Set Wet's new TVC talks about setting the right vibe with one’s hairstyle
The film was launched on Launched on July 1, 2023
Set Wet, men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico, has launched a TVC that aims at putting hair styling at the forefront of the grooming ritual of young Indian men. With the campaign message #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai, Set Wet emphasizes the significance of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression and setting the right vibe from the get-go.
Launched on 1st July 2023, the brand film ingeniously highlights how, in a world where first impressions matter, hairstyle plays a vital role in setting the right vibe. Set Wet's film showcases a relatable scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. Faced with a sticky situation, he reaches into his bag and finds Set Wet Gel, leading to a brilliant idea. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is completely transformed, instilling him with a newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with an undeniable vibe of self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes. The key takeaway from the ad film is to inspire the audience to start styling their hair because #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, says, "As a leader in the hair styling category, Set Wet has always led the hair styling conversations amongst the youth of India and adapted to the changing trends. The new campaign #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai therefore speaks to the Gen Z consumer about the importance of hair styling as a key part of their grooming regime. Through the various legs of the campaign, Set Wet will continue to establish and emphasise this key message and actively engage with the target consumer through innovative marketing activations across touchpoints, where the consumer is already actively engaged."
As part of a comprehensive 360-activation plan, Set Wet has begun its campaign roll out of a digital, print, and on-ground campaign to empower young men in setting their vibe.
Zivame's new campaign wants women to be confident about their body type
The 'Har Pal Ko Own Karo’ campaign is created by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:03 PM | 2 min read
Zivame, an intimate wear brand, has launched ‘Har Pal Ko Own Karo’ (own every moment) campaign, which is inspired by the brand’s positioning of ‘wear your confidence’.
“At the heart of this campaign lies a powerful realization: confidence is essential in all aspects of our lives, and every woman, regardless of her body shape and size, deserves to feel cherished and appreciated every single day,” stated a press release.
The film shows the prevailing trend of celebrating only a specific body type and size, neglecting the diverse range of shapes and sizes, in a light way with a powerful message on inclusivity. The campaign features a confident and charming curvy woman who effortlessly navigates various everyday scenarios. From encountering exclusive mannequins to engaging in funny conversations about her curves with a new roommate and gym buddy, the film showcases how she conquers life's challenges with her charm and unwavering confidence that comes from the right intimate wear by her side.
Khatija Lokhandwala, Head of Brand Marketing at Zivame, said “At the core of our brand lies the empowering message of Wear Your Confidence irrespective of one's age, size, or body type. Our latest campaign for our True Curv range amplifies our commitment to inclusivity and body positivity and reinforces the belief that every woman, regardless of her shape or size, deserves to feel celebrated and valued every day”
The film is created by Leo Burnett
Dentsu: Rebuilding the lost empire
After a tumultuous two years, Dentsu India is looking at restoring its reputation & rebuilding a strong team under the leadership of Harsha Razdan. Here’s a closer look at the reversal of the wrongs
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jul 4, 2023 8:34 AM | 5 min read
When I entered the advertising and marketing industry six years ago, my initial recollection of dentsu India was that of a dynamic agency, actively pursuing acquisitions. The company frequently made announcements about its successful acquisitions and securing new accounts. According to reports, dentsu has acquired 13 companies over the past decade, and remarkably, the founders of all these companies remained on board following the buyouts.
Despite being a latecomer to the Indian market, dentsu amassed an impressive roster of prominent clients by 2020. Maruti Suzuki, Reckitt, Oppo Electronics, the Association of Mutual Funds, and Toyota India were just a few of the notable names on its impressive list of over 2,500 clients. According to COMvergence-e4m data for the period April 2021 to March 2022, dentsu X reported a billing total of Rs 62,347 million, capturing a market share of 6.7%.
As 2023 unfolded, significant changes took place within the agency. Two of its major clients, Maruti Suzuki and Reckitt, were lost to GroupM. Insiders reveal that while the pitches were called upon the expiry of contracts, there were issues plaguing the agency. In 2021, there was an internal audit and rumours were rife about corruption at various levels of the agency, tarnishing the company's reputation.
