINN offers very distinct range of perfume for both men and women, choose a fragrance that best describes your feelings and express the ‘Unsaid’ this Valentine’s Day.

Divya Bhatia, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy - South India said “V Day as young folks call it, comes with its pressures of expressing the most complex feelings known to us human beings. The team had a blast exploring this awkwardness, complexity, making it light-hearted and fun, ending with a very poignant realisation that Love is best expressed without words. The Expression: Love Unsaid, Best Said with Skinn. Adding powerhouse performers RR and Patralekha has brought this campaign together as one entertaining, meaningful piece of communication.”

Sindhu Janardhan, Creative Director - Interactive Avenues, on the campaign said “This was an exciting brief to work on & we had great fun. It’s a refreshing departure from the usual route of advertising. Communicating the brand message with a real life celebrity couple makes for great digital content. Both Rajkumar & Patralekha are very natural actors and have huge fan following which ensures active organic engagement. Directing films through Zoom gets easier when the story is real.”

