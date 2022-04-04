Shraddha Kapoor urges women to opt for gold jewellery for everyday use in Melorra's TVC

D2C jewellery brand Melorra has unveiled its new TVC with actor and influencer Shraddha Kapoor. The company is urging women to break the shackles and choose fashionable gold jewellery for all day, every day! Melorra’s quirky TVC provides respite to the age-old concept of buying jewellery to only be stored in lockers and presents options that can be worn every day and with every outfit. The ad film is being promoted through an omnichannel approach and is also being aired during the ongoing IPL matches.

The campaign in addition to the TVC, will also be extensively promoted through radio, print advertisements and on digital platforms OTT through popular influencers and contests led by none other than Shraddha Kapoor. The film opens with a bride (Shraddha Kapoor) and groom circling the holy fire during the saat phere. The bride keeps bumping into the groom and finally reveals a phone with the Melorra app open from the folds of her lehenga – she has been shopping since she says she can’t wear her wedding jewellery on a daily basis! We then see Shraddha acing her looks #EveryDayWithMelorra jewellery.

Here's the new TVC:

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Traditional jewellery goes straight into lockers after every occasion or may not come out at all! However, at Melorra, we make jewellery that is meant to be worn all day, every day. After all, there is so much to our daily life! Our collection of over 15000+ BIS Hallmarked, lightweight jewellery designs is inspired by the latest fashion trends. Melorra has been on the growth path even during the pandemic and we are now set to become the number one brand for everyday, lightweight, gold jewellery both in India and outside.”