Between 2021 and 2023, almost the entire leadership departed one after the other. The exodus saw exits by Global CEO Wendy Clark, APAC Head Ashish Bhasin, dentsu India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar, and Head of Media Services Divya Karani. The other notable departures included Isobar CEO Shams Jasani; iProspect CEO Rubeena Singh; Dan Performance Group CEO Vivek Bhargava; Posterscope President-APAC Haresh Nayak; Webchutney co-founder Sidharth Rao and Taproot CCO Agnello Dias.
The official reason for these departures was cited as ‘restructuring’. It was announced that the company's transition from 160 agency brands to six global units would result in the loss of 6,000 jobs, including a quarter of its top 1,000 leaders. The organization operated without an India Head for two years.
However, the creative service line pulled off well, winning the coveted title of “Agency of the Year” at Cannes Lions 2022.
According to clients and industry sources, the media business of the organization encountered numerous challenges due to the absence of robust leadership, resulting in sluggish operations. These sources assert that limited innovations and minimal interaction with senior leadership led to the following implications:
Lack of Vision and Direction: According to a big client, located outside Mumbai, one of the recurring issues was that meetings were attended by mid or junior-level employees who lacked the authority to make decisions. The absence of a clear vision, direction, and involvement by senior-level executives hindered the company's progress, leading to a state of confusion and loss of focus.
Lack of Innovation: Following a series of departures at the top level, clients voiced their dissatisfaction with the lack of innovative approaches. It was said that some departments seemed to operate on autopilot, lacking proactive initiatives. One of the clients went on to say that the agency had neither helped them to achieve substantial cost savings nor did they give fresh ideas to maintain engagement. Moreover, due to the absence of senior leadership communication channels faltered, resulting in a lack of information dissemination, decreased collaboration, and breaking down of teams.
Erosion of Client Confidence: The absence of effective leadership within the company undermined clients' trust in its capability to fulfil their requirements. Strong leadership serves as a symbol of stability, expertise, and dedication. Without this reassurance, some clients began exploring alternative options. Furthermore, there appeared to be a noticeable decline in accountability within the organization.
The wave of departures led to Dentsu grappling with numerous vacant key positions, forcing senior leaders to juggle multiple roles. For instance, when Divya Karani departed in March, Anita Kotwani was promoted as Head of Media Services while still overseeing Carat. The company is reported to have approached several senior leaders to fill these vacancies.
Likewise, with Roopam Garg stepping down as dentsu X CEO, another position is set to become vacant soon. Sources indicate that the company is preparing to make some announcements regarding these positions soon.
The company has finally found a new structure, and a new CEO in Harsha Razdan. His appointment stands out due to his diverse professional background and notable stints at esteemed companies like Unilever, PepsiCo, Accenture and KPMG. While this is his first foray into agency leadership, his past involvement with agencies as a client has endowed him with a deep understanding of the difficulties and expectations faced by both sides.
Dentsu is now confronted with the formidable task of rejuvenating the company's reputation, attracting new clients, and rebuilding a strong and motivated team. In the tightly-knit Media and Entertainment industry, news, whether good or bad, spreads rapidly. To regain its standing, the agency must adopt an assertive approach, encourage innovation, and deliver exceptional work to its current clients for demonstrating its worth.
Insiders suggest positive changes are underway. With a leader at the helm, departments are collaborating more effectively, and the office is infused with renewed enthusiasm.
Additionally, Razdan's background in consultancy indicates a strong focus on clients, which could aid the company in reclaiming its position.
Rebuilding what has been fragmented over the past three years will require ample patience and time. The new leadership must diligently reconstruct the company, brick by brick. We can only hope that results will manifest soon.
adidas reveals sportswear label with Deepika Padukone
The campaign talks of cutting through the clutter and staying ‘in the moment’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 12:02 PM | 1 min read
adidas has revealed its latest drop from the all-new sportswear label, the ZERO. NEGATIVE. ENERGY. (Z.N.E.) collection.
Debuted by actor Deepika Padukone, the campaign inspires consumers from various walks of life to cut through the clutter and stay ‘In the Moment’.
