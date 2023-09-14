Simplilearn launches film sharing Learners and their inspiring upskilling journeys
#GetAheadWithSimplilearn campaign is created by Wondrlab Network
Club Mahindra's new film explores vacations through child’s lens
The #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies campaign has been launched during Asia Cup
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has launched a new brand film, showcasing amazing holiday experiences from a child's lens.
“In line with the brand's commitment to deliver magical family holiday experiences, the new campaign, titled #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, places a special emphasis on providing children with enriching and enjoyable adventures alongside their families, all while discovering the beauty of India,” stated a press release.
The film opens with two school friends, where one fondly recalls her thrilling vacation and adventures, while the other imagines and lives through it. With children as the protagonists, the film beautifully encapsulates the significance of travel in a child's life and their innate curiosity to explore new experiences.
The campaign was launched during the Asia Cup Series in September.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, says, "Our new campaign, #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, not only celebrates the incredible moments families can enjoy at our resorts but also recognizes the power of children as storytellers. At Club Mahindra, we prioritize creating magical experiences for children and reimagining their holiday adventures. We firmly believe that when children are content, families find happiness, and this campaign exemplifies that sentiment."
Club Mahindra has consistently been at the forefront of offering unique and memorable vacation experiences for families across India. With 125+ resorts spread across mountains, deserts, beaches, jungles, and back waters; Club Mahindra offers magical family holidays. The resorts’ in-house activity center - Happy Hub, is driven by the philosophy ‘Do, Learn, Connect,’ and offers exciting games, adventure, and fun learning for kids, thus enhancing the overall holiday experience.
Dentsu Creative wins mandate for two Torrent Pharmaceuticals brands
The accounts are for Shelcal and Unienzyme
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 11:19 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Creative India has won the digital creative mandate for two prominent healthcare brands - Shelcal and Unienzyme, which fall under the umbrella of Torrent Pharmaceuticals. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will play a pivotal role in enhancing and expanding the digital presence of these brands by implementing a highly innovative and aggressive creative growth strategy. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for these brands as they make their debut in the OTC (Over-the-Counter) market, presenting a significant opportunity to establish their presence and reach a broader audience.
The collaboration between the agency and the brands goes beyond conventional approaches. The aim is to delve into lesser-known health topics in India, particularly focusing on calcium deficiency and gut health. The shared objective is to develop effective communication and educational campaigns that not only attract new customers but also cultivate stronger brand loyalty among existing ones.
Sahil Shah, President - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India said, “With Torrent Pharmaceuticals venturing into the OTC segment with significant plans, we felt it was the right time to partner up and address their digital creative activations. Together, we have embarked on a journey to revolutionize their digital marketing in this 'waiting to innovate' OTC healthcare domain. I am grateful for their trust in Dentsu Creative and confident that we will blend innovation and creativity to craft messages that truly resonate, fostering meaningful connections with audiences."
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India added, “Torrent Pharma’s digital creative mandate is a step forward in strengthening Dentsu Creative's portfolio within the pharmaceutical category of brands. We are thrilled about this new victory and look forward to a stronger and fruitful partnership with lots of exciting work inspired by Modern Creativity in the near future.”
Best ads of the fortnight: JSW Paints brings back 'Sawalia', NBA beckons basketball lovers
Creative spots that caught our eyes
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 14, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Indian adland has no dearth of creativity, delighting us with brilliant spots week after week. The fortnight between August 16 and 31 saw some creative ads centred on humour and star power. We saw the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, SRK, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khuranna and Karan Johar starring in some memorable ads for brands such as Asian Paints, D'Decor, NBA and more. Here's a round-up of some of the best ads of the fortnight.
Asian Paints
Deepika Padukone stars as an action girl, kicking bad guys to the curb in this Asian Paints ad. After roughing up the rowdies and throwing them against the walls, Deepika is revealed to be shooting for a scene. Director Karan Johar breaks into applause seemingly for the "incredible, amazing, mind-blowing and fantastic" shot. Much to Deepika's chagrin, he was referring to the walls which endured all the blows but stayed shiny till the end.
Cycle Pure Agarbathi
Cycle Three-in-One Agarbathi campaign finally reveals what the "three" stands for: the trifecta of health, wealth and happiness. Through a series of four films, creative boutique, Cut The Crap, encapsulates the idea of combining three agarbathies into one, representing a trinity of blessings. Each film has a distinct tone with a kernel of humour.
