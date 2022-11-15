Schoolchildren of Delhi NCR write 1000 open letters to address pollution

Otrivin’s Actions to Breathe Cleaner programme has recently announced the launch of its new initiative called ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’, which turned pollution waste by-products into pencils for children.

As part of this initiative, Otrivin Breathe Clean installed 22 sustainable and self-cleaning air purifiers to improve the air quality of approximately one thousand schoolchildren. The pollution residue collected from these air purifiers was then mixed with graphite to create ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’. These specially produced, and designed, pencils were used by school children in Delhi NCR to write over 1000 open letters to adults urging them to take small actions to help them breathe better.

This Children’s Day, Otrivin Breathe Clean encourages adults to take a pause to listen to the voices of children and give them this special gift, the gift of breathing clean. Otrivin Breathe Clean brings to life this initiative of 1000 open letters, written by children using a special pencil, through a film which can be accessed at

Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon added: “Rising levels of air pollution in Indian cities is a big problem and children are one of the most vulnerable groups exposed to it. The ‘Pollution Capture Pencils’ have been used as instruments of change by children to express themselves through heart-warming letters. The letters make us realize the world that we live in through the eyes of children. These letters struck a chord with me, and I am sure they will appeal to everyone at large. If each one of us can take a small action to breathe cleaner, then together we will make this a better world for our future generations.”

Sandipan Bhattacharyya – CCO and MD, GREY Group, India said: “When a message for change comes from the ones who contribute the least to pollution, but are the worst affected, it’s bound to be compelling. This is a campaign to trigger introspection and action. So, we hope these letters from children, written with pencils made from carbon extracts from polluted air, make each one of us take a small step for change.”

