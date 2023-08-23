Sawalia aims to empower Indian consumers in JSW Paints’ Pixa campaign
The campaign is headlined by Alia Bhatt
JSW Paints aims to empower Indian consumers by promoting transparency in the paint industry.
The new campaign witnesses the return of the iconic character Sawalia portrayed by Alia Bhatt with a strong commitment of empowering Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices.
JSW Paints’ visually captivating film educates customers about the benefits of their product, PIXA that offers maximum coverage. The new campaign is launched across key TV channels, digital and other platforms.
The heart of the new JSW Paints campaign revolves around the best-in-class coverage offered by Pixa. This unique product proposition is showcased through innovative elements coming live in a cinematic narrative featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurranna.
According to AS Sundaresan, CEO of JSW Paints, “Transparency, consumer enlightenment, and innovation have consistently driven our brand campaigns at JSW Paints. In this latest endeavour, the spirited Sawalia, embodied by Alia Bhatt, plays a pivotal role in encouraging consumers to ask the right questions, find the right answers and get maximum benefit from their informed choice."
Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA/India, adds, “Given the low involvement in the category, consumers are still stuck in their expectations at the decades old level from their paint while the latest feature of JSW Paints has raised the delivery on coverage substantially.”
Modi Naturals partners with Kalki Koechlin
The association aims to promote the benefits of Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:54 PM | 1 min read
Modi Naturals Limited has recently partnered with Kalki Koechlin to promote one of their flagship products Oleev Olive Pomace Oil.
The partnership aims to underscore the health benefits of using Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking and to encourage individuals to make healthier choices for their well-being.
Kalki Koechlin, popular for her commitment to a well-balanced lifestyle, shared her thoughts on the partnership, "I am glad to have collaborated with Oleev as this collaboration helps break the myth that fitness equates with long rigorous workouts. It’s certainly not that but about the sum of right choices we make, such as - choosing a nutritious oil for our everyday cooking. Oleev Olive Pomace Oil is definitely one such oil that allows me to approach my lifestyle in a more holistic way.”
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kalki Koechlin to spread awareness about the health benefits of Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking. This collaboration helps in bringing home the point that it is a very simple step to switch to a healthier cooking oil - for a balanced & healthy lifestyle,” said Mukesh Ghuraiya, CMO at Modi Naturals Limited.
Joyalukkas captures timeless traditions in Onam campaign
The 60-second film showcases the joyful moments of togetherness
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Capturing the mood of the Onam festival, Joyalukkas has launched a campaign that depicts the timeless elegance of tradition.
The ad film brings to life the essence of the Onam festival while also showcasing the exquisite collection of traditional jewellery.
The ad film captures the spirit of the age-old festival, resonating with the viewers' emotions and cultural pride. Set in and around a picturesque traditional Kerala home, the 60-second film encapsulates the joyful moments of togetherness and the beauty of tradition.
10% lesser celebrity-endorsed ads in H1 2023 compared to same period previous year
During 2023 H1, Akshay Kumar was the most visible star with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels, as per a TAM AdEx report
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:59 AM | 2 min read
Celebrity-endorsed ads saw a decline of 10% between January and June 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to a report by TAM AdEx.
However, celebrity-endorsed ads saw a growth of 11% in Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-June 2021.
During 2023 H1, Akshay Kumar was the most visible star with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels, followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 21 hours per day through TV sponsorships.
As per the report, in Jan-Jun '23, 28% share of the ads’ telecast on TV was endorsed by celebrities with film stars contributing more than 80% of advertising, followed by Sports Personalities and Television Stars, who contributed 11% and 6%, respectively.
In comparison to the period of Jan-Jun’21, celebrity endorsements witnessed a 21% growth in share during Jan-Jun’22.
However, when comparing the celebrity endorsement figures from Jan-Jun’23 with those of Jan-Jun’22, there is a decrease of 10%.
More than 50% of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under the top three sectors of food and beverages; personal care; and household products. Food & beverages sector was on top during Jan-Jun '22-23.
During Jan-Jun '23, the top 2 sectors, namely 'F&B' and ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene' were dominated by commercials backed by Male celebrities and Female celebrities respectively.
Top ten categories of ads accounted for 39% share of celebrity ad volumes. ‘Toilet/ Floor Cleaners’ was the top category with 8% share of celebrity ad volumes in Jan-Jun'23, followed by toilet soaps (5%), aerated soft drinks (5%), hair dyes (4%), hair removers (3%), non-aerated soft drink (3%), Pan Masala (3%), energy drink (3%), shampoos (2%) and ecom-gaming (2%).