D’Decor
Home furnishing company D'Decor brought together acting powerhouses Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan for an entertaining spot for the brand's high-performance upholstery fabric, FabriCare. The campaign aims to allay customers' anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing furnishings. A bunch of sophisticated goons try to attack Shah Rukh only to realise that the star's real weakness is his upholstered furniture. After being roughed up by SRK, the goons turn their attention to his prized furniture and try to wreck it. An aghast SRK is then assured by Alia that the furniture is protected by FabriCare and he can go back to thrashing the goons. The spot also captures the terrific chemistry between the two leading stars.
NBA
Ranveer Singh has had a long-standing association with the National Basketball Association (NBA), which brought out the #ThisIsBasketball campaign. The film spotlights basketball as a sport and what it means to its enthusiasts, including Ranveer, highlighting its values and impact on the culture. The campaign aims to highlight the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game. The video also features professional Indian players such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei.
JSW Paints
Alia Bhatt reprised her "Sawalia" persona for JSW Paints' new ad for its Pixa campaign. The character has a strong commitment towards empowering Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices. Given that paints are a low-involvement category for consumers, many make mistakes while choosing the right paints for their homes. An exasperated "Sawalia" asks all the right questions on behalf of the consumer so that they get their paints right. TBWA/India has crafted this campaign. The film also stars Ayushmann Khuranna.
Tapping the trend: What's inspiring ad world this cricket & festive season
The industry speak is that campaigns will work on drawing audiences to both online and offline options with both relatability and larger-than-life being keywords
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 14, 2023 8:27 AM | 6 min read
The festive season is around the corner and this year the fireworks are going to be brighter since the ICC World Cup is scheduled around the same time. All eyes are now on the ad world. What will the creative heads churn out in these next four months? What’s inspiring the ad gurus while tackling tight deadlines and the pressure of delivering something fresh?
We reached out to the ad world to understand disruption in the patterns of audiences, trends doing rounds this festive season and what happens when there are two major events running along?
Be my friend, Mr Trend
Every festive season comes with a trend. The last two years were about being purpose-driven and that worked out for brands in sensitive times. As per Nitin Saini, Vice President of Marketing, at Mondelez India, “Brands are increasingly leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage with their audiences, capitalizing on the growing trend of online shopping and virtual experiences. Personalized and targeted marketing strategies are gaining traction, allowing brands to connect with consumers on an individual level. The integration of immersive technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is also on the rise, enhancing the overall consumer experience. As the festive season unfolds, these trends are likely to shape the marketing strategies of forward-thinking brands, aiming to create meaningful and memorable connections with their consumers.”
As for Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India, performance marketing, social media traction and influencer marketing are driving conversations these days, making brands enter into the daily lives of consumers while creating larger-than-life ad campaigns. He also notes that consumers have changed and they love experimenting with their preferences.
“While for established brands, this is the time to bump up their sales, there is a lot of advertisement focussed on new brands, both online and offline. This is a response to our consumer behaviour that demonstrates a sharp inclination to experiment with a new product/brand during the festive season,” Anand noted.
Asked about briefs, Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director at Leo Burnett India, said, “The festive season definition is changing drastically, the biggest festive season that is coming our way is the World Cup. Every brand that we are talking to is super excited about it. The brands are 4x excited compared to IPL. Brands keep monies for the second half of the year. However, this year they might have even saved more by not investing it during IPL. The tournament will be the media vehicle.”
Talking about the recent trends, Pandey said: “A lot of brands are moving away from traditional advertising. Brands are promoting responsible buying. Many brands are trying to push boundaries of messaging by showcasing unconventional stories.”
According to Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions, "Work is becoming more and more about content than having an argumentative or showing exciting insights. It's more about luring the audience with content and then showing them insights. I also see people taking the easy way out by casting people from the past or characters from the past, it's an easy way of breaking the clutter and catching attention."
What’s working with audiences?
Abhik Santara Director & CEO, ^ a t o m network, says that for audience, and especially in GenZs and in metros, most purchases have become impulse buying. “The effect of seasonality has reduced in most categories, except maybe in very high-value purchases like cars or durables.”
