Shyam Steel launches their new campaign ‘Apna Ghar’

Shyam Steel has launched their new campaign ‘Apna Ghar’. The campaign aims to create awareness about the holistic solutions provided by the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App amongst the individual home builders.

The campaign includes three digital ad films and the first one features Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Harshika Poonacha as the female lead who are also the regional market ambassadors of Shyam Steel. The other two digital ad films feature Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh. The ad film will be promoted digitally with a specific focus on the Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the north-eastern markets. The first film has been created by Yashi Films Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Ravikanth Mishra. The film’s featuring Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh is directed by Aritra Sen from Roadshow Films Pvt. Ltd

Speaking on the campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said " We have received an extremely positive response from our consumers on the Apna Ghar App. Through this App we are aiming to redefine the construction sector. The campaign will help us in making the consumers aware on the Apna Ghar App and its benefits. Shyam Steel has always been in forefront with its consumer driven technology and innovation. The App will aim to address all the concerns of individual home builders and scale-up businesses of the dealers by way of opening up newer market geographies.”

The film showcases the dilemma faced by a married couple in building their new home. While the husband searches for solutions, his wife shows him the Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App which provides holistic information on building their home and connects them with the experts for solutions. The film ends with the couple being satisfied over their decision to use the App and the husband triumphantly informing about this App to all his friends and family. Through this campaign Shyam Steel aims to drive across the message that Shyam Steel Apna Ghar App will act as an expert guide for all building construction activities.