The campaign highlights Deepika’s effortless style as she showcases the key looks of the minimal yet versatile collection which provide distraction-free, stylish comfort. Each look keeps it simple yet stylish and allows for multiple pairings to suit the wearer, no matter the moment.
Fastrack Smart gets Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
The actor is also part of the brand campaign "Follow Yourself"
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 11:38 AM | 2 min read
Fastrack Smart has partnered with Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
With this association, Fastrack Smart launches its first brand campaign with the overarching positioning centred on the notion that the youth have full control over their lives.
The campaign line, "Follow Yourself," encapsulates this philosophy, inviting individuals to embrace their authentic selves. The campaign emphasizes how Fastrack Smart empowers young Indian consumers by providing cutting-edge smartwatches that seamlessly integrate with their lifestyle choices and amplify their self-assured spirit with the help of technology.
Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited said, “With the shared exuberance and fearless fashion approach, this partnership with Ranveer Singh brings a new level of dynamism into our brand. His unique and one-of-a-kind infectious social energy and trendsetting style resonate with the campaign “Follow Yourself” and align with the aspirations of Fastrack Smart and its target audience. I feel it is a dynamic fusion of style, technology, and charisma, promising an exhilarating journey for fashion-forward Indian consumers embracing the future with flair.”
Superstar Ranveer Singh said, “Fastrack Smart is all about the new age trends, advanced technology, cool designs, and I am all for it! Like me the brand has a certain signature style and represents a dynamic attitude. I am pumped about this collaboration as we share similar DNA, and the campaign ‘Follow Yourself’ resonates with my personality. Isn’t it a smart match.’’
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India said, “Indian Society looks at the clock and doesn’t just see time, but also a ticking countdown to get things done by. From getting back home before 7pm to settling down before 26, there’s a ‘right time’ for everything. Fastrack Smart speaks for today’s generation by saying that your time is yours alone and there’s no need to follow society’s diktat when you can just Follow Yourself.
Superstar Ranveer Singh has carved a place for himself by following his own heart and having him as the face of the campaign stepping up against the Indian Standard Timeline is a combination right on the dial.”
Berger Paints awards media account to dentsu X
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 11:21 AM | 2 min read
Berger Paints awards media account to dentsu X
Berger Paints has awarded its media mandate to dentsu X.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.
Berger Paints currently has media spends of around Rs 200 crore.
Under the direction of Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu, the team will collaborate to develop cutting-edge strategies that improve the brand's commercial success. The agency will oversee media strategy, planning, buying, and execution to increase brand equity through offline media including print, television, and radio, nationally.
Speaking on the achievement, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The inclusion of Berger Paints to our portfolio holds massive significance. It represents a new chapter in dentsu India’s journey, characterized by a renewed sense of purpose and a clear direction. Our network has been actively engaging in competitive pitches, with an intrinsic focus on securing remarkable victories that propel us toward an exciting future. We firmly believe in driving meaningful transformations, embracing change, and nurturing our talented workforce to deliver client-centric solutions and exceptional services.”
Anita Kotwani added, “Dentsu has played a pivotal role in propelling numerous brands towards a growth trajectory, leveraging our distinctive data-driven, consumer-centric design thinking, and strategic expertise. We have been at the forefront of deploying innovative media and content concepts to establish brand equity, ensuring sustained brand growth. However, efficiency and effectiveness remain paramount in our approach. The win of Berger Paints symbolizes the recognition of our strategic approach, and we are privileged to form a partnership with such a formidable brand.”
KK Sai, Senior Vice President, and Head - Decorative Division, Berger Paints, who chaired the project added, “The insights that the dentsu X team brought to the table as well as their integrated media approach promises to give an innovative and bright spark to the media campaigns of Berger.”
Pop-ups & polls: Brands going big on interactive ads?
Interactive and innovative ads are big on impact but one must keep a check on content quality, brand messaging and overall user experience, note industry observers
By Shantanu David | Jul 3, 2023 8:25 AM | 5 min read
Pop-ups and banner ads, having long been the bane of the browser, are now being recognized as necessary evils to our digital lives. Advertisers note that consumers are getting increasingly aware of the value of exchange, trading their time and attention on advertisements in return for free access to media, entertainment, products or services.