On the other hand, Leena Gupta, Creative and Founding Member at Talented, said, “Relatability. Now more than ever people want to see a reflection of themselves in the media that they consume and more importantly, share ahead. And ads aren’t an exception. All with the fundamentals of entertainment in place, of course. The peddler has always had to sing to sell his goods. But now he must sing a unique, relatable and easily hummable song for every house he goes to.”
“A large part of bringing alive this relatability is also taking UGC more seriously. UGC is no longer restricted to the number of comments you get under an Instagram post with engagement bait; it is now the number of organic conversations, spin-offs, and organic recreations that your consumer does for you. Why is This a Swiggy Ad’s 70k+ pool of user-generated theories proves that users still want to very much engage with brands - they just need a good reason to,” she added.
On a similar note, Manoti Jain, Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member of Supari Studios, said, “Audiences these days? They're vibing with content that feels real – stuff that elicits a chuckle, sparks a memory, or just hits home. Humour, straight-up talk, genuine feels, and stories rooted in our cultural fabric are what's grabbing attention. Zomato's Mother's Day and Father's Day ads are spot-on in this regard. Pure gold! They've not just captured the classic, funny, and oh-so-relatable moments we've all had with our folks, but also intertwined them with deep cultural insights that resonate across the board. It's ads like these that blend humour with our shared cultural experiences, making everyone nod and say, "Yep, that's so us!"
Favourite festive campaigns
We also asked creatives to share their favourite festive campaigns.
Titus Upputuru, Founder and CCO, The Titus Upputuru Company, said: “I have always loved the John Lewis Christmas Commercials. They are so warm, endearing and relatable. They are so festive but yet are not over the top. I especially liked the Elton John film where we see the aspect of gifting which is such an integral part of a festival. Wish we could do something like that in India. I would love to direct a film like that with the right emotional depth.”
“One of the films that I fondly remember was writing and directing was Tumhaari Amma. The brief Omron gave us was to do something festive as Diwali was around the corner. So we created this unique mother-daughter relationship where their roles are reversed. So the Amma in the film is actually the daughter. And she gets a husband for her widow mother as a Diwali present. The brand was subtly placed and despite the fact that we had a whole demo going on in the heart of the film, the brand never looked forced. The brand message ‘Somethings you must know, somethings you don’t need to know’ was subtly woven into the film. It created a lot of engagement and conversation, and an Omron blood pressure monitor was positioned successfully as a gift! Now that’s clever marketing I would say.”
Ujjwal Anand picked festive campaigns by: Coca-Cola - #MilkeHiManegiDiwali, Cadbury #ShopsForShopless/#Notjustacadburyad, Sabhyata #RedefiningCelebration, Netflix #HousefulWaaliDiwali.
Several creative heads mentioned Jane Lewis & Partner’s Christmas ad campaigns every year.
Milk Bikis challenges traditional stereotypes of parenting in their latest campaign
Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, the #GrowthNeedsBoth campaign features cricketer R. Ashwin, his wife and their daughters
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 13, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Milk Bikis, for its latest campaign in Tamil Nadu conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, has emphasized how the equal and active contribution of both parents plays a vital role in enriching a child's overall success.
Spearheading the ‘Growth Needs Both’ Message, the campaign features Prithi Ashwin, her husband, Indian cricket legend R. Ashwin alongside their two daughters. The campaign aims to bring about a mindset shift in the arena of parenting and highlight the importance of collaborative parenting: highlighting the combined efforts of both parents as equal partners in ensuring the holistic growth and nourishment of their child.
In today’s day and age, a child’s upbringing and nourishment is not just the task of a mother. Fathers need to play a significant and equal role as well. In fact, their responsibilities are becoming truly interchangeable. To showcase this, Milk Bikis decided to bring together this Tamil family in their films to epitomize the modern-day couple who play an equally nurturing role in the lives of their kids, read a press release.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries said, ‘’Much like Milk Bikis, which is both, a partner for fun and upbringing to any childhood, the equal contribution of both parents ensures enrichment to a child’s overall success. We have designed the campaign to go beyond traditional parenting norms and celebrate true parenting partners, where both, the mother and the father contribute equally to their children’s lives. We are proud to onboard Prithi and Ashwin to deliver the ‘Growth Needs Both’ message, and hope it inspires families across to progress from traditional familial roles.’’
