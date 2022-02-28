Siyaram’s new campaign ‘Kahani Karigar Ki’ honours the tailoring community

Siyaram’s Silk Mills Ltd. has unveiled a new campaign celebrating the hard work of tailors on the occasion of World Tailor’s day on February 28. The campaign, conceptualised and executed by AGENCY09, focuses on the connection between a tailor and his customers, and the joy they share. The joy of the customer who gets to wear something delightful, and the tailor who gets to bring these positive emotions to others.

Speaking on the campaign, N Gangadhar, VP, Marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills said, “Through Kahani Karigar Ki, we wanted to celebrate every tailor everywhere, no matter how big or small. We recognise the crucial role that tailors play in the lives of our brand and of our consumers, and we are delighted that this campaign recognises their incredible contribution to the happiness of every person their clothes drape.”

Saheb Singh, Senior Manager - Brand Strategy, AGENCY09 adds, “Tailors are an important part of our brand’s ecosystem. They are the very first users of Siyaram's fabrics, and we wanted to honour them through this campaign, while capturing the connection between an individual and his go-to tailor.”



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)