However, with actual CTR (click-through rates) of between 2-5% for the brands thus advertised being considered highly impactful, advertisers are trying out myriad means in order to increase that attention and ROI. In an increasingly saturated digital terrain, brands must constantly innovate to engage consumers effectively. And new formats of ads, in particular interactive ads seem to be clicking.
Several reports have shown higher engagement rates for interactive banners, pop-ups or other attention-grabbing formats which compel the audience to pause while scrolling through their feeds. In modern marketing, shock and awe are the most easily available tricks that are being passed around as marketing strategy.
According to Anmol Dang, Senior Director, Media, FCB/SIX India, when it comes to browsing experiences, roadblocks, pop-up ads, or banner ads, if not executed correctly, can prove to be infuriating and even irritating to users, leading them to develop a negative perception of this advertising format.
“However, brands that have embraced interactivity and added personalisation while keeping simplicity in mind have witnessed significantly higher engagement and acceptance rates. Interactive ads across various mediums, including social media, serve as a valuable tool for brands to understand user preferences and behaviours,” he says, adding that these interactive ads then provide insights into the specific aspects of an ad that users engage with, enabling dynamic generation of personalised landing pages on websites at scale which specifically cater to the user’s expectation.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head-South, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), says brands must be careful to create interactive ads that are meaningful and valuable to consumers, rather than just novel or gimmicky.
“The ones that have stopped working or have become irritating due to the sheer volume are also because they lack clear messaging or have no engaging characteristics and are just takeovers with no apt CTAs. In terms of effectiveness, various studies have shown that interactive/pop-up ads can lead to higher engagement rates, better brand recognition, and improved sales,” he says.
However, it's important to note that the success of these ads can depend on various factors, including the quality of the interactive content, the alignment of the ad with the brand's message, and the overall user experience, say observers.
Rishab Mehra, Co-founder of Growify Digital says one highly effective strategy is personalization, which involves tailoring content and messaging to individual users based on their unique preferences, behaviours, and demographics. “By leveraging data-driven insights, brands can create personalized experiences that resonate on a deeper level, forging a stronger and more meaningful connection with their consumers,” he says.
Another strategy that has proven successful is gamification, incorporating game-like elements such as challenges, incentives, or leaderboards into the customer experience. By providing a fun and interactive environment, brands can encourage customers to engage with their products or services more frequently, thus increasing customer commitment and loyalty.
Mehra says, “At Growify, one of the popular gamification features utilized is the "spin the wheel" concept, which generates excitement and encourages customers to participate in contests for the chance to win rewards.”
Additionally, on social media platforms like Instagram, interactive features such as polls, question-and-answer stickers, sliders, and emoticons are used to create engaging and captivating experiences for followers.
Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, agrees that brands are exploring new strategies beyond traditional pop-up and banner ads. He says that incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into interactive creatives will be a promising approach for the future.
“By offering unique experiences, compelling content, and valuable offers, brands can provide consumers with added value. The key lies in storytelling and incorporating surprise elements to captivate consumers’ attention,” he says.
Marketers say that nurturing reliability and loyalty are no longer just checkboxes, but long-term communication goals. These aspects become even more important, especially when consumers are constantly flooded with messages.
The effectiveness of interactive/reactive ads depends on their ability to capture users’ attention and deliver engaging experiences. Brands must implement these ads strategically and continuously test and refine their approaches to succeed in the evolving digital landscape.
Aashutosh Katre, Director, Yellow Seed, says quoting a survey that 43% of marketers list personalization as a top reason for investing in hybrid experiences. “No prizes for guessing why! Audiences love to relate to the identity and persona of the brand and enjoy discovering bits of themselves in the humanized perception or visual of the brand that they have formed. Interactive advertisements are finding great acceptance and have become the buzzword among marketers.”
“However, we must keep in mind that short-term fixes are aligned with our long-term objectives to make the most of marketing campaigns. If the vision is aligned, I don’t see much harm going for it. But there should be a balance. Overdoing anything can harm the brand,” says Sidharth Singh, Co-Founder, CupShup.