On the campaign and the importance of their message, Prithi & Ravichandran Ashwin, ‘’Parenting is all about teamwork and it works well when we both are dedicated to ensuring that our children are cared for. We fully stand by the Milk Bikis approach that ‘Growth Needs Both’ and feel proud to be able to propagate the message of equal contribution towards our children’s growth.’’
Sonali Khanna, President and Branch Head at Lowe Lintas, Bangalore said, “Our latest campaign for Britannia Milk Bikis is a great example of partnership at multiple levels - from messaging to execution. Firstly, there’s the Britannia-Lowe Lintas partnership that has built iconic brands over decades. Then there’s the message of ‘Growth Needs Both’ that highlights the incredibly important aspect of co-parenting, and partners it beautifully with the product promise. Finally, there’s the wonderful partnership of R. Ashwin, Prithi, Akhira and Aadhya; a family that truly encapsulates the benefits of shared responsibility. We hope all of Tamil Nadu will be inspired by their example.”
WPP launches its first Creative Technology Experience Centre in Mumbai
The event was graced by Mark Read, Global CEO, WPP
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 6:28 PM | 1 min read
WPP's first Creative Technology Experience Centre was launched in Mumbai in the presence of the company’s Global CEO Mark Read and several other top leaders. Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead at WPP India, took to LinkedIn and shared glimpses of the launch event.
“Today, we stand on the shoulders of collaboration and dedication - the launch of WPP's first Creative Technology Experience Centre in Mumbai, graced by none other than Mr. Mark Read himself!”, Ruparel's post read.
“Kudos to the 150 brilliant minds in WPP's Creative Technology community in India, who poured their heart and soul into this milestone. Your relentless commitment is the backbone of our success”, his post further added.
Read, who is on his visit to India for WPP's board meeting, spoke to exchange4media Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the company's future plans, his belief in India’s growth possibilities & talent, and more. Click here to read the full interview.
Parle Products releases three-film TV campaign for KrackJack
The campaign has been created by Thought Blurb Communications
By exchange4media Desk | Sep 12, 2023 4:41 PM | 3 min read
Parle Products, a biscuit brand, has released its latest campaign for KrackJack.
The three-film campaign created by Thought Blurb Communications tells stories of conundrums that are solved in hilarious ways by the two protagonists, Krack (played by Dharmesh Yelande) and Jack (played by Raghav Juyal). They have different sweet and salty perspectives, that brings alive the idea- "Sweet and Salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye".
“The over-the-top style of humour follows a legacy that was started in the 90s with Boman Irani and Vijay Patkar playing the titular roles. The torch then passed on to Swapnil Joshi and Gaurav Gera in the noughties, and after a decade, Krackjack has now found renewed vigour with Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande,” read a press release.
Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, speaks about Krackjack and the direction it has taken over the years. “Krackjack is the first biscuit in India to find that magical spot in the consumer’s palate with a flavour that tickles sweet and salty taste buds. When the flavour is so out-of-the ordinary, how can its communication not be unusual? Over the years, the characters Krack & Jack, have endeared themselves to audiences across the country. Every new generation resonates with these sweet and salty characters. Dharmesh and Raghav are new age celebrities with a wide fan following among the youth. More importantly, we chose them because we felt they have a spontaneity in their repartee, which is key to the brand’s communication.”
Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Thought Blurb Communications echoes the sentiment and explains the challenges, “It’s a big challenge to work on a legacy brand like Krackjack with a high decibel legacy communication. When we got the brief we were clear that we have to carry forward the torch to the next generation of audiences across India. Not only do we have to appeal to a wide section of audiences across socio economic segments, we also had to touch their funny bone. Evidenced by the viewer responses we have received, the execution seems to have hit the bull’s eye. The dash of rollicking humour coating the films make them entirely enjoyable.”
Joining in with her perspective on the creative execution, Renu Somani, National Creative Director, Thought Blurb adds, “We started off with a product that is sweet but also has salty overtones. That kind of dictated the tone and tenor of the campaign. In one of the brain storming sessions when the strategy team came up with the idea of ‘contrarian views working towards a common goal’ we knew we had our campaign. This in turn finds resonance in the claim - ‘sweet aur salty saath jab aaye, baat ban jaaye’. The fun part was working with the film crew to get Dharmesh and Raghav to work in tandem to translate this strange combination of diametrically opposite views. We wanted the viewers to have fun, and I think that has come out quite well.”
The campaign is released in 12 languages across mediums.
