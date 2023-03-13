Iodex Ultra Gel promises only relief and no odour in new animated campaign by GREY group

We are all too familiar with the pungent smell that follows the application of various pain relief

gels. Whilst one may or may not get relief from the pain, the smell is a certainty and can be off

putting. Iodex Ultra Gel addresses exactly that, Pain relief without the usual smell, and so does this

campaign.



A series of 5 short films in a distinctive animation style, is created by GREY group India specifically

for digital-first audience for platforms like YouTube and Instagram.



Speaking about the campaign, Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent,

Haleon said, “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations with a strong

portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm. Leveraging the insight that applying

regular pain gel leads to social embarrassment due to a characteristic smell associated with such

gels, Iodex Ultragel with its emulgel formula provides pain relief without any smell. Targeting the

consumer cohort of working professionals, a series of digital films have been created for everyday

situations that we hope will resonate with the audience.”



“Most pain gels in the market have an odour and the odour doesn’t bother the sufferer as much as

it bothers the people around. That was the premise we worked with and what came of it were five

fun films that highlighted a relatable moment and the efficacy of the product. The animation style,

choice of colours and writing behind each film were crafted to make the films sticky and fun”

Averred Arjun Bhimwal and Piyush Jain, Group CD’s, GREY Group India.



Brief was as sharp as the product proposition. Convey the unique benefit of No smell, only relief’ in

an engaging and entertaining way. At the heart of every story is the product benefit, each anchored

by a strong insight, and it also manages to put a smile on your face. That’s what makes these short

films special’ said Rahul Pahwa, Sr. VP and Head (North) GREY group India.