‘Ecom-Gaming’ was the top category for which maximum celebrities from different professions (films, sports, television) endorsed brands under it followed by ‘Spices’ category.
Among the other top 10 most visible celebrity endorsers, besides Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, were Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani.
More than 40% ads were endorsed by top three celebrity couples – ‘Akshay Kumar/Twinkle Khanna’, ‘Amitabh Bachchan/Jaya Bachchan’ and ‘Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli’ and top 2 couples had endorsed similar 29 and 40 brands respectively during Jan-Jun'23.
Celebs, influencers and brands! Why so many ASCI violations?
Despite ASCI's guidelines, ad violations have been at an all-time high. Experts list all the reasons from greed to ambiguity in the rules
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 23, 2023 9:23 AM | 5 min read
The Annual Complaints Report 2022-2023 released by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) unearthed some discomforting facts about influencer violations, which are at an all-time high at 26%. ASCI examined 7,928 advertisements from print, digital, and television sources during the time period and recorded 2, 039 complaints. Categories like personal care, food and beverage, and fashion and lifestyle, topped the list of influencer-related violations.
An influx in the number of influencer violations despite having the guidelines in place is perturbing but not surprising, according to industry watchers. “The ASCI guidelines are mere guidelines and not a law,” points out Shivam Agarwal, Co-founder, Kromium.
In a bid to appear more organic, brands may want subtle integrations of their products and services. “Hence, they sometimes want to skip the paid promotions tag altogether,” he notes. “But influencers who are aware very well understand the seriousness of the matter and never hide it if they are endorsing a product.”
Sometimes, even the promise of higher engagement and financial gains from controversies become too hard for some influencers to resist, says Ambika Sharma, Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy. “The rapidly changing landscape of social media introduces new trends and platforms at a pace that makes it difficult for guidelines to keep up effectively,” she highlights.
Celeb violators
Misleading ads by celebrities have become a thorn in ASCI’s side. A total of 503 such ads were processed as opposed to the 55 last year. The number of violations rose by 803%.
In 97% of these ads, celebs failed to provide evidence of due diligence as mandated by the Consumer Protection Act. This again is a severe issue as ads featuring celebrities have a high impact on consumers. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bhuvan Bam were top celebrity violators.
One would expect celebs to toe the line when it comes to endorsement guidelines since they usually have an agency in place to handle their promotions, and are generally more familiar with the endorsement ecosystem.
Ramya Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of Whoppl, sheds some light into this notion: “Celebrities tend to have a cloud. Many times, when they are doing content for friends or family they do not use the extended hashtags because they think there is no transaction involved.
“Many times it is considered as a violation wherein if one celebrity has launched a product and another celebrity is promoting then it is out of supporting the celebrity and their products. It may not be sponsored content where in they are being paid to speak about the product.
“In such times, there is ambiguity because you don’t know whether the person speaking about the product is using it and if it coming from a thorough recommendation.”
Grey areas in the ASCI guidelines could also make the violators more confident, notes Agarwal. “Maybe if actions were to be taken against violations, it would help. Also, it is expected that the agency or the brand involved takes these matters into their hands as most celebrities are not even aware of certain guidelines. Hence it could be a case of ignorance rather than confidence.”
Then there’s the sense of invulnerability that comes from being a celeb with a devoted fan base. “This sense of security might lead them to believe they can bend or even ignore the rules without facing significant repercussions. Their elevated status often shields them from immediate negative feedback,” Agarwal says.
Brand violators
Brands are not too far behind when it comes to violations, according to the report, which found that the gaming industry is the worst offender. Close on its heels are the FMCG, health, beauty and wellness categories, from which the public expects more transparency.
Honasa Consumer was the biggest violator in the given time period with 109 out of 115 ads needing modifications. The company refused to comment on the findings.
Other violators like FMCG giant Marico Limited and Pureplay Skin Sciences (India) Pvt Ltd have also declined to comment on the same.
In light of these findings, two companies – Sugar Cosmetics and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) – responded to exchange4media’s queries.
"Our legal team works diligently with the ASCI to address queries. For us, customer trust and confidence are of high priority. We remain committed to delivering high standard quality products for our customers." - Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics.
A company spokesperson from Hindustan Unilever Limited said, "As a responsible marketer and member of ASCI, we have always complied with ASCI guidelines and recommendations. We also encourage our influencers, who contribute more to our advertisements now, to adhere to the recently introduced disclosure norms and modify content where required. We remain committed to responsible communication."