“Too much of a reactive ad might insulate the audience towards an offering as they are mainly looking for the shock value and engage with the same and move on. Secondly, it could also turn out to be a double-edge sword as the customer can get addicted to gratification at the end of reactive ads and when rainy days of your business arrive, the addicted customer can get disappointed if they do not get what they desired,” he adds.
Dang believes this evolving ecosystem presents a unique opportunity for brands to prioritise customer-centric approaches. That being said, “While we have observed notable adaptations in recent times, there is still a long way to go for brands to truly excel in becoming more customer-centric.”
P&G Whisper & UNESCO collaborate for menstrual health campaign
Actress Disha Parmar unveiled teaching-learning modules as part of the Spotlight Red campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 2, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
One out of 5 girls in India drop out of school due to lack of period education and products. Mothers are a girl’s first teacher, but reports say 7 out of 10 mothers do not fully understand the science of periods and find it ‘dirty or impure’. Whisper, over the last 30 years, have been driving menstrual education, distributing free pads, and debunking period related myths and taboos. They have educated and given pads to more than 10 crore girls and mothers in India.
To address menstrual education and hygiene management further, P&G Whisper and UNESCO India joined forces to raise awareness, particularly among women, including young girls attending school. An event was organized at Chetana Institute of Management & Research introducing five teaching-learning modules developed by UNESCO India with Whisper, these modules are tools to drive menstrual health and hygiene management for educators, young adults, persons with disability, with focus on gender, and nutrition.
Titled "Spotlight Red" under the initiative #KeepGirlsInSchool, the teaching-learning modules offer comprehensive resources and strategies for learners, educators, and community leaders. Their purpose is to enhance understanding and skills related to menstruation management while fostering awareness about its societal impact. The modules aim to empower adolescents from diverse backgrounds, including girls with disabilities, by providing them with access to period and puberty education. Moreover, they seek to create a supportive environment through interventions at the school, state, and national levels, enabling these adolescents to continue their education.
P&G Whisper and UNESCO India also launched a National Survey and Gap Analysis report on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management under the #KeepGirlsinSchool campaign. The report revealed that in poor urban areas, 50% of adolescent girls (aged 15 to 19) lack access to hygienic methods for managing their periods.
Distinguished guests attending the launch included Chief Guest, Dr. Sujata Bhan, Head of Department of Special Education, SNDT Women’s University (SNDTWU), Mumbai, Guest of Honour Ms. Disha Parmar, renowned Indian actress known for television soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Dr. Huma Masood, Senior Gender Specialist at UNESCO India and Ms. Kruti Desai, Communication Head, Whisper P & G.
Actress Disha Parmar, lending her support to the Whisper's Keep Girls in School campaign, highlighted a concerning reality, stating, “I am proud to have partnered with Whisper and UNESCO to support their Keep Girls in School movement with a new initiative Spotlight Red. I am so glad we are finally speaking about periods openly without any embarrassment and shame. Fairly so, because Periods koi bimari nahi... sharminda hone ki cheez nahi…Periods toh ek strong, healthy woman banne ki nishani hai. As I embark on a journey of motherhood, like every mother, I would want my child to grow up in an environment where menstruation is not a taboo. I am sure that in coming years, menstrual health and hygiene will be given the importance that it deserves.”
Dr. Huma Masood, Gender Specialist at UNESCO New Delhi Multisectoral Regional Office, stated, “Spotlight Red – A UNESCO and P&G Whisper initiative, #KeepGirlsinSchool, is a comprehensive approach to address the urgent need for menstrual health and hygiene management in schools. With 23 million girls dropping out annually due to lack of proper facilities and information, we combine education and advocacy to empower every learner and menstruator."
During the event, UNESCO showcased a comprehensive survey and gap analysis report, accompanied by a series of short films that effectively portrayed different dimensions of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management. These films shed light on the diverse experiences and perspectives related to this vital subject matter, spanning across seven states in India. To further break down barriers and eliminate stigma surrounding periods, an empowering "Pride of Period Anthem" was also presented, fostering a more promising and inclusive future for all individuals who menstruate.