Many companies whom we contacted were oblivious to their own violations and said that they are speaking to their legal teams to take stock of the matter before issuing a response. The copy will be updated as soon as we hear from them.
Bikano's Raksha Bandhan campaign celebrates sibling love
This initiative is an extension of the #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
As the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan envelops the nation, renowned snack and packaged food manufacturer, Bikano, unveils an emotionally stirring campaign aimed at fostering the spirit of love, bonding, and compassion. This unique initiative, an extension of the much-loved "#PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign," not only celebrates the festival but also raises awareness about adoption and the power of sibling relationships.
In continuation of the remarkable #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign launched last year, Bikano embarks on an inspiring journey to touch hearts and create meaningful connections. This year's campaign delves into the profound emotion of sibling love while simultaneously encouraging adoption as a beautiful way to expand families. The heartwarming television commercial depicts a poignant scene where a young boy yearns for a sister to tie him a rakhi. His wish is fulfilled when his parents surprise him with a newly adopted sister, reinforcing the belief that love knows no boundaries.
Manish Aggarwal, Director of Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, emphasizes, "This Raksha Bandhan, we're thrilled to unveil a campaign that not only honors the timeless bond between siblings but also underscores the importance of adoption in nurturing new relationships. Our society has more than 2 crore orphans, and the adoption rate is decreasing. Through our campaign, we aim to raise awareness about adoption and inspire people to consider embracing a new member into their families. By sharing your support for adoption, you can be a part of this noble cause."
Kush Aggarwal, Head of Marketing at Bikano, expresses, "Festivals are moments of unity, joy, and heartfelt connections. Through our #PyarKaMeethaBandhan campaign, our goal is to etch an unforgettable Raksha Bandhan in the hearts of all. Whether it's via our vibrant social media presence, resonating across the radio-waves, or collaboratively crafting emotional connections with select societies and NGOs, Bikano aspires to weave a rich tapestry of emotions. This campaign stands as a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds and the warmth of adoption."
Haldiram's launches ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign celebrating Raksha Bandhan
The campaign showcases their gifting range
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 2:56 PM | 2 min read
Snacks and sweets brand Haldiram's has launched a heartwarming campaign "Pyaar Ka Tohfa" underlining the ever-lasting bond between brothers and sisters on this Raksha Bandhan.
“Alongside its diverse range of delectable and well-designed gifting range of sweets, nuts & chocolates, as part of the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, Haldiram's has unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring the ever-popular Laddoo,” read a press release.
The Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the beautiful bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on this particular Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram's Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.
As the story unfolds, the sister ties the Rakhi on her brother's hand, revealing that it was her first surgery that day, during which she successfully delivered a cute baby girl. The brother's disappointment turns into pure joy and playfully feeds the delicious Ladoos to her.
Speaking about the campaign, Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram's, shared, "Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, and Haldiram's ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign beautifully captures the emotions and love shared between them. Our special gifting range including an assortment of signature sweets, nuts, and much more, etc., makes the perfect gift to express affection and appreciation to your beloved siblings."
Kailash Aggarwal, President – Retail, Haldiram's, also expressed, "At Haldiram's, we believe in preserving traditions and spreading joy through our delightful treats. With the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, we aim to celebrate the essence of Raksha Bandhan and make this festival even more memorable for our customers. “Gifting by Haldiram's”, especially curated gift boxes for special occasions, adds a touch of thoughtfulness to the festivities, allowing our customers to express their love and appreciation in a truly heartwarming manner."
Interactive Avenues bags digital mandate of Daawat
The agency will handle the account from its Gurugram office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues has been awarded the full-service digital mandate for Daawat.
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through its Gurugram Office.
The agency will manage content strategy, digital media, e-commerce, social media, influencer marketing and online reputation management (ORM) for the brand, powered by a data-driven approach.
Commenting on the association, K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, Head of Marketing, LT Foods Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce that we have selected Interactive Avenues to drive the digital marketing endeavours for one of India’s most loved rice and food brand – Daawat. In this ever-evolving digital era, Daawat has consistently embraced innovative mediums to cultivate enduring connections with consumers. We are hopeful that Interactive Avenues’ unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge proprietary tools will help us unlock exceptional business value and bring the essence of brand Daawat and its offerings to a wider digital audience.”
Abbhishek Chadha, Executive Vice President – North & East, Interactive Avenues, said, "Daawat is a well-established household name known for its finest quality rice, and we are thrilled to be working with them. We look forward to leveraging our cross-discipline expertise to help the brand unlock new digital opportunities and accelerate growth.”
